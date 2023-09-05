Real Value: John Wall is the most overpaid player in NBA history

Another season of minimal playing vaulted John Wall to the No. 1 spot in this ranking (he was No. 6 before 2022-23), as our metric now values the five-time All-Star as the most overpaid player in NBA history. Of course, that’s no fault of Wall’s, as he underwent multiple major injuries during what should have been his prime, a peak that had him looking like one of the best point guards in the league for a time. Wall was never able to regain that borderline All-NBA form after the injuries. In 2022-23, he played 34 unimpactful games for the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 11.4 points on 40.8 percent shooting while earning $47.4 million. Real Value had him worth $4.8 million for an astronomical $42.6 million overpay.
Source: Frank Urbina @ HoopsHype
NBA player and Raleigh native John Wall is giving a city park a new bounce this weekend. Wall, through his family foundation, will donate a new basketball court at Roberts Park Community Center featuring “resilient court surfacing” that will enable year-round play. “This is my favorite time of the year,” Wall said in a news release. “To have the opportunity to come back home and help the community that raised me is always a blessing.” -via Raleigh News & Observer / August 11, 2023
In 2017, Wall began sponsoring the Holiday Invitational, a Raleigh basketball tournament featuring some of the top high school teams in the nation. The Raleigh City Council will formally accept the donation, worth about $50,000, during Tuesday’s council meeting. -via Raleigh News & Observer / August 11, 2023
Miami Pro League: Confirmed players for tonight include: Bam Adebayo, John Wall, Dennis Smith Jr, Haywood Highsmith, Andre Drummond , Josh Richardson, Wendell Moore -via Twitter / August 9, 2023