Rich Paul on GOAT debate: 'Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant didn't care if you were their friend or not'

“We all know the difference between Mike, LeBron and Kobe,” he continued. “Mike and Kobe they didn’t care if you were their friend or not. Matter of fact, they don’t care to be your friend. They don’t want to speak to you. Period. But what does that do – that makes you want to be their friend even more. LJ is all-inclusive. But familiarity breeds disrespect.”
Source: TalkBasket
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
NEW STORY: On August 21, 2015, Kobe Bryant presented Taylor Swift with a banner at Staples Center for the most sold out shows. Five years later it was gone and hasn’t been seen since. We found out where it is and why it may one day return to the arena. themessenger.com/sports/taylor-… – 8:37 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Christian Wood was a huge Lakers/Kobe fan growing up. Chatted with him about it for this 2021 piece on Kobe’s enduring legacy:
Christian Wood was a huge Lakers/Kobe fan growing up. Chatted with him about it for this 2021 piece on Kobe’s enduring legacy:
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
OFFICIAL: The following @NikeBasketball schools will partner with the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation this NCAA season:
OFFICIAL: The following @NikeBasketball schools will partner with the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation this NCAA season:
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
OFFICIAL: The following @NikeBasketball schools will partner with the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation this NCAA season:
OFFICIAL: The following @NikeBasketball schools will partner with the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation this NCAA season:
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
NEW:
NBA 2K24 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with a revamped soundtrack with tracks from across the genre’s history
NEW:
NBA 2K24 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with a revamped soundtrack with tracks from across the genre’s history
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Michael Jordan
Shaquille O’Neal
Blake Griffin
David Robinson
Top 4:
Michael Jordan
Shaquille O’Neal
Blake Griffin
David Robinson
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Right now on NBA Radio, hear @SIRIUSXM’s Town Hall with Kobe Bryant
Right now on NBA Radio, hear @SIRIUSXM’s Town Hall with Kobe Bryant
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Los Dodgers cierran su homenaje a Kobe Bryant en su estadio con un show de drones.
Vídeo: antonio_ylanaan/TT
Los Dodgers cierran su homenaje a Kobe Bryant en su estadio con un show de drones.
Vídeo: antonio_ylanaan/TT
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The @Lakers will reveal a statue for Kobe Bryant this upcoming season
The @Lakers will reveal a statue for Kobe Bryant this upcoming season
Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman
Rutgers still rotating some spots on the OL. Bryan Felter now in for Dunlap at left guard. Mike Ciaffoni was in for Kobe Asamoah at right guard earlier. – 1:30 PM
Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman
Based off what we’re seeing in warmups, it looks like Rutgers’ starting offensive line will be LT Hollin Pierce, LG Curtis Dunlap, C Gus Zilinskas, RG Kobe Asamoah and RT Tyler Needham. – 11:27 AM
“You’re not really going to get the real answer from anybody per se,” he said. “Now, everybody’s entitled to their opinion. Everybody got their own opinion and I’m fine with that. But then you got TV component where there’s people on TV saying what they feel.” According to Paul, both MJ and Kobe possessed a relentless drive and a certain level of aloofness. They were not concerned with forming friendships on the court, often choosing to maintain a distance from their opponents. This demeanor, Paul noted, had a magnetic effect, making others want to befriend them even more. -via TalkBasket / September 6, 2023
NCAA March Madness: The legacy lives on 🐍 Vanessa Bryant announced the six schools that will partner with the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation for the upcoming season 🫶 -via Twitter / September 5, 2023
Clutch Points: This Kobe Bryant drone light show at Dodger Stadium is absolutely incredible 🥹 (via antonio.ylanan/TT) pic.twitter.com/8SOBJmkWpY -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 3, 2023
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: LeBron James is hurting his legacy by switching NBA teams so much that it will affect his standing when it comes to LeBron vs. Jordan debates, Knicks legend John Starks told me. “LeBron is hurting his legacy by switching NBA teams so much that it will affect his standing when it comes to LeBron vs. Jordan debates. Mike didn’t move around, didn’t want to move around. He wanted to play against the best.“ -via Twitter / September 6, 2023
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: John Starks: “He felt like he didn’t need to go chase players to join his team to beat the best because he felt like he was the best, and I think that’s the difference. I think that’s probably going to hurt LeBron when you look at it in that perspective against Michael, Bird, and Magic. Those guys stayed with one team and they won with that team.” -via Twitter / September 6, 2023
