Rudy Gobert on expectations for Timberwolves: We have the potential to be really good

Hoping that he will re-discover his dominant form next season, expecting that Karl Anthony-Towns will not miss as many games next season and considering that Anthony Edwards can vault his performances into new heights, where does Gobert set the ceiling for the upcoming season? “I think we have the potential to be really really good,” Rudy Gobert said. “I think we’re going to have a good training camp. Build good habits.I think we have the potential to be a top two defensive team. And I don’t need to talk about how talented we are offensively. If we come in with the mindset of doing whatever it takes to have the team win and holding each other accountable while doing that, I think we’re going to have a surprisingly really good year.”
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert named the element France can take pride in after an unsuccessful World Cup.
He also explained why the FIBA game can be more demanding than the NBA, reflected on his 1st season with Minnesota & praised one of his teammates 🎩
basketnews.com/news-194140-go… – 11:02 AM
Rudy Gobert named the element France can take pride in after an unsuccessful World Cup.
He also explained why the FIBA game can be more demanding than the NBA, reflected on his 1st season with Minnesota & praised one of his teammates 🎩
basketnews.com/news-194140-go… – 11:02 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Rudy Gobert admits that his first year with the Timberwolves included a lot of adjustments for him and commits to being “the best player I can be” next season #FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:59 AM
Rudy Gobert admits that his first year with the Timberwolves included a lot of adjustments for him and commits to being “the best player I can be” next season #FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:59 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Rudy Gobert admits that his first year with the Timberwolves included a lot of adjustments for him and commits to being “the best player I can be” next season.
“I’m feeling better physically, feeling better mentally. It’s going to be a different year.” #FIBAWC #WinForAll… – 10:51 AM
Rudy Gobert admits that his first year with the Timberwolves included a lot of adjustments for him and commits to being “the best player I can be” next season.
“I’m feeling better physically, feeling better mentally. It’s going to be a different year.” #FIBAWC #WinForAll… – 10:51 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Rudy Gobert takes his own share of the blame for the French national team’s #FIBAWC calamity #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1547… – 3:04 PM
Rudy Gobert takes his own share of the blame for the French national team’s #FIBAWC calamity #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1547… – 3:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Batum sounds as if he’d like Embiid on the French Natty team. Gobert? Maybe less enthused. But maybe rudy is just worried about becoming a back up I don’t know….
libertyballers.com/2023/8/30/2385… – 6:55 PM
Batum sounds as if he’d like Embiid on the French Natty team. Gobert? Maybe less enthused. But maybe rudy is just worried about becoming a back up I don’t know….
libertyballers.com/2023/8/30/2385… – 6:55 PM
More on this storyline
Rudy Gobert has high hopes for the upcoming season and you can feel it when he talks about it with a smile on his face and a sheer and honest optimism in his tone. His first year included a transitional period after nine years in so he now looks forward to showing the player who was crowned an NBA DPOY three years in a row from 2019 to 2021. “It was a lot of adjustments to make,” Gobert said when asked by Eurohoops to assess his debut year in Minnesota after the final World Cup game for eliminated France – a win over Ivory Coast. “Outside the court and on the court obviously. Joining a new organization. Joining a new fanbase. Going to a new place. Getting out my comfort zone a bit.” “But I think it was a great year we had,” Gobert added. “We didn’t go as far as we wanted to go but we were resilient. We had a lot of injuries and a lot of things that didn’t go our way. But we kept fighting. I liked the mindset that we had. Especially in the playoffs. And we fought.” -via EuroHoops.net / September 2, 2023
Gobert loves this and thinks that it will benefit the entire Timberwolves team next season, since key players will enter 2022-23 extra battle-hardened and after acquiring valuable lessons in a different type of basketball. “I think all of us as a group coming back this year,” Gobert said. “I think that all the things we went through last year… it’s going to pay dividends this season. Half the team plays in the World Cup. I’m really happy about that, seeing guys representing their countries. And I think that the international basketball experience is truly going to help our team too.” -via EuroHoops.net / September 2, 2023
The French national team has already endured the shock of premature elimination from the second phase of the FIBA World Cup and almost got beaten by Lebanon. In the end, France survived and got the 85-79 win. They still have to play two more classification games in Jakarta, Indonesia, before heading back home. -via EuroHoops.net / August 29, 2023