Blazers ready to keep Damian Lillard for first 20 games of season so interested teams improve their offers?

Adrian Wojnarowski: Very little of substance has happened since the first several days of July free agency. This has been an offseason in th league, especially in the last few weeks, where I’ve seen this league shut down in a way it really hadn’t the last several years. But now, executives with teams are back from vacation, kids have started school. People are back in the offices, players are starting to come in for the start of training camp, working out in the facilities. So there wil be more conversations between the Blazers and prospective teams over the next few weeks than there were certainly over the last few months. This is a deadline-driven league, the next real deadline of any real substance is the start of training camp. And I think you can expect the Blazers to talk with teams again before then but, I think this is an organization that is fully prepared, and I think Damian Lilled is also prepared, for the possibility that this training camp may start with him in camp and then if you’re the Blazers, you wait to see what happens in the first 20 to 25 games of the season, to see what direction teams go in. Teams may become interested who aren’t interested now or teams who are interested now may be willing to give more in trades and it certainly gives you the possibility to construct three-team deals, which is what a Damian Lillard deal might look like.Source: Twitter