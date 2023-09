Jayson Tatum defends Joe Mazzulla: 'He wasn’t out there turning the ball over and missing free throws'

Tatum is 25 and closing in on 10,000 career points. More than raising a banner in a city that has come to feel like home, he wants to change how fans talk about him. He wants to be mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Bill Russell and Larry Bird. “I would love to be on the Mount Rushmore of Celtics,” Tatum says. “Bird, Russell, Paul Pierce and those guys. They paved the way. The one thing all those guys have is chips. I have to get to the top of the mountain to even be considered as one of those guys. I want to be an all-time great, I want to be known as a winner, and I believe I will be.” -via The Messenger / September 7, 2023