Danny Green returns to Philadelphia

Former Sixers guard Danny Green played with Harden for half a season in Philadelphia, and he gave his thoughts on the situation on ESPN’s “NBA Today”: There’s not many things that shock me in this world, but to see a star player like James Harden, call out by name, Daryl Morey and speaking from his own mouth. You usually hear from sources, but to him speak. You can tell he’s agitated; he’s upset. It was shocking. I was very shocked by it, but I do see both sides. As a player, I’m always gonna side with the player. Not just because I’m a player, but I also don’t think he’s wrong. If he was promised something, I think you need to come through with that promise. But I see the other side of it with Daryl Morey. I understand it’s a business. GMs, they make a lot of decisions quickly in the heat of the moment and your mind is going to change, the emotion is gonna change at different times, and maybe his hands are tied to this. -via Sixers Wire / August 14, 2023