Christian Wood on joining Lakers: I know we can win a championship

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Christian Wood statement to @andscape about signing with the Lakers. The former Mavericks forward opted not to discuss his former team. pic.twitter.com/YvV1BJvgDH – 2:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers finally addressed their most important remaining need in signing Christian Wood as their third center.
Many of L.A.’s recent gambles on players the rest of the league discarded have panned out. But will this one?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers have signed Christian Wood. He was easily the most talented big on the market, but there are career-long concerns about defense and attitude. What are the pros and cons? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Maybe I’m pessimistic but Dallas absolutely NEEDED an athletic rim-protecting center to help Luka Doncic, and Christian Wood was not the answer, so now he’s supposed to be the answer next to LeBron and AD?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers, Christian Wood agree to 2-year deal
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast… EARLY!!! The 14th roster spot has been filled! The Lakers reportedly sign Christian Wood! We break down the potential positives, negatives, upsides and pitfalls. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Christian Wood agrees to two-year deal to join Lakers
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Rob Pelinka made it clear the Lakers wanted to make at least one more addition – preferably another big man – before training camp begins.
They locked in one of their main targets tonight.
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Christian Wood was a huge Lakers/Kobe fan growing up. Chatted with him about it for this 2021 piece on Kobe’s enduring legacy:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Christian Wood didn’t end up cracking the list tonight, but we still had a good time!
Also, riffed about Zeke Nnaji for a bit, a suddenly very important Nuggets bench player.
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers depth:
Christian Wood
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Cam Reddish
Taurean Prince
Austin Reaves
Gabe Vincent
D’Angelo Russell
Max Christie
Jaxson Hayes
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Lakers will be Christian Wood’s eighth NBA team. He’s still just 27 years old. That has to be some sort of record – 11:29 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers, Christian Wood reportedly agree to two-year, veteran-minimum contract that makes sense for both sides
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the last 6+ months, the Lakers added:
D’Angelo Russell
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Gabe Vincent
Taurean Prince
Cam Reddish
Jaxson Hayes
Christian Wood
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I have many questions regarding Christian Wood and the Lakers. Many, MANY, M… A… N… Y… questions. AK – 11:24 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers have had recent success signing veterans to minimum deals (Malik Monk and Dennis Schröder) that led to better contracts elsewhere.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers have had recent success signings veterans to minimum deals (Malik Monk and Dennis Schröder) that led to better contracts elsewhere.
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 20+ PPG and 2+ BPG as starters last season:
— Christian Wood
— Anthony Davis
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
From Aug 14: Landing Spots for NBA’s Top Free Agents Still Available: Christian Wood to The Lakers … was just a matter of time: bleacherreport.com/articles/10086… – 11:05 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Christian Wood shot an eFG% of 60% in spot up situations and 72% rolling to the rim to rank 16th in overall scoring efficiency among the 94 players who used of 15 possessions per game last season. – 11:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood. Three former Pelicans now part of the Lakers frontcourt. – 11:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My favorite part of the Christian Wood signing is that it probably means the end of LeBron James, small-ball center.
