Ben Simmons expects to be at 100 percent by the time the season starts

Here’s a little bit of what Spears had to say about Simmons: “This confidence and swag that he had (during the interview) certainly is much different than we’ve seen from him in the last two years. He (Simmons) told me this is the healthiest he’s been, which you know I’m sure a lot of Nets fans and NBA fans are saying that they heard this before. But, one thing he mentioned when we went to get a bite in Miami was, hey I drove here and my back didn’t hurt. A year ago, people had to drive me. I couldn’t even sit still. And, so he’s like, he’s out of a lot of pain, he’s talking about being an All-Star again.” -via Nets Wire / September 7, 2023