Myles Turner: 'I really strive to be like a 50/40/90 guy'

Turner joined hosts Alex Golden and Michael Facci on the Setting The Pace podcast, and he discussed his desire to improve his efficiency in the coming season. Last year, his 65.1% true shooting percentage ranked 16th in the entire NBA. But the veteran center thinks he can be better. “Working on multiple things. Obviously, still improving my shot. Get my numbers up there. I really strive to be like a 50/40/90 guy,” Turner said when asked about what he is working on in the offseason. “I think it’s possible… a lofty goal at that, but something I know I’m capable of doing.”
Source: Sports Illustrated
I don’t know if you saw it but when you came in, one of the big murals on the wall has been of you for a while. Tyrese is on the other one. What does that mean to you? Myles Turner: It means the city has embraced me, man. Just like I’ve embraced them, I feel that same love coming right back to me. I’ve been here for eight years and it really is my second home at this point. I grew up here. -via Fieldhouse Files / August 14, 2023
What did you make of first-round pick Jarace Walker at summer league? Myles Turner: I like his mentality. I really think he’s coming into this with a youthful exuberance and that’s actually very important to the locker room. That fresh mindset that he brings into it. He just has to learn a couple things, but he turned it on when he needs to. I tell people a lot, he kind of reminds me of an old teammate of mine in Thaddeus Young — a utility guy who can go out there and do a little bit of everything. For him, it’s gonna be finding the two things that he does great. -via Fieldhouse Files / August 14, 2023