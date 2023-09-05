Richard Jefferson: Giannis Antetokounmpo's gone if Bucks don't win title in the next two years

Richard Jefferson’s recent remarks about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks have intrigued fans. He has essentially pointed out that the Bucks have a limited time frame, about two years, to win an NBA championship if they want to keep Giannis on their team. He also highlights a pivotal factor, Giannis’ vulnerability to injuries, which often heavily impacts the team’s fortunes in the postseason. However, Jefferson underlined the fact that the team could lose their franchise centerpiece if they don’t win a Championship asap. Here’s what RJ said on Road Trippin‘: “[Bucks can retain Giannis] If they win a Championship in the next two years, if they doesn’t, I think he’s[Giannis] gone…I don’t think the Bucks are back at the drawing board. I think they changed their coach, I think they got two years…If they win a championship I think he will stay, if they do not, I think he will have an opportunity to move on.”
Source: The Sports Rush
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Vaidas Kariniauskas played in Greek league’s 2nd division, few years ago. Now he’s Lithuania’s hide hero at the FIBA World Cup.
“Giannis also was in 2nd division, right? I couldn’t imagine that. I’m happy to be here. I was happy in Kimis.” #LTUbasketball #FIBAWC @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/VcAMttBxoh – 2:00 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
We’ve got our eyes on you, Giannis Antetokounmpo — Small Market Bias: A San Antonio Spurs Podcast bleav.com/shows/small-ma… via @BleavNetwork and brought to you by @betonline_ag – 10:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Stocks per game leader by season, since 2010 (minimum 60 games played):
’10 — Josh Smith
’11 — Dwight Howard
’12 — Serge Ibaka
’13 — Larry Sanders
’14 — Anthony Davis
’15 — Anthony Davis
’16 — Hassan Whiteside
’17 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
’18 — Anthony Davis
’19 — Myles… pic.twitter.com/FjFhgpqOyG – 7:10 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Most underpaid players in NBA history, per our Real Value metric:
1. LeBron: -$229.0M
2. Jokic: -$116.1M
3. Giannis: -$108.2M
4. Doncic: -$108.2M
5. Harden: -$91.4M
…
12. Isiah Thomas: -$63.9 million
Highest player on the list without a max contract. pic.twitter.com/0AQJ8ADxZe – 4:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks sign and waive Alex Antetokounmpo, brother of Giannis, in apparent plan to keep him on G League team
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 3:23 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Approaching the day after the #FIBAWC for Greek National team. Three factors will be pivotal ahead of the 2024 Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
-The head coach case
-Players’ availability
-Giannis Antetokounmpo status
On @SportalgrG. #HellasBasketball
sportal.gr/basket/article… – 3:47 AM
“Steph doesn’t want that smoke, as great as Steph is,” said Jefferson. “Steph could make a claim. He could make a claim, I didn’t say it would be accurate. Magic Johnson, it’s not even close.” “His stats are so astronomically wild, like the only rookie ever to get a Finals MVP, like MVP almost every single year, championship after championship,” Frye said. “Steph is that dude, but Steph ain’t that dude. He ain’t that. You ain’t him.” “The gap between him and Magic is, in my opinion, further than the gap between Kobe and Jordan, in my opinion,” added Jefferson. -via CavaliersNation.com / September 1, 2023
Clutch Points: “No one wanted to come be the savior of the New York Knicks. So now that they have talent, they built within, they’ve got core pieces… I think Joel Embiid and another superstar will end up in New York.” —Richard Jefferson (via @RoadTrippinPod) pic.twitter.com/A8ZSsStbTW -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 22, 2023
Bob Myers, two-time NBA Executive of the Year who led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA Championships, has joined ESPN to serve as both a studio analyst and game analyst. Myers will appear on the ABC editions of NBA Countdown, including for the NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC and NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC series during the regular season and throughout the NBA Playoffs. He will also call games during the season. Myers joins Andrews, Smith, Wilbon and Wojnarowski to round out the new lead NBA Countdown team. The Wednesday and Friday editions of NBA Countdown on ESPN will also be hosted by Andrews with analysts Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike and Wojnarowski reporting. -via ESPN Press Room / August 14, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Milwaukee Bucks signed Alex Antetokounmpo, league sources confirmed to @hoopshype. He joins brothers Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster heading into training camp. He played for the G League’s Wisconsin Herd last season. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / September 1, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo has invested in the Los Angeles Golf Club set to play the TGL golf league that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy co-founded. The NBA star’s investment in LAGC was joined by his brothers Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex — who all play professional basketball. LAGC’s star-studded ownership group includes tennis legends Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. TGL expects to begin play in January 2024 out of its high-tech Florida golf facility on the campus of Palm Beach State College. “We want to make golf our own and for everybody,” Giannis said. “We couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport.” -via Front Office Sports / August 30, 2023
TMRW Sports, the parent company of TGL, has thus far announced Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Boston as three of its six inaugural teams. The Atlanta club is owned by Atlanta Falcons and United owner Arthur Blank, while Boston Red Sox and Liverpool parent company Fenway Sports Group own TGL’s Boston team. -via Front Office Sports / August 30, 2023