Zion Williamson having a good offseason?

Will Guillory: Been hearing good things about the work Zion’s putting in this summer. Was told he’s been really focused on making sure his body is prepared for a long season. Think he’s gonna come in with a chip on his shoulder.
There was a lot of noise surrounding the team this summer about potentially moving up in the draft a few months ago. Some rumors were floating around that included your name and Zion’s name. When stuff like that starts popping up, does the front office make a point of reaching out to you to let you know what’s going on? Brandon Ingram: With me, I’m not on social media that much. So people will make a joke about it sometimes, or hit me up and ask me what’s going on with this thing they saw on TV. Most of the time, I’ll hear from the front office when that stuff pops up and they’ll tell me exactly what’s going on and how to feel about it. Any information that’s out there, they’ll clarify it and tell me if it was true or false. I’ve got a good relationship with (Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin). He’ll come straight to me and tell me anything. I’m not too into what everybody was putting out there, but none of it bothered me. I also know this is a business, though, and I’ve got to be prepared for anything. -via The Athletic / August 9, 2023
New Orleans is heading into Year 5 with you and Zion Williamson as the cornerstones of the team. There’s been some disappointment over how these last few seasons have gone for you guys. How much urgency are you feeling heading into this season? Brandon Ingram: We have urgency going into every season. People look at our roster, and you can see we were the No. 1 team in the West at one point for a reason. I know people have used health and everything as an excuse for us. But we’ve got enough. We’ve just got to continue building our foundation every single day, making sure that when guys leave, we’re still playing the right way. I’m excited about our team and the potential we’re building on. It’s been a process every single year. We’ve gotten better. We’ve gotten to know each other. We’ve figured out how all the pieces fit. -via The Athletic / August 9, 2023