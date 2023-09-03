Warriors owner wants to keep Klay Thompson 'for a long time'

Underline Draymond Green’s new $100 million deal that takes him through his mid-30s. Understand that Stephen Curry’s contract is on the books for $167.3 million over three more years, expiring when he’s 38. And listen to Lacob’s answer when I asked him if he expects that Klay Thompson, whose current contract expires next July, will be with the team past this season. “I do,” the Warriors owner said on my podcast Thursday. “We’ve had some very brief discussions at this point with his agent. But they’re very, very early. … I fully expect that we’ll have some substantial discussions soon sometime and we’ll see if we can’t put something together that allows Klay to be here for a long time, which we clearly would like him to be.”
Klay Thompson shared a picture of him playing chess with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao to his Instagram story. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/01/war… – 4:00 PM
Klay Thompson’s father, Mychal, is expecting a big season for both his son and the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/31/kla… – 10:00 AM
Klay Thompson shared a picture of him playing chess with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao to his Instagram story. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/01/war… – 5:06 PM
“I can’t wait to come back to China next summer with a fifth ring.”
Klay Thompson has his eyes on the 2023-24 NBA title 👀
Klay Thompson’s father, Mychal, is expecting a big season for both his son and the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/31/kla… – 7:00 AM
Klay Thompson’s father, Mychal, is expecting a big season for both his son and the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/31/kla… – 5:05 PM
Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney linked up with Manny Pacquiao in the Philippines 🔥
Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney linked up with Manny Pacquiao in the Philippines 🔥
Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) to @Sportskeeda on @KlayThompson’s future w/ the @warriors: “For him, Draymond & Steph should never wear another uniform. Or should never have to wear another uniform. That also goes for Kevon Looney, too.” bit.ly/3syADwc pic.twitter.com/YR9AQPtlag – 11:41 AM
Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) to @Sportskeeda on @KlayThompson’s future w/ the @warriors: “For him, Draymond & Steph should never wear another uniform. Or should never have to wear another uniform. That also goes for Kevon Looney, too.” bit.ly/3syADwc pic.twitter.com/YR9AQPtlag – 11:41 AM
A couple years ago, Lacob told Kawakami that a $400 million payroll wasn’t reasonable, but here we are. Once again, Lacob is opening up the checkbook to keep the championship window open for Steph, Klay and Draymond. “This wasn’t the plan,” Lacob said. “I’m not gonna tell you it was the plan, because it wasn’t. But, again, we wanna win. Right now, our core players are getting older. We don’t know how long they’re gonna play at this level, hopefully a while. But I think we have to maximize that opportunity.” -via Audacy / September 1, 2023
Clutch Points: “To all my Chinese fans… You don’t understand how much inspiration I get from you guys… I can’t wait to come back to China next summer with a 5th ring.” Klay Thompson showed love to his fans in China 👀🔥 (via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/XJ2QjH6LLw -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 1, 2023
Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson, in fact, announced that he’s seriously considering the possibility of joining the Bahamas in order to help the team secure a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics. “When that time comes, I will give it serious consideration just because of what The Bahamas meant to the Thompson family, especially my father”, Thompson explained during his trip to the Philippines for his shoe brand ANTA. -via BasketNews / September 1, 2023