Ben Simmons expects to be at 100 percent by the time the season starts

Nets Daily: Marc J Spears with Vincent Goodwill: “He’s probably at a point now where he’s supposed to be doing 3 on 3. He believes he’ll be able to be 100% by time season starts. I don’t know if he plays in first couple of preseason games, but it’s a progression.” open.spotify.com/episode/7u29JY…
Source: Twitter @NetsDaily
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Todays Ep of the #GoodWord is live with the great @MarcJSpears! We talk about his story on Ben Simmons, how Chris Paul fits in with the Dubs and…
The conversations project!
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/VY6PY7bN3us
APPLE: apple.co/3R8JY8l
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3PcOBeO – 5:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Report: Ben Simmons has “All-Star expectations” for 2023-24 season amid newfound health
clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ben-… – 2:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I just placed Ben Simmons Defensive Player of the Year AND Most Improved bets, ask me anything. – 9:12 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @BobbyMarks42 and I catch up on all the biggest ongoing NBA storylines: Harden, Dame, recent Giannis comments, Ben Simmons/Nets, FIBA/Team USA, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RbPebm
Apple: apple.co/3sys9VN – 10:35 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Catching up on Harden/Sixers, Dame, Giannis comments/Bucks future, Nets/Ben Simmons, potential summer ’24 supermax guys (Fox, Bam, Murray, Ingram, more), Team USA/FIBA, more w/ @BobbyMarks42:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RbPebm
Apple: apple.co/3sys9VN – 5:58 PM
More on this storyline
Here’s a little bit of what Spears had to say about Simmons: “This confidence and swag that he had (during the interview) certainly is much different than we’ve seen from him in the last two years. He (Simmons) told me this is the healthiest he’s been, which you know I’m sure a lot of Nets fans and NBA fans are saying that they heard this before. But, one thing he mentioned when we went to get a bite in Miami was, hey I drove here and my back didn’t hurt. A year ago, people had to drive me. I couldn’t even sit still. And, so he’s like, he’s out of a lot of pain, he’s talking about being an All-Star again.” -via Nets Wire / September 7, 2023
Nets Daily: Today is September 1, the day Sean Marks said Ben Simmons would probably be ready. And Simmons is back in Brooklyn after summer in Miami. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / September 1, 2023
Clutch Points: “I’ve seen Ben Simmons workout probably 10, 12 times… When he’s shooting, perfect form. It might be perception. When he gets on the NBA court, it’s bigger than a practice court.” Gilbert Arenas on Ben Simmons’ shooting struggles 🗣️ (via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/Ck6Eyk66kD -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 30, 2023