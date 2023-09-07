Blazers ready to keep Damian Lillard for first 20 games of season so interested teams improve their offers?

Adrian Wojnarowski: Very little of substance has happened since the first several days of July free agency. This has been an offseason in th league, especially in the last few weeks, where I’ve seen this league shut down in a way it really hadn’t the last several years. But now, executives with teams are back from vacation, kids have started school. People are back in the offices, players are starting to come in for the start of training camp, working out in the facilities. So there wil be more conversations between the Blazers and prospective teams over the next few weeks than there were certainly over the last few months. This is a deadline-driven league, the next real deadline of any real substance is the start of training camp. And I think you can expect the Blazers to talk with teams again before then but, I think this is an organization that is fully prepared, and I think Damian Lilled is also prepared, for the possibility that this training camp may start with him in camp and then if you’re the Blazers, you wait to see what happens in the first 20 to 25 games of the season, to see what direction teams go in. Teams may become interested who aren’t interested now or teams who are interested now may be willing to give more in trades and it certainly gives you the possibility to construct three-team deals, which is what a Damian Lillard deal might look like.
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
PODCAST: @HowardBeck tells me about the time he spent with Scoot and his family in the fall of 2021 (plus some Dame talk)
Audacy: go.audacy.com/rhgLmxS2Cvb
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/4Nji1FSP9…
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=vtpXlV… – 1:02 PM
PODCAST: @HowardBeck tells me about the time he spent with Scoot and his family in the fall of 2021 (plus some Dame talk)
Audacy: go.audacy.com/rhgLmxS2Cvb
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/4Nji1FSP9…
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=vtpXlV… – 1:02 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @RobMahoney going through the five biggest questions as NBA training camps draw near. Dark-horse Dame suitors, FIBA leap candidates, who we’re talking ourselves into, some Christian Wood-to-LA reaction, and more:
open.spotify.com/episode/4Qh0YP… – 12:14 PM
New Group Chat w/ @RobMahoney going through the five biggest questions as NBA training camps draw near. Dark-horse Dame suitors, FIBA leap candidates, who we’re talking ourselves into, some Christian Wood-to-LA reaction, and more:
open.spotify.com/episode/4Qh0YP… – 12:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new episode of the Heat Check podcast: ESPN’s @MarcJSpears stopped by to discuss his interview with Damian Lillard, the latest on Lillard’s trade request and much more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 8:07 AM
A new episode of the Heat Check podcast: ESPN’s @MarcJSpears stopped by to discuss his interview with Damian Lillard, the latest on Lillard’s trade request and much more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 8:07 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Are the World Cup odds working against a Jovic-Spoelstra championship Heat showdown? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/07/ask… Plus: A taxing situation; Time for a Lillard face-to-face? – 8:06 AM
Are the World Cup odds working against a Jovic-Spoelstra championship Heat showdown? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/07/ask… Plus: A taxing situation; Time for a Lillard face-to-face? – 8:06 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: How center Thomas Bryant can help Heat. And a look at where roster stands amid Damian Lillard wait miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:05 AM
From yesterday: How center Thomas Bryant can help Heat. And a look at where roster stands amid Damian Lillard wait miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:05 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Steph Curry
Trey Murphy III
Damian Lillard
Kevin Durant
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/H5hayJsJ1Z – 7:42 PM
Top 4:
Steph Curry
Trey Murphy III
Damian Lillard
Kevin Durant
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/H5hayJsJ1Z – 7:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could Plan B cost the Heat less than the price for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/06/ask… – 5:13 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could Plan B cost the Heat less than the price for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/06/ask… – 5:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could Plan B cost the Heat less than price for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/06/ask… – 12:07 PM
ASK IRA: Could Plan B cost the Heat less than price for Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/06/ask… – 12:07 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @BobbyMarks42 and I catch up on all the biggest ongoing NBA storylines: Harden, Dame, recent Giannis comments, Ben Simmons/Nets, FIBA/Team USA, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RbPebm
Apple: apple.co/3sys9VN – 10:35 AM
New Lowe Post podcast: @BobbyMarks42 and I catch up on all the biggest ongoing NBA storylines: Harden, Dame, recent Giannis comments, Ben Simmons/Nets, FIBA/Team USA, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RbPebm
Apple: apple.co/3sys9VN – 10:35 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could Plan B cost the Heat less than price for Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/06/ask… Plus: Jovic leveling off; Spoelstra and Olympics. – 8:11 AM
Could Plan B cost the Heat less than price for Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/06/ask… Plus: Jovic leveling off; Spoelstra and Olympics. – 8:11 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Catching up on Harden/Sixers, Dame, Giannis comments/Bucks future, Nets/Ben Simmons, potential summer ’24 supermax guys (Fox, Bam, Murray, Ingram, more), Team USA/FIBA, more w/ @BobbyMarks42:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RbPebm
Apple: apple.co/3sys9VN – 5:58 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: Catching up on Harden/Sixers, Dame, Giannis comments/Bucks future, Nets/Ben Simmons, potential summer ’24 supermax guys (Fox, Bam, Murray, Ingram, more), Team USA/FIBA, more w/ @BobbyMarks42:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RbPebm
Apple: apple.co/3sys9VN – 5:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: As Heat wait, will Blazers need more than their “months” to get to a Lillard deal? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/05/ask… – 5:25 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: As Heat wait, will Blazers need more than their “months” to get to a Lillard deal? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/05/ask… – 5:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40-point game leader by season (last 10 seasons):
’14 — Kevin Durant
’15 — James Harden
’16 — Steph Curry
’17 — Russell Westbrook
’18 — James Harden
’19 — James Harden
’20 — James Harden
’21 — Steph Curry
’22 — Joel Embiid
’23 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/HqDrC7DqtL – 4:53 PM
40-point game leader by season (last 10 seasons):
’14 — Kevin Durant
’15 — James Harden
’16 — Steph Curry
’17 — Russell Westbrook
’18 — James Harden
’19 — James Harden
’20 — James Harden
’21 — Steph Curry
’22 — Joel Embiid
’23 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/HqDrC7DqtL – 4:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Taking questions for a new Heat mailbag. Tweet them in or email them to achiang@miamiherald.com. Damian Lillard questions are allowed this time. – 3:21 PM
Taking questions for a new Heat mailbag. Tweet them in or email them to achiang@miamiherald.com. Damian Lillard questions are allowed this time. – 3:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: As Heat wait, will Blazers need more than their ‘months’ to get to a Lillard deal? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/05/ask… – 11:44 AM
ASK IRA: As Heat wait, will Blazers need more than their ‘months’ to get to a Lillard deal? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/05/ask… – 11:44 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
🎥 Full video for #DonDOLLA featuring @RexxLifeRaj
#DameDOLLA pic.twitter.com/zhRUyRqmdb – 11:16 AM
🎥 Full video for #DonDOLLA featuring @RexxLifeRaj
#DameDOLLA pic.twitter.com/zhRUyRqmdb – 11:16 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As Heat wait, will Blazers need more than their “months” to get to a Lillard deal? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/05/ask… Plus: Roster math updated; more Giannis/Heat thoughts. – 8:03 AM
As Heat wait, will Blazers need more than their “months” to get to a Lillard deal? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/05/ask… Plus: Roster math updated; more Giannis/Heat thoughts. – 8:03 AM
More on this storyline
Over the past couple of months, Wood had been weighing the fallout of potential Damian Lillard and James Harden trades, including the possibility that he’d find a situation with a greater role and/or a salary above the minimum, according to league sources. But with Lillard still in Portland and Harden still in Philadelphia, it was time for Wood to make a decision. He chose the Lakers. -via The Athletic / September 7, 2023
Bobby Marks: There have been no conversations. It’s been very quiet certainly from the Miami front. I think the only way we hear more about Dame is if Dame makes it messy. And I don’t think Damian Lillard right now is willing to make it messy in Portland. Zach Lowe: I was away for a while, but I’ve been back for a bit now making calls and catching up with people. I’ve heard there’s been nothing, I mean, like no meaningful dialogue at all. -via Apple Podcasts / September 6, 2023
Bobby Marks on Blazers: ‘I think if you’re Portland, you have to come to a realization like, you know what? Herro, the two young players and draft picks is going to be better than what you will get. On July 1st? that’s probably a sea-level offer. But you know, come closer to the start of camp like that’s going to be as good, and are you willing to hold on to Damian Lillard into the season for a guy who has missed a ton of games? -via Apple Podcasts / September 6, 2023