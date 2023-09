Zion Williamson having a good offseason?

There was a lot of noise surrounding the team this summer about potentially moving up in the draft a few months ago. Some rumors were floating around that included your name and Zion’s name. When stuff like that starts popping up, does the front office make a point of reaching out to you to let you know what’s going on? Brandon Ingram: With me, I’m not on social media that much. So people will make a joke about it sometimes, or hit me up and ask me what’s going on with this thing they saw on TV. Most of the time, I’ll hear from the front office when that stuff pops up and they’ll tell me exactly what’s going on and how to feel about it. Any information that’s out there, they’ll clarify it and tell me if it was true or false. I’ve got a good relationship with (Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin). He’ll come straight to me and tell me anything. I’m not too into what everybody was putting out there, but none of it bothered me. I also know this is a business, though, and I’ve got to be prepared for anything . -via The Athletic / August 9, 2023