No meaningful dialogue between Heat, Blazers for Damian Lillard trade

Bobby Marks: There have been no conversations. It’s been very quiet certainly from the Miami front. I think the only way we hear more about Dame is if Dame makes it messy. And I don’t think Damian Lillard right now is willing to make it messy in Portland. Zach Lowe: I was away for a while, but I’ve been back for a bit now making calls and catching up with people. I’ve heard there’s been nothing, I mean, like no meaningful dialogue at all.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could Plan B cost the Heat less than price for Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/06/ask… Plus: Jovic leveling off; Spoelstra and Olympics. – 8:11 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Catching up on Harden/Sixers, Dame, Giannis comments/Bucks future, Nets/Ben Simmons, potential summer ’24 supermax guys (Fox, Bam, Murray, Ingram, more), Team USA/FIBA, more w/ @BobbyMarks42:
New Lowe Post podcast: Catching up on Harden/Sixers, Dame, Giannis comments/Bucks future, Nets/Ben Simmons, potential summer ’24 supermax guys (Fox, Bam, Murray, Ingram, more), Team USA/FIBA, more w/ @BobbyMarks42:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: As Heat wait, will Blazers need more than their “months” to get to a Lillard deal? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/05/ask… – 5:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40-point game leader by season (last 10 seasons):
’14 — Kevin Durant
’15 — James Harden
’16 — Steph Curry
’17 — Russell Westbrook
’18 — James Harden
’19 — James Harden
’20 — James Harden
’21 — Steph Curry
’22 — Joel Embiid
’23 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/HqDrC7DqtL – 4:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Taking questions for a new Heat mailbag. Tweet them in or email them to achiang@miamiherald.com. Damian Lillard questions are allowed this time. – 3:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: As Heat wait, will Blazers need more than their ‘months’ to get to a Lillard deal? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/05/ask… – 11:44 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
🎥 Full video for #DonDOLLA featuring @RexxLifeRaj
🎥 Full video for #DonDOLLA featuring @RexxLifeRaj
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As Heat wait, will Blazers need more than their “months” to get to a Lillard deal? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/05/ask… Plus: Roster math updated; more Giannis/Heat thoughts. – 8:03 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Having the opportunity to talk with the great @WindhorstESPN about the Damian Lillard trade situation.
“They’re not having any discussions right now. Eventually he’ll be traded. There’s a good chance for the Miami Heat, but…”. #HeatCulture @SportalgrG
Having the opportunity to talk with the great @WindhorstESPN about the Damian Lillard trade situation.
“They’re not having any discussions right now. Eventually he’ll be traded. There’s a good chance for the Miami Heat, but…”. #HeatCulture @SportalgrG
Bobby Marks on Blazers: ‘I think if you’re Portland, you have to come to a realization like, you know what? Herro, the two young players and draft picks is going to be better than what you will get. On July 1st? that’s probably a sea-level offer. But you know, come closer to the start of camp like that’s going to be as good, and are you willing to hold on to Damian Lillard into the season for a guy who has missed a ton of games? -via Apple Podcasts / September 6, 2023
But the Damian Lillard situation can’t be looked at in black-and-white. His value is not just his ability on the floor, which is still considerable. He did average 32.2 points and 7.3 assists last year, while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from the 3-point line. Important numbers to consider, though, are 33 and 77. That is, respectively, Lillard’s age and the number of games he has missed in the past two seasons. “I don’t think anyone likes the idea of Dame coming in and forcing the Blazers’ hand like this, forcing them to take a deal from a team that does not have the assets,” one NBA front-office executive told me. “That’s a bad precedent, and it is one we are seeing too much of. But if Dame had not said, ‘Miami or nothing,’ where else was Portland really going to go for a deal? Maybe Brooklyn? But where else? There’s not that many teams that are going to give you a bunch of players and picks for a 33-year-old who can’t stay healthy and has a giant contract sitting there.” -via Forbes.com / August 31, 2023
Still, the NBA office has not been well pleased by what’s gone on with Lillard, and in late July, sent out a memo to all 30 teams clarifying that Lillard would honor his contract if he were traded to Miami or anywhere else. That changed absolutely nothing. “Well, the league wanted to see a market for him,” the exec said. “Of course, owners don’t want players picking their trade destination and shutting out the other 28 teams. But it was not anything Dame said or Aaron Goodwin said that shut down the market. That stuff didn’t help. But there weren’t teams lined up for him even before that.” -via Forbes.com / August 31, 2023