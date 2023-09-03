Dillon Brooks says performance against Spain in World Cup was best game of his career

Eurohoops: Dillon Brooks feels “refreshed” around “Canadian blood” after a tough year with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Canada swingman admitted he had the best game of his career in the win over Spain, considering what was at stake for his national team #FIBAWC #WinForAll…
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dillon Brooks feels “refreshed” around “Canadian blood” after a tough year with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Canada swingman admitted he had the best game of his career in the win over Spain, considering what was at stake for his national team
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
For so many years, Canadian basketball fans waited for the moment when their talent advantage would make up for their chemistry/experience deficit.
On Sunday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks delivered that moment, and a berth in the Olympics.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Canada takes down the reigning World Champs Spain 88-85, to advance to the quarterfinals 🇨🇦
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
🍁 30 PTS
🍁 7 AST
🍁 3 STL
🍁 14/16 FT
Dillon Brooks:
🍁 22 PTS
🍁 5 REB
🍁 1 BLK
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
StatMuse @statmuse
Dillon Brooks today:
22 PTS
5 REB
3-3 3P
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a big-time stepback jumper to give Canada a two-point lead with 42 seconds to go.
Dillon Brooks picked quite the game to get hot, as he has 22 on 8-for-12, including the game-tying 3 on the prior possession.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Athletic: Dillon Brooks and RJ Barrett were HYPE after Canada secured a berth in the 2024 Olympics. “SAUGA CITY STAND UP BABY!”🗣️ 🎥 @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/dlEsoahlOc -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / September 3, 2023
Clutch Points: With Team Canada’s 88-85 comeback win over Spain, they’ve clinched their first Olympic birth since 2000 🔥 (CAN) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 30 PTS, 7 AST, 7-of-12 FG, 14-of-16 FT Dillon Brooks: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 8-of-12 FG (ESP) Willy Hernangomez: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 7-of-13 FG pic.twitter.com/GMnSHiGBBT -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 3, 2023
While Canada swingman Dillon Brooks respects how the entire Spanish national team performs as a unit, he picks two players that he and the rest of his squad should really focus on putting handcuffs on. “Juancho [Hernangomez]. “He’s a really good player. And Willy [Hernangomez]. Willy is a great player,” Brooks said when asked by Eurohoops if there are any specific Spain players who require special attention from the Canadian squad ahead of a World Cup clash (Sunday 3/8) between the two sides that will determine which team will advance to the quarterfinals and which will return home. “Both of those guys,” Brooks added. No, he didn’t name these two just because he knows them from the NBA. -via EuroHoops.net / September 2, 2023