Rudy Gobert on expectations for Timberwolves: We have the potential to be really good

Rudy Gobert has high hopes for the upcoming season and you can feel it when he talks about it with a smile on his face and a sheer and honest optimism in his tone. His first year included a transitional period after nine years in so he now looks forward to showing the player who was crowned an NBA DPOY three years in a row from 2019 to 2021. “It was a lot of adjustments to make,” Gobert said when asked by Eurohoops to assess his debut year in Minnesota after the final World Cup game for eliminated France – a win over Ivory Coast. “Outside the court and on the court obviously. Joining a new organization. Joining a new fanbase. Going to a new place. Getting out my comfort zone a bit.” “But I think it was a great year we had,” Gobert added. “We didn’t go as far as we wanted to go but we were resilient. We had a lot of injuries and a lot of things that didn’t go our way. But we kept fighting. I liked the mindset that we had. Especially in the playoffs. And we fought.” -via EuroHoops.net / September 2, 2023