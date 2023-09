John Starks: 'LeBron James is hurting his legacy by switching NBA teams'

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: LeBron James is hurting his legacy by switching NBA teams so much that it will affect his standing when it comes to LeBron vs. Jordan debates, Knicks legend John Starks told me. “LeBron is hurting his legacy by switching NBA teams so much that it will affect his standing when it comes to LeBron vs. Jordan debates. Mike didn’t move around, didn’t want to move around. He wanted to play against the best.“Source: Twitter