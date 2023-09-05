Mikal Bridges, Team USA stomp Italy 63-100

One Sports: FINAL: Italy 🇮🇹 63-100 USA 🇺🇸 Mikal Bridges 24 pts, 7 reb, 2 stl Tyrese Haliburton 18 pts, 6 3pt, 5 ast, 3 stl Simon Fontecchio 18 pts, 5 reb, 2 stl 📷 FIBA Basketball World Cup #FIBAWC #WinForAll #WinForItalia #WinForUSA
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges after his offensive explosion today for Team USA:
“I just stay aggressive, that’s what it is… Just that force and being aggressive. We’re all confident. No matter how many points we score, we’re all ready. We’re all ready to make that shot, we’re all ready to make… pic.twitter.com/YhmF8Go9Xy – 12:15 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Mikal Bridges led Team USA to a 100-63 win over Italy today in the quarterfinals of the #FIBAWC with 24 points.
Haliburton: 18 points, 5 assists
Reaves: 12 points, 4 rebounds
Banchero: 8 points, 5 rebounds
Team USA will now face Germany or Latvia in the semifinals on Friday. – 10:31 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
USA has defeated Italy 100-63. They await the winner of Germany vs. Latvia. Mikal Bridges had 24pts 7 reb.
Earlier, Serbia beat Lithuania 87-68 and will play the winner of Canada vs. Slovenia. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 21-4-3 on 9-13 shooting, JV had 11pts 4reb.
#FIBAWC – 10:21 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mikal Bridges today:
24 PTS
7 REB
8-11 FG
4-6 3P
In just 18 minutes. pic.twitter.com/GZyEI5nP98 – 10:14 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges has been the star for Team USA today:
24 points
6 rebounds
8/11 FG
4/6 from three
Team USA up big on Italy.
pic.twitter.com/ETo9B60oUe – 9:59 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges has 24 points in 18 minutes today against Italy. He is shooting 8/11 from the field and 4/6 from 3PT and has a team-high 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block. #Nets #TeamUSA – 9:48 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got him.
Mikal Bridges called for taunting after directing his signature 3-ball sign at the Italy bench after knocking one down from the corner.
Has 24 points and 7 rebounds as Team USA leads, 64-36, in the 3rd quarter. #FIBAWC #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/ePcNpjNXDX – 9:48 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges has scored the last 10 points for Team USA. He is absolutely dominating Italy. #Nets #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/ZH49qhtaOB – 9:47 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
An an aggressive Mikal Bridges along with Anthony Edwards make USA a VERY difficult out. Bridges brilliant today – 9:43 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Former Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges with 14 points and 6 rebounds in 14 minutes in leading Team USA to a 46-24 halftime lead over Italy in #FIBAWC quarterfinals.
The Brooklyn Nets star is shooting 5-of-7 from the field (2-of-3 on 3s). #Nets #Suns pic.twitter.com/AYQONSz61j – 9:32 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Team USA up 46-24 on Italy at the half.
Brilliant first half from Mikal Bridges, who has 14 points and 5 boards.
7 points for Jalen Brunson – 9:26 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mikal Bridges (14pts) drives the USA to a comfortable distance, 46-24 over Italy at the break #FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/KvqeCqkXdn – 9:25 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker’s best game in the Olympics for Team USA was in the quarterfinals and that’s when Mikal Bridges is also finding his stride for the World Cup. He’s got 14 points, 6 rebounds, a steal, a block and 9 different Italians jawed at through two quarters. – 9:24 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mikal Bridges at half:
14 PTS
5 REB
5-7 FG
2-3 3P
More points than the rest of the starters combined. pic.twitter.com/Ba1GEpRxI3 – 9:23 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges cannot miss. Corner 3 gives him 14 points. Teammates are seeking the hot hand #Nets #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/urNwB5zzBu – 9:21 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
You know Mikal Bridges is feeling it when he’s shooting walk-up 3s like KD. Bridges is the first player in double digit scoring today with 11 early points. He is locked in on both ends of the floor. #Nets pic.twitter.com/l7tCqnjZS3 – 9:17 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Italy tries to attack a cross-match, but Mikal Bridges blows it up #Nets pic.twitter.com/i3vpHDMpyv – 9:15 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges just trucked someone on Team Italy for the and-one 😂😂😂 Bridges has a game-high 8 points and has been Team USA’s most consistent player through the World Cup. #Nets pic.twitter.com/rdP4DsjUM0 – 9:12 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges has Team USA’s highest plus-minus in the FIBA World Cup. #Nets – 8:47 AM
You hated him right? (laughs) Austin Reaves on Mikal Bridges: I mean, I didn’t hate him. I didn’t know what to think about him back in the day. But it was just like, his energy. He’s never in a bad mood. You know at all times, he’s going to do and have the right intentions towards the game. He’s not going in without any wrong intentions. it’s always good. He’s picking up full. He’s not scoring a lot, but he’s doing all the other stuff. We were talking the other day and he looked at me and said, ‘Bro, I don’t care. As long as I can put a gold medal around my neck, I don’t care. I don’t care what happens. As long as we win, I don’t care.’ That means a lot for me to hear. You go back to last season when he’s with Brooklyn. Like, he’s averaging over 25 after he gets traded. He’s got the ball in his hands. For someone to able to adapt like that, really just care about winning, it’s been cool. That’s been the one I’ve kind of meshed with the most, on and off the court. As far as taking away stuff from guys’ games, it’s really mores been about the approach, the time spent either in the weight room or on the court. Not really moves or anything. It’s more about the approach. -via Los Angeles Times / September 2, 2023
Reaves has become close with Bridges and Johnson, two other glue-guys who were used to sacrificing for their teams before showing they could thrive in much larger roles after last season’s trade deadline. Each lacks the typical star pedigree that comes with most Team USA mainstays, having spent multiple seasons in college rather than entering the draft early. -via The Athletic / August 23, 2023
USA Basketball: Members of the #USABMNT visited the stunning Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque this afternoon in Abu Dhabi. We learned so much & thank the guides & staff who welcomed us to this beautiful place. -via Twitter / August 21, 2023
