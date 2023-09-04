Mike Tobey on Luka Doncic: He's really taking care of his body and himself a lot more seriously

Since Luka Doncic finished the NBA season earlier than expected, he spent most of the summer in his native Slovenia, resting but also preparing for the World Cup and the upcoming season with the Mavs, and Mike Tobey noticed the positive results. “I’d say I feel he’s a little bit more rested. He looks fresh and in shape, he’s really taking care of his body and himself a lot more seriously this summer. You can tell it by his nutrition, by how he looks: he’s in a lot better shape. I really see a big step forward in that part of his professionalism. He seems to be more focused. It seems both. I’ve said it before with friends and family. I can’t imagine what it’s like to have that kind of fame, constantly everybody asking you questions.”
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Slovenian center, Mike Tobey, commented on naturalized players before the #FIBAWC quarterfinals against Canada.
“I think it helps make teams competitive. I’m sure in the future, national teams will do it more.” #WinForAll
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dennis Schroder has altercation with Germany coach after incident during huddle against Luka Doncic, Slovenia
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
StatMuse @statmuse
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
He’s especially thriving when sharing the court with an NBA and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. “Obviously, Luka is amazing. He’s been carrying us the whole time, he’s been phenomenal, as he always is. He’s a huge focus point for a lot of teams, it happens when you’re one of the best players in the world.” -via EuroHoops.net / September 4, 2023
Long-time Slovenia’s national team forward Mike Tobey talked about how Doncic is coping with his new duties. “He’s doing a good job,” Tobey said after the win against Venezuela. “He’s really stepping up in taking. You can see him during the timeouts trying to bring the guys together, giving words of encouragement. He’s doing a great job being our leader.” -via BasketNews / August 26, 2023
Former NBA players Joel Bolomboy and Mike Tobey signed with Serbian team Crvena Zvezda for the 2023-24 season. -via HoopsHype / July 17, 2023
NBA Central: Obi Toppin says Shai has a deeper bag than Luka (🎥 @TidalLeague ) pic.twitter.com/5ATL024vs1 -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / September 3, 2023
Jorge Sierra: BEST PLAYERS AT THE WORLD CUP Luka 🤝 Shai pic.twitter.com/H2176NfHVc -via Twitter @hoopshype / September 3, 2023