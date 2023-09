No meaningful dialogue between Heat, Blazers for Damian Lillard trade

But the Damian Lillard situation can’t be looked at in black-and-white. His value is not just his ability on the floor, which is still considerable. He did average 32.2 points and 7.3 assists last year, while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from the 3-point line. Important numbers to consider, though, are 33 and 77. That is, respectively, Lillard’s age and the number of games he has missed in the past two seasons. “I don’t think anyone likes the idea of Dame coming in and forcing the Blazers’ hand like this, forcing them to take a deal from a team that does not have the assets,” one NBA front-office executive told me. “That’s a bad precedent, and it is one we are seeing too much of. But if Dame had not said, ‘Miami or nothing,’ where else was Portland really going to go for a deal? Maybe Brooklyn? But where else? There’s not that many teams that are going to give you a bunch of players and picks for a 33-year-old who can’t stay healthy and has a giant contract sitting there.” -via Forbes.com / August 31, 2023