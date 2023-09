Mike Tobey on Luka Doncic: He's really taking care of his body and himself a lot more seriously

Since Luka Doncic finished the NBA season earlier than expected, he spent most of the summer in his native Slovenia, resting but also preparing for the World Cup and the upcoming season with the Mavs, and Mike Tobey noticed the positive results. “I’d say I feel he’s a little bit more rested. He looks fresh and in shape, he’s really taking care of his body and himself a lot more seriously this summer. You can tell it by his nutrition, by how he looks: he’s in a lot better shape. I really see a big step forward in that part of his professionalism. He seems to be more focused. It seems both. I’ve said it before with friends and family. I can’t imagine what it’s like to have that kind of fame, constantly everybody asking you questions.”Source: EuroHoops.net