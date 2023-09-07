Dillon Brooks: 'I'm the best perimeter defender in this tournament, in the world, in the NBA!'

Christos Tsaltas: “I’m the best perimeter defender in this tournament, in the world, in the NBA!” Dillon Brooks opened up on his mindset going to the FIBA World Cup semifinal, the match-up with Luka Doncic, his defensive effort and more. #FIBAWC #Canada #Rockets Exclusive:sportal.gr/basket/article…
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“I’m the best perimeter defender in this tournament, in the world, in the NBA!”
Dillon Brooks opened up on his mindset going to the FIBA World Cup semifinal, the match-up with Luka Doncic, his defensive effort and more. #FIBAWC #Canada #Rockets
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jordi Fernandez singles out Dillon Brooks from Canada’s defensive effort against Slovenia
“It should be in a FIBA museum at some point”
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dillon Brooks and Lu Dort knocked down some corner 3s through Canada’s practice in Manila. #FIBAWC #Canada #ThunderUp #Rockets pic.twitter.com/6HQaIlSDiV – 6:23 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
New URBONUS w/ @augis04 & @Ryxa41
– the issue with Luka Doncic & Slovenia
– Dillon Brooks & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
– a weird feeling watching Dennis Schroder
– Zagars EuroLeague material?
– How Serbia exposed Lithuania
– World Cup semifinal predictions
basketnews.com/news-194366-pr… – 6:23 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I’m at USA practice. There’s a coffee shop in the lobby. A lady, unprompted, sees my credential and revealed that she booed Dillon Brooks last night.
“And I did it because I love LeBron.”
With that, she walked away. – 12:24 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Luka Doncic packed the Mall of Asia Arena and the press conference room.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander packed the mixed zone.
BUT, Dillon Brooks gave us extra sauce in such an unforgettable night.
Daily diary from Manila on @SportalgrG. #FIBAWC #Canada #MojTim
sportal.gr/basket/article… – 3:59 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SG: Dillon Brooks
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Kelly Olynyk
C: Dwight Powell
Sixth Man: Lu Dort
That would be a (blank) team in the NBA. – 3:51 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Jordi Fernandez: “I think Dillon Brooks and Lu Dort are the best perimeter defenders in this competition.”
“Today, it was a defensive clinic, leading with his chest, showing his hands, and pressuring full court. And if you don’t think that way, you don’t like basketball.” – 11:56 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Jordi Fernandez on Dillon Brooks’ ejection:
“He has to be better. We need him on the court. You can’t get disqualified.” – 11:54 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jordi Fernandez on Dillon Brooks: “I think he’s the best defender… in this competition. I think today it was a defensive clinic of leading with his chest, showing his hands, pressuring full court. If you don’t think that way, you don’t like basketball.” pic.twitter.com/innOekIseH – 11:53 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Christos Tsaltas: Lu Dort, when I asked him if he feels like the best perimeter defender at the FIBA World Cup: “Me and Brooks are the best defenders in the world.” #FIBAWC #Canada #ThunderUp -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / September 7, 2023
Just hours after the complains of Luka Doncic about the officiating in the game between Slovenia and Canada, coach Jordi Fernandez was asked if he expects a similar situation created by the Serbian national team in the semifinal and indirectly gave an answer about what happened with Slovenia. “I don’t know what they’re going to do and I don’t care”, said the Spanish coach of the Canadian national team, giving once more full support to Dillon Brooks: ” If they complain, they complain. We have to play our game and we have to keep our composure, so we can control what we can control. I think yesterday we did a great job as a team defensively and especially Dillon put on a defensive clinic and it should be in a FIBA museum at some point”. -via EuroHoops.net / September 7, 2023
Vivek Jacob: Luka Doncic when asked about Dillon Brooks: “I think Dillon played great, he was very physical like he always does. A lot of people don’t like him but I respect him for what he does and he does that stuff really good.” -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / September 6, 2023