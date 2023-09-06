Rich Paul on why LeBron James left Cavaliers: He gets bored fast

Clutch Points: “If anybody know him, he gets bored fast… Now, you have to go [to Los Angeles] with a respect for the organization, the legacy & all the championships and the players.” Rich Paul on why LeBron James left the Cavs for the Lakers. (via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/eWIXeiDB70
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The way Hov looked at Bron after this shot lives rent free in my head 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/r8RDPKuPL4 – 4:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
New Dubs Talk
We talk Rich Paul’s LeBron-Steph comments, FIBA World Cup, Klay vs. Kerr extensions and more @MontePooleNBCS podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dub… – 11:49 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Maybe I’m pessimistic but Dallas absolutely NEEDED an athletic rim-protecting center to help Luka Doncic, and Christian Wood was not the answer, so now he’s supposed to be the answer next to LeBron and AD?
I guess we’ll see just how much better LeBron can make you this season. – 10:46 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The popular NBA agent namedropped Steph Curry to prove a point about LeBron James. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/05/ric… – 7:00 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This Lakers roster is deep enough to allow LeBron to relatively coast through the regular season, and conserve energy until the playoffs – 12:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers depth:
Christian Wood
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Cam Reddish
Taurean Prince
Austin Reaves
Gabe Vincent
D’Angelo Russell
Max Christie
Jaxson Hayes
Top __ team out west. pic.twitter.com/MEkvfRGYCJ – 11:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We can safely assume LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves are starting. Competition everywhere else gonna be wild.
Russell, Vincent, Christie and JHS fighting at guard.
Rui, Vando, Prince and Reddish fighting at forward.
Wood and Hayes fighting at center. – 11:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My favorite part of the Christian Wood signing is that it probably means the end of LeBron James, small-ball center.
Those lineups just asked way too much of him on both ends of the floor. Between Wood and Hayes, the Lakers should always have a usable big even when AD is hurt. – 11:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron was seen in Saudi Arabia watching some hoops 👀
(via @KSAbasket)
pic.twitter.com/LXruUYBKgp – 8:45 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The popular NBA agent namedropped Steph Curry to prove a point about LeBron James. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/05/ric… – 6:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
Harden
LeBron
Embiid
Beal
Curry
Durant
Who will join the list next? pic.twitter.com/CIuDyNwPXT – 3:08 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I think LeBron’s antlers is in platinum and Michael’s may be in gold. Why? Because he had to be compared to Mike.”
Rich Paul on the difference in how the media covers LeBron compared to MJ in his prime 👀
(via @GilsArenaShow)
pic.twitter.com/DePlT41kRd – 11:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rich Paul says LeBron had it tougher than Jordan due to “24/7/365 news cycle”
nbcsports.com/nba/news/rich-… – 10:13 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Seasons with 2,000+ PTS, 500+ REB, 500+ AST:
8 — LeBron James
7 — Everyone else in NBA history combined pic.twitter.com/AToADpJFJF – 3:59 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Right now on NBA Radio, hear Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals as @KingJames puts the @MiamiHEAT on his back and scores 45 points and grabs 15 rebounds as Miami beats the @celtics to keep their season alive!
🔊 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/WIF3IFwYix – 3:05 PM
More on this storyline
“I think Bronny James will go in the draft because of who he is, and some team will really think LeBron James will come if they draft him,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “If the Lakers get a pick, they won’t pass on him. He’s a decent player. He’s better than some guys who may get picked ahead of him. He’s solid, not spectacular. He knows how to play. He can handle the ball well enough. If you leave him alone, he’ll drill a three. He reminds me of Austin Rivers as a player, and he’s stayed in the league for over a decade.” -via HoopsHype / September 6, 2023
Paul also reserved a special mention for James. According to Paul, LeBron transformed Cleveland into what he dubbed “Midwest Hollywood.” During his time with the Cavaliers, the city became a basketball destination for celebrities and high-profile figures. “LeBron was able to be a market buster in Cleveland,” Pau said. “He turned Cleveland to Midwest Hollywood. Everyone fro Warren Buffett to Jay-Z, to Lil Wayne – everybody came to games in Cleveland not waiting on against New York or L.A. They cam to Cleveland. There’s few guys like that.” -via TalkBasket / September 6, 2023
“We all know the difference between Mike, LeBron and Kobe,” he continued. “Mike and Kobe they didn’t care if you were their friend or not. Matter of fact, they don’t care to be your friend. They don’t want to speak to you. Period. But what does that do – that makes you want to be their friend even more. LJ is all-inclusive. But familiarity breeds disrespect.” -via TalkBasket / September 6, 2023