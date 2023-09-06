Bronny James projected to be a Top 20 pick in 2024 NBA draft

“I think Bronny James will go in the draft because of who he is, and some team will really think LeBron James will come if they draft him,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “If the Lakers get a pick, they won’t pass on him. He’s a decent player. He’s better than some guys who may get picked ahead of him. He’s solid, not spectacular. He knows how to play. He can handle the ball well enough. If you leave him alone, he’ll drill a three. He reminds me of Austin Rivers as a player, and he’s stayed in the league for over a decade.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
NBA Mock Draft: Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis headline the No. 1 pick battle for the 2024 NBA Draft. G League Ignite has four players in the Top 20. Bronny James also cracked the Top 20. Full scouting reports from NBA executives and scouts on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/2024-nba… – 11:49 AM
ClutchPoints: Bronny James and the USC basketball team pulled up to the football season opener 🔥 (via @USC_Athletics / IG) -via Twitter / August 28, 2023
Jeff Borzello: The “probable cause” of Bronny James’ sudden cardiac arrest was an “anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect,” per a James Family spokesperson. They remain confident Bronny can return to basketball in the “very near future.” Full statement: -via Twitter / August 25, 2023
After several sold-out shows at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour returned to Southern California. The tour arrived at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night and the hip-hop star entered the venue with two special guests. Lebron James and his eldest son Bronny walked out of the tunnel with the Toronto rapper as he moved through the crowd to the stage. Fans, of course, went wild. -via KTLA 5 / August 22, 2023