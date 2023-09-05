Paul George, Kawhi Leonard 100 percent for training camp?

After battling injuries for much of last season, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George should be fully healthy for the beginning of training camp, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said in an appearance on Chris Haynes and Marc Stein’s This League-Uncut podcast. “They’re both on track to be 100% by the time training camp starts, and that’s what we need,” Lue said. “You know, our best players will be healthy, and we’ve just been in an unfortunate situation where our two best players (haven’t had) a full season together the last three years and that’s been tough on us.”
LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue today on Kawhi Leonard's health and status during a brief media scrum: "Kawhi's on pace to where exactly he needs to be [for training camp]."
