James Harden's former coach: He is good until he isn't good

During a recent appearance on NBA Today, ESPN insider and reporter Ohm Youngmisuk revealed a conversation he had with one of James Harden’s former coaches. “As I was told by a source whose coached James Harden in the past, that he was talking to another coach that coached James Harden, and said, ‘Listen, James is good until he isn’t good.'”
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
James Harden reaching the postseason has been inevitable 😤
(h/t @NBAcrazystats) pic.twitter.com/qsChOF7FaE – 7:19 PM
James Harden reaching the postseason has been inevitable 😤
(h/t @NBAcrazystats) pic.twitter.com/qsChOF7FaE – 7:19 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Catching up on Harden/Sixers, Dame, Giannis comments/Bucks future, Nets/Ben Simmons, potential summer ’24 supermax guys (Fox, Bam, Murray, Ingram, more), Team USA/FIBA, more w/ @BobbyMarks42:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RbPebm
Apple: apple.co/3sys9VN – 5:58 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: Catching up on Harden/Sixers, Dame, Giannis comments/Bucks future, Nets/Ben Simmons, potential summer ’24 supermax guys (Fox, Bam, Murray, Ingram, more), Team USA/FIBA, more w/ @BobbyMarks42:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RbPebm
Apple: apple.co/3sys9VN – 5:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40-point game leader by season (last 10 seasons):
’14 — Kevin Durant
’15 — James Harden
’16 — Steph Curry
’17 — Russell Westbrook
’18 — James Harden
’19 — James Harden
’20 — James Harden
’21 — Steph Curry
’22 — Joel Embiid
’23 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/HqDrC7DqtL – 4:53 PM
40-point game leader by season (last 10 seasons):
’14 — Kevin Durant
’15 — James Harden
’16 — Steph Curry
’17 — Russell Westbrook
’18 — James Harden
’19 — James Harden
’20 — James Harden
’21 — Steph Curry
’22 — Joel Embiid
’23 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/HqDrC7DqtL – 4:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
Harden
LeBron
Embiid
Beal
Curry
Durant
Who will join the list next? pic.twitter.com/CIuDyNwPXT – 3:08 PM
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
Harden
LeBron
Embiid
Beal
Curry
Durant
Who will join the list next? pic.twitter.com/CIuDyNwPXT – 3:08 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
No Harden news, but here’s the Ontario Clippers’ schedule pic.twitter.com/wWggOZqDzV – 12:22 PM
No Harden news, but here’s the Ontario Clippers’ schedule pic.twitter.com/wWggOZqDzV – 12:22 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
When Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey brought James Harden back into the fold, he invited his new team down the same path that led to him stepping down from his last one. Will it cost him Joel Embiid? backsportspage.com/the-james-hard… #NBA #BackSportsPage #HardwoodHuddle – 10:20 AM
When Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey brought James Harden back into the fold, he invited his new team down the same path that led to him stepping down from his last one. Will it cost him Joel Embiid? backsportspage.com/the-james-hard… #NBA #BackSportsPage #HardwoodHuddle – 10:20 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Three years ago today, Harden and Russ did this against the Lakers in the playoffs:
Harden — Westbrook —
36 PTS 24 PTS
5 AST 9 REB
2 STL 6 AST
Their last playoff win as a duo. pic.twitter.com/WhibCOZJfU – 9:35 AM
Three years ago today, Harden and Russ did this against the Lakers in the playoffs:
Harden — Westbrook —
36 PTS 24 PTS
5 AST 9 REB
2 STL 6 AST
Their last playoff win as a duo. pic.twitter.com/WhibCOZJfU – 9:35 AM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: The list of celebrities planning to attend Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s match in Los Angeles against LAFC is STACKED 🔥 Some notable athletes include: 🏀 LeBron James 🏀 Magic Johnson 🏀 James Harden ⚾️ Mookie Betts ⚾️ Clayton Kershaw 🏈 Caleb Williams (via @herculezg) pic.twitter.com/pJlhi5Oy6L -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 4, 2023
Clutch Points: “He still thinks of himself as the guy from that Game 1 [vs. the Celtics]… he thinks he should be leading the show. The reason why he wanted out of Philadelphia in the first place is that it’s the Joel Embiid show right now.” — Rachel Nichols on James Harden -via Twitter / August 31, 2023
The 76ers gave James Harden an unexpected olive branch on Saturday. The team tweeted “happy birthday @JHarden13” for the 10-time All-Star guard, who was recently fined $100,000 by the NBA for his public comments made while on at a press event with Adidas in China -via New York Post / August 26, 2023