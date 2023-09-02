Austin Reaves says he's not recruiting at World Cup: 'I would never'

Have you been recruiting? Austin Reaves: No no no. Not me. I would never. You would never tamper. Players can’t tamper. Austin Reaves: No. I say the L.A. weather is good. And that’s it.
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves is playing like the third star the Lakers have long sought for around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
His swift ascension has presented an important question for LA: How much does his emergence raise their ceiling next season — and beyond?
theathletic.com/4819559/2023/0… – 7:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
For those who weren’t up at 4am to watch Team USA: Montenegro exposed our glaring lack of size, but Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Halliburton and — once again, Austin Reaves — powered Team USA to an 85-73 FIBA World Cup Round 2 victory. More: trib.al/txSRp6X – 10:55 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Credit Montenegro head coach Boško Radović for devising a junky gameplan, stalling Team USA’s runaway offense.
Until Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton joined Anthony Edwards in the closing lineup, and Team USA escaped Mall of Asia Arena undefeated:
sports.yahoo.com/2023-fiba-worl… – 9:08 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After helping the USA knock out Montenegro, Austin Reaves explains his clutch effort: “It was one of those plays that if it goes I look good, if not, everyone is looking at me sideways” #FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1547… – 8:36 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Closing rotation for Steve Kerr today against Montenegro:
– Tyrese Halliburton
– Anthony Edwards
– Austin Reaves
– Mikal Bridges
– Jaren Jackson Jr.
#TeamUSA #FIBAWC – 6:24 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Huge shot here by Austin Reaves to create some separation with a seven-point lead over Montenegro pic.twitter.com/354No4EtdU – 6:19 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves is now officially the FAVORITE (7/1) to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player next season jumping ahead of Team USA teammate Mikal Bridges (15/2) via @betonline_ag.
Reaves is clearly making an impression overseas with Team USA. Would you bet on him to be MIP?… pic.twitter.com/d4NnSEx4BK – 3:53 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
New @CKnewsletters: On the Spurs’ aborted pursuit of Austin Reaves, and why some of the reported details that filtered in through the aftermath don’t quite make sense. matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-pursue… pic.twitter.com/oByy6xcD9H – 3:46 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After shining with Team USA during the World Cup, Lakers guard Austin Reaves is now the favorite to win the NBA’s 2023-24 Most Improved Player award on @betonline_ag.
Here are today’s MIP odds next to last month’s odds, so you can see what’s changed: pic.twitter.com/Baih5RwxQ7 – 3:46 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Austin Reaves or Brandon Ingram.
Who would you rather have going forward? – 1:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers have been looking for a third star next to LeBron and AD for years — specifically a playmaking, higher-usage guard.
With the significant leaps Austin Reaves has made since the trade deadline, it appears he’s on the cusp of becoming that player: theathletic.com/4819559/2023/0… – 11:57 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Austin Reaves easily stands out as the crowd favorite in the FIBA World Cup. That’s why I chose to buy his jersey in the biggest market in Manila.
I had no idea that this mission would lead to such a hilarious adventure. Check this out!
basketnews.com/video/view/984… – 10:21 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves’ confidence is on another level right now 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/BihFALuW7X – 2:59 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Another day, another game, another standing ovation for Austin Reaves in Manila. #FIBAWC #LakeShow #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/Gwv8Xk8sC5 – 4:31 AM
You’re still doing “The Freeze” celebrations after threes. Is this your thing too, now? Austin Reaves: Yeah, if I’m going to do one, that’s going to be it. From last year, it’s kind of just natural now. I don’t really think about it. I’ve never done a three-point celebration. -via Los Angeles Times / September 2, 2023
You hated him right? (laughs) Austin Reaves on Mikal Bridges: I mean, I didn’t hate him. I didn’t know what to think about him back in the day. But it was just like, his energy. He’s never in a bad mood. You know at all times, he’s going to do and have the right intentions towards the game. He’s not going in without any wrong intentions. it’s always good. He’s picking up full. He’s not scoring a lot, but he’s doing all the other stuff. We were talking the other day and he looked at me and said, ‘Bro, I don’t care. As long as I can put a gold medal around my neck, I don’t care. I don’t care what happens. As long as we win, I don’t care.’ That means a lot for me to hear. You go back to last season when he’s with Brooklyn. Like, he’s averaging over 25 after he gets traded. He’s got the ball in his hands. For someone to able to adapt like that, really just care about winning, it’s been cool. That’s been the one I’ve kind of meshed with the most, on and off the court. As far as taking away stuff from guys’ games, it’s really mores been about the approach, the time spent either in the weight room or on the court. Not really moves or anything. It’s more about the approach. -via Los Angeles Times / September 2, 2023
StatMuse: Austin Reaves in 24 minutes: 12 PTS 3 STL 1-2 FG 1-2 3P 9-11 FT Only Ant played more minutes for Team USA. pic.twitter.com/5UHlYYDQ5W -via Twitter @statmuse / September 1, 2023