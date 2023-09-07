Jayson Tatum defends Joe Mazzulla: 'He wasn’t out there turning the ball over and missing free throws'

In the Finals, many felt he was out-coached by the Heat’s Erik Spoelstra. Tatum doesn’t want to hear it. He wants all of the criticism to fall on his shoulders. “I think it was unfair. I don’t know what more Joe could have done,” Tatum says. “He wasn’t out there turning the ball over and missing free throws. That was us.”
Source: Jeff Goodman @ The Messenger
Tatum is 25 and closing in on 10,000 career points. More than raising a banner in a city that has come to feel like home, he wants to change how fans talk about him. He wants to be mentioned in the same breath as the likes of Bill Russell and Larry Bird. “I would love to be on the Mount Rushmore of Celtics,” Tatum says. “Bird, Russell, Paul Pierce and those guys. They paved the way. The one thing all those guys have is chips. I have to get to the top of the mountain to even be considered as one of those guys. I want to be an all-time great, I want to be known as a winner, and I believe I will be.” -via The Messenger / September 7, 2023
“I’m still 25 and he’ll be 27 in two months,” Tatum says. “We’re far from perfect. We won’t ever get the credit we deserve until we actually win a championship. That is the ultimate goal, but you can’t bypass all the things we’ve accomplished in the six years we’ve been teammates at a very young age. We’ve been to the playoffs every single year, we’ve gotten better. Yes, it took some time to figure out how we can be as special as we can be, and how we can co-exist and do it together. I know everybody says, ‘They take turns.’ I feel like we got to a place where we were feeding off each other, playing really well.” -via The Messenger / September 7, 2023
Jayson Tatum has been working out in Los Angeles in recent weeks. His training partner on more than one occasion: Paul Pierce. -via Boston Globe / September 5, 2023