Richard Jefferson: Giannis Antetokounmpo's gone if Bucks don't win title in the next two years

Richard Jefferson’s recent remarks about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks have intrigued fans. He has essentially pointed out that the Bucks have a limited time frame, about two years, to win an NBA championship if they want to keep Giannis on their team. He also highlights a pivotal factor, Giannis’ vulnerability to injuries, which often heavily impacts the team’s fortunes in the postseason. However, Jefferson underlined the fact that the team could lose their franchise centerpiece if they don’t win a Championship asap. Here’s what RJ said on Road Trippin‘: “[Bucks can retain Giannis] If they win a Championship in the next two years, if they doesn’t, I think he’s[Giannis] gone…I don’t think the Bucks are back at the drawing board. I think they changed their coach, I think they got two years…If they win a championship I think he will stay, if they do not, I think he will have an opportunity to move on.”Source: The Sports Rush