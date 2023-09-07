Canada's coach: 'Dillon Brooks put on a defensive clinic and it should be in a FIBA museum at some point'

Just hours after the complains of Luka Doncic about the officiating in the game between Slovenia and Canada, coach Jordi Fernandez was asked if he expects a similar situation created by the Serbian national team in the semifinal and indirectly gave an answer about what happened with Slovenia. “I don’t know what they’re going to do and I don’t care”, said the Spanish coach of the Canadian national team, giving once more full support to Dillon Brooks: ” If they complain, they complain. We have to play our game and we have to keep our composure, so we can control what we can control. I think yesterday we did a great job as a team defensively and especially Dillon put on a defensive clinic and it should be in a FIBA museum at some point”.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jordi Fernandez singles out Dillon Brooks from Canada’s defensive effort against Slovenia
“It should be in a FIBA museum at some point”
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1550… – 7:56 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
New URBONUS w/ @augis04 & @Ryxa41
– the issue with Luka Doncic & Slovenia
– Dillon Brooks & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
– a weird feeling watching Dennis Schroder
– Zagars EuroLeague material?
– How Serbia exposed Lithuania
– World Cup semifinal predictions
basketnews.com/news-194366-pr… – 6:23 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I’m at USA practice. There’s a coffee shop in the lobby. A lady, unprompted, sees my credential and revealed that she booed Dillon Brooks last night.
“And I did it because I love LeBron.”
With that, she walked away. – 12:24 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Luka Doncic packed the Mall of Asia Arena and the press conference room.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander packed the mixed zone.
BUT, Dillon Brooks gave us extra sauce in such an unforgettable night.
Daily diary from Manila on @SportalgrG. #FIBAWC #Canada #MojTim
sportal.gr/basket/article… – 3:59 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SG: Dillon Brooks
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Kelly Olynyk
C: Dwight Powell
Sixth Man: Lu Dort
That would be a (blank) team in the NBA. – 3:51 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Jordi Fernandez: “I think Dillon Brooks and Lu Dort are the best perimeter defenders in this competition.”
“Today, it was a defensive clinic, leading with his chest, showing his hands, and pressuring full court. And if you don’t think that way, you don’t like basketball.” – 11:56 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Jordi Fernandez on Dillon Brooks’ ejection:
“He has to be better. We need him on the court. You can’t get disqualified.” – 11:54 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jordi Fernandez on Dillon Brooks: “I think he’s the best defender… in this competition. I think today it was a defensive clinic of leading with his chest, showing his hands, pressuring full court. If you don’t think that way, you don’t like basketball.” pic.twitter.com/innOekIseH – 11:53 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jordin Hernandez on Dillon Brooks.”He has to be better. We need him on the court. He has to have better composure. Him and Lu Dort are the best perimeter defenders in this competition. Today was a defensive clinic” #FIBAWC #Canada #Rockets pic.twitter.com/fpW1wSmYjh – 11:17 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks was waiting for 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic in the tunnel? 😆
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/bM5BJwE2zW – 11:15 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Appropriate facial expression when you realize you’re being doubled by Lu Dort and Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/wXtHR2pGZt – 11:10 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dillon Brooks had the boxing gloves ready for his teammates after being ejected vs. Slovenia 🥊🤣
(via @Sportsnet)
pic.twitter.com/Kb5pyWwRHW – 11:07 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Canada/Slovenia was hilarious — just a heroic battle between Luka and Dillon Brooks to see who would get kicked out first. Also, SGA was the best guy on the court. Yeah I said it. – 10:52 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Luka Doncic on Dillon Brooks:
“A lot of people don’t like him, but I respect him for what he does. And he does that really good.” – 10:51 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dillon Brooks Dons Boxing Gloves in Tunnel After Ejection sportando.basketball/en/dillon-broo… – 10:45 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dillon Brooks (also disqualified in the game) making a point #FIBAWC
pic.twitter.com/QD9HZeNrOn – 10:42 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Luka Dončić and Dillon Brooks BOTH ejected from Canada vs. Slovenia
Dončić picked up two technical fouls while Brooks was ejected for taunting 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FbMMvFrul3 – 10:21 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dillon Brooks and Luka Doncic both ejected over the span of 30 seconds in the 4th quarter of a quarterfinals game. FIBA officials, man. Come on. – 10:07 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Dillon Brooks got ejected for taunting after this made 3. pic.twitter.com/XPYW5u3XRP – 10:07 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dillon Brooks, who has been outstanding on both ends (and really, throughout the tournament,) ejected for taunting after sinking a 3. Canada up 15. – 10:05 AM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Dillon Brooks ejected with 7:06 to go. Canada up 15.
This could be huge. Brooks was on Luka. Dort now drawing the assignment but he just picked up his 4th foul.
Hang tight, 🇨🇦. – 10:05 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Where would this Canadian team be if not for Dillon Brooks? They’d be watching the quarterfinals from home. He saved their tails against Spain the other day and, now, his defensive work on Luka in this 3rd quarter has completely turned the game. What a tournament for him. – 9:47 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Watch Dillon Brooks before and after Luka Doncic catches the basketball. Moves Luka away from his spot in the low post towards the perimeter. Later, he stays in front and recovers. Makes it difficult. pic.twitter.com/Pelbof4Ufz – 9:41 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Dillon Brooks responded to the Filipino crowd by booing back after sinking his second 3-pointer.
In the last two crucial do-or-die games against Spain and Slovenia, he has been 5/7 from beyond the arc. – 9:37 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Dillon Brooks wants your hate. He is blowing kisses to the booing Mall of Asia Arena crowd after every made bucket. – 9:37 AM
More on this storyline
Christos Tsaltas: Lu Dort, when I asked him if he feels like the best perimeter defender at the FIBA World Cup: “Me and Brooks are the best defenders in the world.” #FIBAWC #Canada #ThunderUp -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / September 7, 2023
Vivek Jacob: Luka Doncic when asked about Dillon Brooks: “I think Dillon played great, he was very physical like he always does. A lot of people don’t like him but I respect him for what he does and he does that stuff really good.” -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / September 6, 2023
Molly Morrison: dillon brooks waiting for his teammates in the tunnel with boxing gloves after getting ejected, this man is not real lmao -via Twitter / September 6, 2023