LeBron James visits Saudi Arabia

KSA Basket: Sources told KSA Basket that LeBron James visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Ministry of Sports. He attended a friendly match between Saudi prospects at AZM Academy.
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
Harden
LeBron
Embiid
Beal
Curry
Durant
Who will join the list next? pic.twitter.com/CIuDyNwPXT – 3:08 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I think LeBron’s antlers is in platinum and Michael’s may be in gold. Why? Because he had to be compared to Mike.”
Rich Paul on the difference in how the media covers LeBron compared to MJ in his prime 👀
(via @GilsArenaShow)
pic.twitter.com/DePlT41kRd – 11:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rich Paul says LeBron had it tougher than Jordan due to “24/7/365 news cycle”
nbcsports.com/nba/news/rich-… – 10:13 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Seasons with 2,000+ PTS, 500+ REB, 500+ AST:
8 — LeBron James
7 — Everyone else in NBA history combined pic.twitter.com/AToADpJFJF – 3:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Right now on NBA Radio, hear Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals as @KingJames puts the @MiamiHEAT on his back and scores 45 points and grabs 15 rebounds as Miami beats the @celtics to keep their season alive!
🔊 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/WIF3IFwYix – 3:05 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇺🇸 Austin Reaves couldn’t complete 🇺🇸 Lebron James’ task to stop 🇱🇹 Vaidas Kariniauskas 😳😅
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/neqYrGIsyg – 11:46 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
How much pressure is on LeBron James entering the 2023-24 season?
🏀 @adaniels33 explains why it’s a different type of pressure
#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/oZC6tABoM7 – 6:29 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most underpaid players in NBA history, per our Real Value metric:
1. LeBron: -$229.0M
2. Jokic: -$116.1M
3. Giannis: -$108.2M
4. Doncic: -$108.2M
5. Harden: -$91.4M
…
12. Isiah Thomas: -$63.9 million
Highest player on the list without a max contract. pic.twitter.com/0AQJ8ADxZe – 4:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff runs with 500+ points:
9 — LeBron James
8 — Michael Jordan
5 — Kobe Bryant
4 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/0B8H5mhOkQ – 4:35 PM
Draymond Green: Imagine overvaluing your opinion so much, that you get this caught up in two men lives. Starts using the word “Enemy” to describe two black heroes, and then proceed to falsely accuse another black man of playing both sides. Both sides of what to be exact? A pointless debate? -via Twitter @Money23Green / September 5, 2023
Draymond Green: Or… The simple appreciation of others greatness? I am super confused on what sides it is that you speak of. Lastly, I don’t play anything but basketball. You don’t make it this far in life “playing”… with the exception being playing basketball for me. Good luck with the debate -via Twitter @Money23Green / September 5, 2023