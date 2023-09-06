James Harden denies rumors about future with Sixers and pouting over All-Star Game snub

Clutch Points: James Harden says the recent reports on his future with the Sixers and that he was pouting over All-Star Game votes are not true 👀 (via @JHarden13 / IG) pic.twitter.com/detRZLMDR6
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden fires back at report he “pouted” after All-Star snub last year
nbcsports.com/nba/news/james… – 3:43 PM
James Harden fires back at report he “pouted” after All-Star snub last year
nbcsports.com/nba/news/james… – 3:43 PM
Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1
James Harden responds to the latest reports on his IG Story: pic.twitter.com/2gaYtMtz5s – 3:02 PM
James Harden responds to the latest reports on his IG Story: pic.twitter.com/2gaYtMtz5s – 3:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Embiid reportedly has given 76ers “assurances” he will stick with them through Harden situation
nbcsports.com/nba/news/embii… – 1:49 PM
Embiid reportedly has given 76ers “assurances” he will stick with them through Harden situation
nbcsports.com/nba/news/embii… – 1:49 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
For so long, James Harden and Daryl Morey had anchored each other. Now they are adrift. Why did things get so bad and so personal? espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:12 AM
For so long, James Harden and Daryl Morey had anchored each other. Now they are adrift. Why did things get so bad and so personal? espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:12 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Philly teammates upset James Harden keeps clubbing? Who could have seen that coming? espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:07 AM
Philly teammates upset James Harden keeps clubbing? Who could have seen that coming? espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:07 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @BobbyMarks42 and I catch up on all the biggest ongoing NBA storylines: Harden, Dame, recent Giannis comments, Ben Simmons/Nets, FIBA/Team USA, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RbPebm
Apple: apple.co/3sys9VN – 10:35 AM
New Lowe Post podcast: @BobbyMarks42 and I catch up on all the biggest ongoing NBA storylines: Harden, Dame, recent Giannis comments, Ben Simmons/Nets, FIBA/Team USA, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RbPebm
Apple: apple.co/3sys9VN – 10:35 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The James Harden saga has dominated the Sixers’ offseason. But that uncertainty also creates ripple-effects that make these questions more difficult to answer. What’s Maxey’s role? How does this affect Embiid? How does Nurse build the offense? And more👇🏼
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:34 AM
The James Harden saga has dominated the Sixers’ offseason. But that uncertainty also creates ripple-effects that make these questions more difficult to answer. What’s Maxey’s role? How does this affect Embiid? How does Nurse build the offense? And more👇🏼
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:34 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne confirms it was Ime Udoka who cooled the Rockets interest in a James Harden reunion. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… pic.twitter.com/hdD4bMzk8J – 9:29 AM
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne confirms it was Ime Udoka who cooled the Rockets interest in a James Harden reunion. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… pic.twitter.com/hdD4bMzk8J – 9:29 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Tons of great reporting and insight in here on the Harden situation, from @ramonashelburne:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:01 AM
Tons of great reporting and insight in here on the Harden situation, from @ramonashelburne:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:01 AM
Adam Aaronson @SixersAdam
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN with a long story on James Harden and the Sixers — there is a ton of stuff here, including on the Harden/Morey and Harden/Rivers situations and an on the record quote from team majority owner Josh Harris
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… pic.twitter.com/zJtsiSW03t – 8:44 AM
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN with a long story on James Harden and the Sixers — there is a ton of stuff here, including on the Harden/Morey and Harden/Rivers situations and an on the record quote from team majority owner Josh Harris
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… pic.twitter.com/zJtsiSW03t – 8:44 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
James Harden reaching the postseason has been inevitable 😤
(h/t @NBAcrazystats) pic.twitter.com/qsChOF7FaE – 7:19 PM
James Harden reaching the postseason has been inevitable 😤
(h/t @NBAcrazystats) pic.twitter.com/qsChOF7FaE – 7:19 PM
More on this storyline
Harden was eligible for a four-year, $210 million contract if he declined his $35.6 million player option and became a free agent. And he was expecting a contract in that range, sources said, having taken less the previous summer and having left a $161 million extension on the table from Brooklyn in August 2021 and turned down a two-year, $100 million extension from the Rockets in February 2021. But Harden had little leverage to extract that kind of offer from Philadelphia. The Rockets’ interest in reacquiring him as a free agent cooled after they hired Ime Udoka as their head coach in late April, sources said. Udoka was trying to set a new culture in Houston, not bring back the past. He wanted to target defensive-minded players like Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez. -via ESPN / September 6, 2023
The Sixers were stunned at Harden’s decision, sources said, insisting to him and his representatives that they had been distant only because they were just hit with the largest tampering fine in NBA history and that they had every intention of re-signing him, as soon as the rules allowed. But Harden was already too far gone. “James takes things very personally,” another source close to Harden said. “When he feels like he’s been wronged, he can be very stubborn.” -via ESPN / September 6, 2023
Thus far, Embiid has given the franchise assurances he is OK riding out the current drama with Harden, sources said. How long he gives them to resolve the matter remains to be seen. Maxey has done the same, even waiting on a contract extension this summer so the franchise can preserve its ability to operate under the salary cap and improve the team in the future. Both have been in touch with Harden throughout, maintaining their personal relationships. Embiid even invited Harden to his wedding in July, sources said. -via ESPN / September 6, 2023