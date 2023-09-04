Toni Kukoc thinks LeBron James and Michael Jordan can't be compared

LeBron & MJ cannot be compared says Toni Kukoc: “It’s hard to compare players that never played in the same era; that never played against each other. Obviously like everything else in the game of basketball is evolving. It’s getting better. These days you can see all the older previous players and you can get all their moves. You can practice those moves, you can get better ready because the knowledge of what to eat and how to prepare yourself, how to get rid of your injuries faster, how to keep your body in shape… all these little things – which appear to be little things, but they’re not can make you a better player. So when it comes to pure – like okay, Michael from the ‘80’s and ‘90’s or LeBron from 2000 or 2010’s you can’t say one was better than the other. Michael obviously brought world basketball to another level. And from that point on, LeBron is what LeBron is now that he gave a chance for Luka to be Luka or Jokic be Jokic. You could never imagine that back in the days. So if I can compare Michael, I would compare him to Tiger with golf, Messio Renaldo with soccer, [Michael] Phelps with swimming and stuff like that. Because of those things, Michael is – I can’t say the best player but he is a GOAT of basketball. I don’t think it’s selfish, it’s just the way it is.
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇺🇸 Austin Reaves couldn’t complete 🇺🇸 Lebron James’ task to stop 🇱🇹 Vaidas Kariniauskas 😳😅
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/neqYrGIsyg – 11:46 AM
🇺🇸 Austin Reaves couldn’t complete 🇺🇸 Lebron James’ task to stop 🇱🇹 Vaidas Kariniauskas 😳😅
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/neqYrGIsyg – 11:46 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan debuted J Balvin’s new collab with Jordan at the conclusion of the NASCAR regular season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/01/chi… – 10:00 PM
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan debuted J Balvin’s new collab with Jordan at the conclusion of the NASCAR regular season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/01/chi… – 10:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How much pressure is on LeBron James entering the 2023-24 season?
🏀 @adaniels33 explains why it’s a different type of pressure
#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/oZC6tABoM7 – 6:29 PM
How much pressure is on LeBron James entering the 2023-24 season?
🏀 @adaniels33 explains why it’s a different type of pressure
#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/oZC6tABoM7 – 6:29 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most underpaid players in NBA history, per our Real Value metric:
1. LeBron: -$229.0M
2. Jokic: -$116.1M
3. Giannis: -$108.2M
4. Doncic: -$108.2M
5. Harden: -$91.4M
…
12. Isiah Thomas: -$63.9 million
Highest player on the list without a max contract. pic.twitter.com/0AQJ8ADxZe – 4:55 PM
Most underpaid players in NBA history, per our Real Value metric:
1. LeBron: -$229.0M
2. Jokic: -$116.1M
3. Giannis: -$108.2M
4. Doncic: -$108.2M
5. Harden: -$91.4M
…
12. Isiah Thomas: -$63.9 million
Highest player on the list without a max contract. pic.twitter.com/0AQJ8ADxZe – 4:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff runs with 500+ points:
9 — LeBron James
8 — Michael Jordan
5 — Kobe Bryant
4 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/0B8H5mhOkQ – 4:35 PM
Most playoff runs with 500+ points:
9 — LeBron James
8 — Michael Jordan
5 — Kobe Bryant
4 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/0B8H5mhOkQ – 4:35 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan debuted J Balvin’s new collab with Jordan at the conclusion of the NASCAR regular season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/01/chi… – 8:00 PM
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan debuted J Balvin’s new collab with Jordan at the conclusion of the NASCAR regular season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/01/chi… – 8:00 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves is playing like the third star the Lakers have long sought for around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
His swift ascension has presented an important question for LA: How much does his emergence raise their ceiling next season — and beyond?
theathletic.com/4819559/2023/0… – 7:27 PM
Austin Reaves is playing like the third star the Lakers have long sought for around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
His swift ascension has presented an important question for LA: How much does his emergence raise their ceiling next season — and beyond?
theathletic.com/4819559/2023/0… – 7:27 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Time with LeBron in Hawks forward Jalen Johnson’s summer of learning ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 12:53 PM
Time with LeBron in Hawks forward Jalen Johnson’s summer of learning ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 12:53 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan debuted J Balvin’s new collab with Jordan at the conclusion of the NASCAR regular season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/01/chi… – 11:05 AM
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan debuted J Balvin’s new collab with Jordan at the conclusion of the NASCAR regular season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/01/chi… – 11:05 AM
More on this storyline
Toni Kukoc: I wish that you could put today’s players in the 90’s and have that way of basketball with the hard fouls and everything else and when you’re talking about these guys obviously there’s going to be players that say, ‘Yeah but what about Magic and Bird? What about Bill Russell? What about Elgin Baylor?’ Because in their era those guys were so dominant, that nobody else came close. And then they say why would you and say disrespected and in a way it might be true because you’re not mentioning – especially now when you’re talking; people want to get on social media and these are all mid-20 or mid-30 years old that have never seen these guys play and they say, ‘Awww they were slower, they were not physically ready, they’re not this they’re not that…’ but they were scoring buckets from everywhere. They had so much skills; they knew basketball in their little finger. So it’s hard. It’s really hard and it’s not pleasant to try to say that this guy was better than the other if they never played against each other. If they had some kind of record – either the playing that their teams respectfully playing against each other or their records individually head-to-head, then you can say this one had more wins than the other but not such a case.” -via Twitter / September 4, 2023
Clutch Points: The list of celebrities planning to attend Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s match in Los Angeles against LAFC is STACKED 🔥 Some notable athletes include: 🏀 LeBron James 🏀 Magic Johnson 🏀 James Harden ⚾️ Mookie Betts ⚾️ Clayton Kershaw 🏈 Caleb Williams (via @herculezg) pic.twitter.com/pJlhi5Oy6L -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 4, 2023
I understand Victor Wembanyama is an entirely different player and has received much more hype. But as a former No. 1 pick from another country, what was it like dealing with that pressure? Mychal Thompson: “There are no similarities to me. When I came into this league, nobody cared. He has come into this league as the most hyped prospect in NBA history. It’s even more so than LeBron James because of social media and the exposure he has had in the last few years. Even though he played in France, everybody in America and every basketball player in the world knows about him. To say he is the greatest prospect ever is ridiculous. They’re putting him over LeBron and even Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) and Wilt Chamberlain. You can’t do that. That’s unfair to Victor. He’s going to be an excellent player. He’s going to be a Hall-of-Famer. He’s going to be a multiple-time All-Star. But give the kid a chance to grow before you claim him to be the NBA savior. He’s going to be great. But give him a chance to grow.” -via SportsKeeda / August 31, 2023
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Shaquille O’Neal Playing with Michael Jordan would’ve been the best lineup ever assembled says Bulls Hall of Famer Toni Kukoc to me. “Best lineup ever assembled It wouldn’t even matter who brings the ball up. There’s so much firepower there that I don’t think that there would be ANY team that would compete with them.” “Wouldn’t be fair.” -via Twitter / September 2, 2023
“I would say European was Toni Kukoc,” Mamukelashvili revealed his European role model. “I loved his game. He was the first big who could pass, dribble, and shoot. Lefty. I definitely loved watching him. “My American ones were Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, and Monta Ellis,” the New-York born big man said. “Those were the guys I used to always mimic as a young kid. But yeah, Toni Kukoc was my European guy, who I was trying to play like. That’s the style [European with an American swag] how I wanna play, and hopefully, it looks like that.” -via BasketNews / August 2, 2023
Speaking on the iHeartRadio podcast co-hosted by his girlfriend Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan revealed what his father Michael is truly “terrified” of. “There’s a bunch of stuff that I feel like people don’t know. One is that he’s terrified of snakes,” Marcus revealed. -via Clutch Points / September 2, 2023