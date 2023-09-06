Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada beat Slovenia 100-89

Joe Mussatto: FINAL: Canada 100, Slovenia 89 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 31 points (8-of-12 FG, 14-of-16 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one turnover Doncic: 26 points (8-of-20), five assists, four rebounds, three turnovers. Ejected midway through the fourth quarter.
Source: Twitter @joe_mussatto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after 31 points and 10 rebounds to push Canada to #FIBAWC semifinals:
“It feels good, but we are not satisfied. We didn’t come here only to get to the semifinals, we came here to try to get gold.” #WinForAll
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 2023 FIBA World Cup:
25.0 PPG
55% FG pct
Still some tournament left, but since 1994, 2 players have averaged 25 PPG and 50% FG in a single FIBA World Cup:
2010 Luis Scola
2006 Yao Ming – 11:04 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander about the historic advance to the FIBA World Cup semis for a very first time in Canada history. “I will be satisfied when we win the gold.” #FIBAWC #Canada #ThunderUp @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/OYHCEnjIAM – 10:58 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA scored 31 points on 12 shots as Canada clinched its spot in the 2023 FIBA World Cup semifinals (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/lists/2023-fib… – 10:54 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Canada/Slovenia was hilarious — just a heroic battle between Luka and Dillon Brooks to see who would get kicked out first. Also, SGA was the best guy on the court. Yeah I said it. – 10:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The duet of dreams overcame Luka & Slovenia 🤯👏
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
31 PTS
10 REB
4 AST
40 EFF
🇨🇦 RJ Barrett:
24 PTS
9 REB
8/16 2PT
21 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/ZmrFdTNvjt – 10:44 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Shai erupts. Dillon AND Luka tossed. And now we’re semifinal round away from a Canada-US final at the World Cup. @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4838202/2023/0… – 10:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The duet of dreams overcame Luka & Slovenia 🤯👏
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
31 PTS
10 REB
4 AST
40 EFF
🇨🇦 RJ Barrett:
24 PTS
9 REB
8/16 2PT
21 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/kIcHiumt2o – 10:39 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Team Canada play Serbia in the semi-finals Friday at 3:45AM central.
FIBA World Cup MVP should go to Thunder fans staying up/waking up to watch these games. – 10:39 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
That’s exactly what’s happening right now in the mixed zone of “Mall of Asia Arena” with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. 🤷🏼♂️ #FIBAWC #WinForCanada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/VIRyrJzRke – 10:34 AM
That’s exactly what’s happening right now in the mixed zone of “Mall of Asia Arena” with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. 🤷🏼♂️ #FIBAWC #WinForCanada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/VIRyrJzRke – 10:34 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put Canada on his back in their win against Slovenia 🇨🇦
🍁 31 PTS
🍁 10 REBS
Canada will face Serbia in the @FIBAWC semifinals on Friday. pic.twitter.com/FRMNInJB34 – 10:34 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The man of the hour. Shai is for the people #FIBAWC #Canada #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/iyO1oQjtqZ – 10:33 AM
The man of the hour. Shai is for the people #FIBAWC #Canada #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/iyO1oQjtqZ – 10:33 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put Canada on his back in their win against Slovenia 🇨🇦
🍁 32 PTS
🍁 10 REBS
Canada will face Serbia in the @FIBAWC semifinals on Friday. pic.twitter.com/SszgLCOJJc – 10:33 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the must-win, Olympic qualifying victory vs Spain and quarterfinals win over Slovenia: 61 points on 24 shots (15-24 FG, 28-32 FT). He scored 15 of Canada’s 20 points over the final 3 minutes of both games. – 10:31 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best players at the World Cup, per HoopsHype’s Global Rating.
Shai is a mortal lock to win MVP now 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/hGCDX67u7c – 10:29 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Luka Doncic score card today:
Points: SGA
Rebounds: SGA
Assists: Luka
Wins: SGA
Ejections: Luka – 10:25 AM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA was the best player on the floor today as Canada advance to the semifinals, taking down Luka Doncic and Slovenia.
– SGA: 31 points on 8-12 shooting, 10 rebounds, 4 assists
– Lu Dort: 8 points (2-4 from 3) – 10:24 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA has scored 61 points on 15-of-24 shooting in his last two games – 10:24 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander today
31 PTS
10 REB
4 AST
2 STL
SGA out-duels Luka Doncic on the international stage. pic.twitter.com/owdkSb6BqX – 10:22 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Canada 100, Slovenia 89
SGA – 31 points on 8/12 shooting, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 14/16 FTs
Dort – 8 points on 2/4 shooting, 2 rebounds
Canada advances to the FIBA WC semifinals against Serbia – 10:22 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Canada on to the World Cup semifinals vs. Serbia. Had never before been to the quarters. Defense (or defence) took over in the second half. SGA sensational. – 10:22 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
FINAL: Canada 100, Slovenia 89
SGA: 31 points (8-of-12 FG, 14-of-16 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one turnover
Doncic: 26 points (8-of-20), five assists, four rebounds, three turnovers. Ejected midway through the fourth quarter. – 10:22 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai today:
31 PTS
10 REB
4 AST
8-12 FG
14-16 FT
Huge win over Slovenia. pic.twitter.com/4WYx9GezWO – 10:22 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
When I asked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander about his adjustments to the FIBA game, last night, he told me, “It’s just basketball.” He proved it today vs. Slovenia.
31 points
10 rebounds
4 assists
8-12 FG
He’s BALLIN. #FIBAWC #Canada #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Jom1x4fm7H – 10:21 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Canada takes an 80-71 lead into the fourth quarter, SGA continues to dominate with 22 and RJ right there with him with 19. Brooks playing his role to a T again. Luka looms with 25.
#FIBAWC – 9:54 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
SGA through 3 quarters: 22 points on 10 shots (6-for-7 from inside the arc, 7-for-7 from the line).
Luka: 25-4-4
Those 2 have been every bit as good as advertised.
Canada by 9 going into the 4th quarter after outscoring Slovenia 30-21 in the 3rd. – 9:53 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka Doncic 3.
R.J. Barrett 3.
Slovenia 3 off Doncic assist.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 3.
Canada up 80-64 late in 3rd quarter of #FIBAWC quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/UjJm2pnXrI – 9:49 AM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA is just in full takeover mode. Absolutely dominating this game. Canada up 16 on Slovenia now. – 9:47 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA adding the 3-pointer back to his shot diet during this FIBA WC has been a nice surprise – 9:45 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Shai has set up RJ Barrett for a pair of open 3s that he has missed pic.twitter.com/HnTnNGK8Ky – 9:38 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Barry Sandersing through 4 defenders:
pic.twitter.com/itA7U1Xhq1 – 9:37 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA avoids a couple of intentional fouls for the transition bucket lmao – 9:33 AM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
SLO locked in a battle with CAN. Tied at 50 at the half.
🤷♂️ with 17 for 🇸🇮
SGA leading 🇨🇦 with 13 – 9:19 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Canada 50
Slovenia 50
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Luka Doncic living up to the hype at halftime.
SGA
13 PTS
5-7 FG
Luka
17 PTS
5-12 FG
Winner goes to the semifinals. – 9:19 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Sensational half 50-50. Luka 17-3-3. Slovenia 3pt shooting has been what it needs to be on 10-17. 52% overall. Shai 13-3-2. Cousin NAW w/10 as Canada shot 58% (Had been well over 60 for much of the half. – 9:18 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Great half of World Cup hoops. Canada 50, Slovenia 50. As entertaining as it’s been close. Luka and Shai do their thing. Strong play from Dillon Brooks, but Slovenia screening to get switches and get him off Luka. – 9:18 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Tied at 50 heading into halftime. Plenty of lead changes in a tight game, SGA (13pts) and Luka (17pts) have gone back and forth, Slovenia shooting the lights out with 10-of-15 from deep.
#FIBAWC – 9:17 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Canada 50, Slovenia 50
SGA – 13 points on 5/7 shooting, 2 assists, 1 rebound
Dort – 8 points on 2/3 shooting, 1 rebound – 9:16 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
50-50 Canada-Slovenia at the half. Super fun game, SGA’s got 13, 17 for Luka. Small ball effective for Canada but Slovenia’s made 10 3s – 9:16 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fun half. 18 lead changes. Both teams shooting over 50%, including a combined 16-for-31 from 3-point range.
The cousins, Shai (13) and Nickeil (10), have combined for 23 points. Brooks and Dort with 8 apiece. Luka leads all scorers with 17 points.
Tied at 50 after 20 minutes. – 9:15 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
you expected SGA vs Luka to live up to the hype but boy is this special to watch – 9:03 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
VERY high quality 1st qtr Canada leads Slovenia 26-24. The stars playing like stars. SGA unstoppable in the pull-up game w/8. Luka w/7 and 2 assts. Canada switching on every possession. Not sure that’s the best way to play him. Especially when you have Brooks and Dort to play him – 8:51 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Canada leads Slovenia by 2 after 1Q.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 8 points, 4-5 FG, 1 assist. Has scored or assisted on 11 of Canada’s 26 points.
Luka Doncic: 7 points, 2 assists. Has scored or assisted on 13 of Slovenia’s 24 points. – 8:50 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Canada 26, Slovenia 24
SGA – 8 points on 4/5 shooting, 1 assist
Dort – 6 points on 2/2 shooting – 8:50 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A great, entertaining quarter. Canada up 26-24, SGA’s got 8, Luka’s got 7 – 8:50 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA with 8 points in the 1Q all coming from the midrange
pic.twitter.com/YYxqIHLFdh – 8:48 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Four midrange buckets in the first quarter for Shai. Only one has touched the rim. He’s feeling it early. – 8:42 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA hitting on all his difficult midrange jumpers
He has 8 points on perfect 4/4 shooting in 6 mins – 8:42 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA scores his first point with a difficult jumper
pic.twitter.com/64twPZx1NL – 8:36 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received love from the fans in the stands of the Mall of Asia Arena. #FIBAWC #Canada #ThunderUp @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/lsU1z2nBTO – 8:32 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Shai. Luka. The last spot in the semifinals. Olympic ramifications for the European nations. @SmithRaps pounding the coffee in Mississauga. Let’s do this, shall we? – 8:29 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Steve Nash on what he’s seen from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the #FIBAWC, via the @Sportsnet broadcast:
“He’s got it, right? He has the game, the feel, the understanding of his responsibility, the moment. It’s a beautiful thing when you have a player like that in your arsenal.… – 8:27 AM
Steve Nash on what he’s seen from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the #FIBAWC, via the @Sportsnet broadcast:
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in this last game, against Spain, the best total for a Canadian player in a #FIBAWC game since Kory Hallas against Argentina in 1994 (31). He has combined 25+ points and 5+ assists in three games, no player has done it in more games in… – 4:11 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Luka Doncic battle is inching closer and closer 👀🔥
Who is advancing to the World Cup semi-finals?
🇨🇦 CANADA
🇸🇮 SLOVENIA
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/mjk162Hadv – 3:06 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
“I think this is the year he establishes himself as the number one guy on a championship hopeful.”
@KevinOConnorNBA and @ChrisVernonShow on the next step for SGA: youtu.be/CYFU7nbO51I?si… – 8:19 PM
