Bogdan Bogdanovic, Serbia beat Lithuania 87-68

Lithuania beat the U.S. at the 1998 world championships, then failed to medal. Lithuania then beat the U.S. again at the 2004 Olympics, then failed to medal. And history will repeat itself at this World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half and Serbia — motivated by a serious injury endured by one of its players — topped previously unbeaten Lithuania 87-68 in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals Tuesday in a result that denies Lithuania the chance at a medal in Manila this weekend. The best Lithuania can do is take fifth place. “The game against the United States, as you can see now, it’s nothing,” said Lithuania’s Tadas Sedekerskis, who led his team with 14 points. “It’s just history. We don’t have any chances to fight for the medal.”
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Marko Guduric comments on Bogdan Bogdanovic after Serbia advanced to the Semifinals: “That is the leadership we need. He is our captain” #FIBAWC #WinForAll
Nikola Jovic and Serbia through to Friday World Cup semifinals after Serbia defeats Lithuania 87-68 today. Heat’s Jovic closes victory with 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists in 21:31, with Bogdan Bogdanovic leading Serbia with 21 points against opponent that beat Team USA. – 7:40 AM
Bogdan Bogdanovic’s speech made sure everyone in 🇷🇸 Serbia remembered the game vs. 🇮🇹 Italy 😤
🇱🇹 Lithuania was ‘too small’ for Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 🇷🇸 Serbia 😳
Bogdan Bogdanovic (21 points, 9-13 FG) leads Serbia over Lithuania in a quarterfinals upset. They’ll go on to face the winner of tomorrow’s Canada-Slovenia game in the FIBA World Cup semifinals on Friday. – 6:26 AM
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic was hitting 🇱🇹 Lithuania with ‘too small’ 😳
Bogdan Bogdanovic today:
Bogdan Bogdanovic left the court notching 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 9-of-11 from the field. Serbia leads 69-51. Domination. #FIBAWC #KSS #TrueToAtlanta – 6:02 AM
Bogdan Bogdanovic has now scored 400+ points in the FIBA World Cup, the 6th player to reach this milestone in the 21st century.
Bogdan Bogdanovic 🇷🇸 has now scored 400+ points in the #FIBAWC, the 6th player to reach that milestone in the 21st century – 5:53 AM
Today is the day that Bogdan Bogdanovic will beat the whole world all alone. Just give him the ball and let him cook. #FIBAWC #KSS #TrueToAtlanta – 5:50 AM
When the things get tough, Bogdan Bogdanovic get going. #FIBAWC #KSS #TrueToAtlanta – 5:45 AM
🇷🇸 Bogi has 1⃣8⃣ PTS at the halftime versus 🇱🇹 Lithuania 👀
Bogdan Bogdanovic (18pts) powers Serbia to an 11-point halftime lead over Lithuania in the Quarterfinals opener #FIBAWC #WinForAll
Call this a hot take, but there are few players in the world who can score as easily as Bogdan Bogdanovic at all three levels when the Serbian sharpshooter is in rhythm. He’s got 18 first half points to power a 49-38 lead over Lithuania at halftime here in Manila, win or go home. – 5:32 AM
Bogdan Bogdanovic has made a 3-pointer in each of his 23 FIBA World Cup games, sharing the record for the longest such streak in the competition over the last 30 years with Kirk Penney.
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “He united us…this is for him as well.” Bogdan Bogdanovic on how Borisa Simanic, who lost a kidney after catching an elbow in previous game, inspired the team for their Quarterfinal match against Lithuania 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Ja2wMbtVGV -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 5, 2023
Clutch Points: Serbia DOMINATES South Sudan in the 115-83 #FIBAWC matchup win 😤 Nikola Jovic: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 9-of-9 FG, 5-of-5 3PT Bogdan Bogdanovic: 23 PTS, 9 AST, 8-of-13 FG, 6-of-9 3PT Nikola Milutinov: 17 PTS, 10 REB, 8-of-10 FG pic.twitter.com/jIFvaI5Loc -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 30, 2023
World no. 6 Serbia flexed its might against gallant Puerto Rico as the European powerhouse picked up a 94-77 victory to emerge as the solo leader in Group B of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. -via GMANetwork.com / August 28, 2023
