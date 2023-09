Real Value: John Wall is the most overpaid player in NBA history

NBA player and Raleigh native John Wall is giving a city park a new bounce this weekend. Wall, through his family foundation, will donate a new basketball court at Roberts Park Community Center featuring “resilient court surfacing” that will enable year-round play. “This is my favorite time of the year,” Wall said in a news release. “To have the opportunity to come back home and help the community that raised me is always a blessing.” -via Raleigh News & Observer / August 11, 2023