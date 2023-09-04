Jimmy Butler: I don't care about the World Cup

A SportKlub Srbija journalist, Sasa Ozmo, tried approaching Jimmy Butler for a comment about the current events in international basketball. “I’m not making any statements here,” the Miami Heat star said after first thinking the request was for a photo. When Ozmo introduced himself, his profession, and his country of origin, wanting to get a comment about the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Butler was blunt. “I don’t care about the World Cup,” the player said, and the two split ways.
Source: BasketNews
Rajon Rondo recently talked about his time with the Chicago Bulls playing next to Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/03/chi… – 6:00 PM
Rajon Rondo recently talked about his time with the Chicago Bulls playing next to Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/03/chi… – 7:05 AM
“I AM HIM. ME. IT IS I.”
Jimmy Butler was HYPED after beating J Balvin in Dominos 🤣
Jimmy Butler was HYPED after beating J Balvin in Dominos 🤣
Clutch Points: J Balvin: “We’re gonna edit this no matter what, and we’re gonna win.” Jimmy Butler: “I hope he gets you chilling on the sideline. He’s not out on the pitch with the real ones!” J Balvin and Jimmy have a competitive friendship😅⚽️ (via @JimmyButler /IG) pic.twitter.com/4K56ngwq02 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 3, 2023
Clutch Points: Jimmy Butler was chilling with J Balvin in New York last night 🔥🕺 (via @JimmyButler / IG) pic.twitter.com/a0lMlQY80r -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 1, 2023
Coco Gauff was only two months ago embarrassingly bounced from Wimbledon in the first round. Today? Gauff’s in top form. She won the tuneup tournament in Cincinnati less than two weeks ago, toppling No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final. At Flushing this year, she’s the best hope for the first American champion — men or women — since Sloane Stephens in 2017. The adjustment, Gauff said, was strictly mental. And it was inspired by one of her loyal fans, NBA star Jimmy Butler, who watched from courtside Wednesday as Gauff trounced Mirra Andreeva in the second round, 6-3, 6-2. “That switch I had in the last couple weeks. people think some incredible thing happened,” the sixth-seeded Gauff said. “But realistically, the two weeks between Wimbledon and the next tournament I played, nothing could have really changed that much. It was really just the mental thing. I think that’s what I learned from watching Jimmy compete over the years.” -via New York Daily News / August 30, 2023