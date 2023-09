Rich Paul on why LeBron James left Cavaliers: He gets bored fast

Paul also reserved a special mention for James. According to Paul, LeBron transformed Cleveland into what he dubbed “Midwest Hollywood.” During his time with the Cavaliers, the city became a basketball destination for celebrities and high-profile figures. “LeBron was able to be a market buster in Cleveland,” Pau said. “He turned Cleveland to Midwest Hollywood. Everyone fro Warren Buffett to Jay-Z, to Lil Wayne – everybody came to games in Cleveland not waiting on against New York or L.A. They cam to Cleveland. There’s few guys like that.” -via TalkBasket / September 6, 2023