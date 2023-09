Kings' Javale McGee roster spot not guaranteed

Terms of the deal were not disclosed per team policy, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Kings gave McGee a one-year guaranteed contract for the veteran minimum. A minimum contract for a player with 10 or more years of NBA service is nearly $3.2 million. Under the minimum salary exception, only about $2 million counts against the team’s salary cap. The guaranteed contract doesn’t guarantee McGee a spot on the roster, but it might give him an inside track. The Kings have six centers under contract: Sabonis, McGee, Alex Len, Nerlens Noel, Neemias Queta and Skal Labissiere.Source: Sacramento Bee