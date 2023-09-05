Trey Murphy may miss start of the season due to meniscus injury

Trey Murphy III, who showed the promise of a future All-Star in his second season, injured the knee in a workout at the team’s practice facility. Further evaluation will determine the recovery route, sources said. A surgical procedure on the meniscus would likely sideline Murphy for the first few months of the season. A non-surgical alternative would likely cause him to miss significantly less time out of the lineup — perhaps as short as six-to-eight weeks.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Will Guillory: Can confirm the @wojespn report that Trey Murphy suffered a meniscus injury while working out today. Still unclear whether it’ll require surgery or not. Pels play their first preseason game on Oct. 10. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / September 5, 2023