Kings' Javale McGee roster spot not guaranteed

Terms of the deal were not disclosed per team policy, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Kings gave McGee a one-year guaranteed contract for the veteran minimum. A minimum contract for a player with 10 or more years of NBA service is nearly $3.2 million. Under the minimum salary exception, only about $2 million counts against the team’s salary cap. The guaranteed contract doesn’t guarantee McGee a spot on the roster, but it might give him an inside track. The Kings have six centers under contract: Sabonis, McGee, Alex Len, Nerlens Noel, Neemias Queta and Skal Labissiere.
Source: Sacramento Bee
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 165 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Where Sasha Vezenkov fits in and a big man battle brewing after JaVale McGee signing. With @SeanCunningham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @James_HamNBA kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/sasha-vezenk… – 7:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings announce JaVale McGee signing. Does contract mean he will make the team?
Let’s break down the backup center battle with training camp set to begin Oct. 3.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Fun fact: I covered a couple of JaVale McGee’s games when he was at Nevada. We were both much younger then. pic.twitter.com/XsGuxempxm – 10:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have officially announced the signing of JaVale McGee. pic.twitter.com/Yl1BYUp6Qx – 9:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings officially announce the signing of JaVale McGee. pic.twitter.com/5RYh7kvCW8 – 9:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings make the JaVale McGee signing official. pic.twitter.com/6od889yePq – 9:48 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings have announced the signing of free agent center JaVale McGee. – 9:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! JaVale is officially off the market as a center option for the Lakers. Is it still just Wood/Biyombo or bust? Plus, where does Rob Pelinka rank among NBA GM’s? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 5:26 PM
Only Sabonis, Len and McGee have guaranteed contracts. Sources have told The Sacramento Bee the Kings plan to assign Labissiere to the G League Stockton Kings, so that will likely leave McGee, Len, Noel and Queta to compete for two roster spots. -via Sacramento Bee / September 4, 2023
The Kings added a 7-foot big man to bolster their center depth ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. Sacramento announced the signing of three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee on Saturday. -via NBC Sports Bay Area / September 2, 2023
NBA on ESPN: Javale McGee’s mother, Pamela, was drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs. With Javale headed to the Kings, they will both have played for Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Team USA 🥇 pic.twitter.com/mJpYsjvXh9 -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / August 31, 2023
