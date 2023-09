Myles Turner: 'I really strive to be like a 50/40/90 guy'

Turner joined hosts Alex Golden and Michael Facci on the Setting The Pace podcast, and he discussed his desire to improve his efficiency in the coming season. Last year, his 65.1% true shooting percentage ranked 16th in the entire NBA. But the veteran center thinks he can be better. “Working on multiple things. Obviously, still improving my shot. Get my numbers up there. I really strive to be like a 50/40/90 guy,” Turner said when asked about what he is working on in the offseason. “I think it’s possible… a lofty goal at that, but something I know I’m capable of doing.”Source: Sports Illustrated