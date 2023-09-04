Franz Wagner to play vs. Latvia?

Christos Tsaltas: Asked Franz Wagner on the sidelines of the German national team practice in Manila if he will play vs. Latvia on Wednesday. “Hope so. We’ll see”, he told me. #koerbefuerd #FIBAWC #MagicTogether @SportalgrG
Moritz Wagner at @SportalgrG on if Franz Wagner will play vs. Latvia. “If you had $1M, I give you an answer and it would be a guess. I have no clue. He looks good tho. He’s making shots, he’s smiling. That’s all thst matters.” #KoerbeFuerD #FIBAWC #MagicTogether – 12:22 PM
Gordon Herbert on Franz Wagner: We’ll have to see his situation on Tuesday sportando.basketball/en/gordon-herb… – 10:32 AM
With or without Franz Wagner, Germany is playing arguably the best basketball in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
How do they do it, and why are they among the favorites to win it all? 🧐
Asked Franz Wagner on the sidelines of the German national team practice in Manila if he will play vs. Latvia on Wednesday. “Hope so. We’ll see”, he told me. #koerbefuerd #FIBAWC #MagicTogether @SportalgrG – 8:06 AM
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner is back in training and is looking much better after an injury 💪
Franz Wagner is practicing with German national team in Manila right now. Still unclear his status right now but it seems like he will dress up for the quarterfinal game. #koerbefuerd #FIBAWC #magictogether – 7:17 AM
Germany stayed perfect at the FIBA World Cup, taking a big step toward the quarterfinals with a 100-73 win over Georgia at the start of the second phase. Franz Wagner sat out his third straight game due to injury, but that didn’t stop Gordon Herbert’s team from achieving its fourth consecutive win, with Dennis Schröder leading the way with 16 points and seven assists. -via EuroHoops.net / September 1, 2023
Vivek Jacob: That’s a big statement from Germany to pull off this win over Australia without Franz Wagner (day-to-day with an ankle injury). Schroeder was fantastic with a 30-piece. #FIBAWC -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / August 27, 2023
Olgun Uluc: Franz Wagner is out for tonight’s Australian Boomers vs Germany game, he told ESPN. Wagner suffered a left ankle injury in the 4th quarter of Germany’s FIBA World Cup opener vs Japan. -via Twitter @OlgunUluc / August 27, 2023