Christian Wood agrees to two-year deal with Lakers

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F/C Christian Wood has agreed on a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes a player option.
Lakers Nation: WATCH: @Trevor_Lane was joined by @jovanbuha to discuss Austin Reaves’ growth with Team USA, a potential extension for Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and the Lakers’ last roster spot, plus much more! -via Twitter @LakersNation / August 12, 2023
Dru: “Christian Wood, from my understanding, is interested in a potential role in Miami—depending on what players are involved in that [Dame] trade. If they add Nurkić I think that frontcourt is set. If they don’t & get rid of Jović, can Wood come in & outplay Love & Bryant” @jovanbuha -via Twitter / August 12, 2023
The Lakers, after swiftly coming to terms with Anthony Davis on a three-year contract extension worth a projected $186 million, have maintained a level of interest in signing free agent big man Christian Wood, league sources say. The Lakers, though, remain limited in offering Wood anything beyond the league’s veteran minimum. As I reported here last month, Dallas remains open to facilitating a sign-and-trade for Wood if the Mavericks can acquire a player they like in the exchange, but neither the Lakers nor the Miami Heat are considered potential sign-and-trade destinations. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 7, 2023