PJ Washington after re-signing with Hornets: I want to get a taste of the playoffs

PJ Washington: Since I’ve been here I haven’t been in the playoffs at all. So I want to get a taste of that. I want to see how it feels and I want to eventually win in the playoffs. I think we have a good coaching staff, we have a good front office, we have good players. So, I think we have everything it takes to be there. It’s just about us being consistent each and every day and trying, but we have to fight and make it happen.
Source: Charlotte Observer
Source: Charlotte Observer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Boone @rodboone
“I think it’s going to be big things here in Charlotte.”
An @theobserver exclusive: 1-on-1 with PJ Washington. We discussed his maturation, whether he cares about starting, Miles Bridges’ return, the #Hornets next step, Steve Clifford and more:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:39 PM
“I think it’s going to be big things here in Charlotte.”
An @theobserver exclusive: 1-on-1 with PJ Washington. We discussed his maturation, whether he cares about starting, Miles Bridges’ return, the #Hornets next step, Steve Clifford and more:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:39 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“For me, I always wanted to stay in Charlotte,” PJ Washington said.
“That’s not what your agents were saying,” Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak responded 😂
(via @hornets)
pic.twitter.com/3Afm9Uo7o0 – 5:33 PM
“For me, I always wanted to stay in Charlotte,” PJ Washington said.
“That’s not what your agents were saying,” Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak responded 😂
(via @hornets)
pic.twitter.com/3Afm9Uo7o0 – 5:33 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I won’t be able to make the PJ Washington press conference live but make sure you’re following @Callihan_ and @All_Hornets for all the latest quotes and analysis. – 2:03 PM
I won’t be able to make the PJ Washington press conference live but make sure you’re following @Callihan_ and @All_Hornets for all the latest quotes and analysis. – 2:03 PM
More on this storyline
How relieved are you to get this done so you can focus on basketball? PJ Washington: I think it was a big relief. Obviously, it took kinda long – the whole summer. For me, I just stay level-headed and control what I can control. That’s being in the gym and being a good dad and being a good fiancé. So, that’s all I was doing and I was just happy to get the deal done, happy to be here and happy to move forward. -via Charlotte Observer / September 5, 2023
Miles Bridges is also back. What’s that like? PJ Washington: It’s great. I’m just happy he’s back here and has the ability to play. Especially after everything he’s gone through. So, just to be here and pick up a basketball again is just a blessing for him. I’m excited for him. I’m excited for myself and I’m excited to be playing with him again. So, I think it’s going to be big things here in Charlotte. -via Charlotte Observer / September 5, 2023
Richie: PJ Washington: “For me, I always wanted to stay in Charlotte. There was no doubt about that.” Mitch Kupchak: “That’s not what your agent said.” -via x.com / September 5, 2023