Danny Green returns to Philadelphia

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN.
Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. – 11:12 PM
Asked which of those meaningful pieces of jewelry he would sell if he had to, Green chose the Lakers ring he won in 2020. “I could probably make the most off the Lakers one,” Green said. “And that’s probably the one you want to keep. San Antonio is a little older, so it’s a nice ring. But it’s not as nice as Toronto. The Toronto one is ridiculous. It’s the biggest one.” -via Lakers Daily / August 26, 2023
Green mentioned that his Lakers ring has some other things tied to it besides on-court results, with the championship won in the COVID-19 bubble season and after Lakers icon Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter accident earlier that year. “I can possibly get the most money for it,” Green said. “It was a bubble year. It’s a Kobe year. And you know, Lakers fans, it’s a bigger fan base throughout the nation. “Now, obviously, Canadians are special man. They treat you unbelievable. So it would be between those two. But I’ll probably keep the Toronto one and sell the L.A. one. Because I’ll get the most for the L.A. one, and the Toronto one I think, I wouldn’t say I like the most, but I think it’s, I wouldn’t say more meaningful but like, you know.” -via Lakers Daily / August 26, 2023
Former Sixers guard Danny Green played with Harden for half a season in Philadelphia, and he gave his thoughts on the situation on ESPN’s “NBA Today”: There’s not many things that shock me in this world, but to see a star player like James Harden, call out by name, Daryl Morey and speaking from his own mouth. You usually hear from sources, but to him speak. You can tell he’s agitated; he’s upset. It was shocking. I was very shocked by it, but I do see both sides. As a player, I’m always gonna side with the player. Not just because I’m a player, but I also don’t think he’s wrong. If he was promised something, I think you need to come through with that promise. But I see the other side of it with Daryl Morey. I understand it’s a business. GMs, they make a lot of decisions quickly in the heat of the moment and your mind is going to change, the emotion is gonna change at different times, and maybe his hands are tied to this. -via Sixers Wire / August 14, 2023