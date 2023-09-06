John Starks: 'LeBron James is hurting his legacy by switching NBA teams'

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: LeBron James is hurting his legacy by switching NBA teams so much that it will affect his standing when it comes to LeBron vs. Jordan debates, Knicks legend John Starks told me. “LeBron is hurting his legacy by switching NBA teams so much that it will affect his standing when it comes to LeBron vs. Jordan debates. Mike didn’t move around, didn’t want to move around. He wanted to play against the best.“
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The popular NBA agent namedropped Steph Curry to prove a point about LeBron James. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/05/ric… – 7:00 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This Lakers roster is deep enough to allow LeBron to relatively coast through the regular season, and conserve energy until the playoffs – 12:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers depth:
Christian Wood
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Cam Reddish
Taurean Prince
Austin Reaves
Gabe Vincent
D’Angelo Russell
Max Christie
Jaxson Hayes
Top __ team out west. pic.twitter.com/MEkvfRGYCJ – 11:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We can safely assume LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves are starting. Competition everywhere else gonna be wild.
Russell, Vincent, Christie and JHS fighting at guard.
Rui, Vando, Prince and Reddish fighting at forward.
Wood and Hayes fighting at center. – 11:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My favorite part of the Christian Wood signing is that it probably means the end of LeBron James, small-ball center.
Those lineups just asked way too much of him on both ends of the floor. Between Wood and Hayes, the Lakers should always have a usable big even when AD is hurt. – 11:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron was seen in Saudi Arabia watching some hoops 👀
(via @KSAbasket)
pic.twitter.com/LXruUYBKgp – 8:45 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
Harden
LeBron
Embiid
Beal
Curry
Durant
Who will join the list next? pic.twitter.com/CIuDyNwPXT – 3:08 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I think LeBron’s antlers is in platinum and Michael’s may be in gold. Why? Because he had to be compared to Mike.”
Rich Paul on the difference in how the media covers LeBron compared to MJ in his prime 👀
(via @GilsArenaShow)
pic.twitter.com/DePlT41kRd – 11:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rich Paul says LeBron had it tougher than Jordan due to “24/7/365 news cycle”
nbcsports.com/nba/news/rich-… – 10:13 AM
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: John Starks: “He felt like he didn’t need to go chase players to join his team to beat the best because he felt like he was the best, and I think that’s the difference. I think that’s probably going to hurt LeBron when you look at it in that perspective against Michael, Bird, and Magic. Those guys stayed with one team and they won with that team.” -via Twitter / September 6, 2023
Stefan Bondy: John Starks and Rod Strickland came through to Rucker Park for the inaugural Willis Reed Day. Reed was a champion on this court. pic.twitter.com/MP68qGViYV -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / August 26, 2023
KSA Basket: Sources told KSA Basket that LeBron James visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Ministry of Sports. He attended a friendly match between Saudi prospects at AZM Academy. -via Twitter / September 5, 2023
