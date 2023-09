Canada's coach: 'Dillon Brooks put on a defensive clinic and it should be in a FIBA museum at some point'

Just hours after the complains of Luka Doncic about the officiating in the game between Slovenia and Canada, coach Jordi Fernandez was asked if he expects a similar situation created by the Serbian national team in the semifinal and indirectly gave an answer about what happened with Slovenia. “I don’t know what they’re going to do and I don’t care”, said the Spanish coach of the Canadian national team, giving once more full support to Dillon Brooks: ” If they complain, they complain. We have to play our game and we have to keep our composure, so we can control what we can control. I think yesterday we did a great job as a team defensively and especially Dillon put on a defensive clinic and it should be in a FIBA museum at some point” Source: EuroHoops.net