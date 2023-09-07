Luka Doncic: A lot of people don't like Dillon Brooks but I respect him for what he does

And yet Dončić’s gripes weren’t about Brooks or his approach, but for how lenient the officials were with all of Brooks’ bumps and whacks and taunts. “A lot of people don’t like [Dillon Brooks],” Luka Doncic said postgame. “But I respect him for what he does.”
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
On today’s podcast @jshector and @coachthorpe talk FIBA World Cup and a possible USA vs. Canada showdown in the finals.
Plus, Dillon Brooks and the line between confidence and insecurity.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic explained Slovenia’s meltdown in the second half of the game vs. Lithuania. He also mentioned what he thinks his team is lacking.
“They have been beating us throughout the entire tournament” ⬇️
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Dillon Brooks pesters opponents. That’s why Ime Udoka and the Rockets awarded him $86 million in July.
“He knows that I bring a different type of edge to the game,” Brooks told @YahooSports. “I have my ups and downs with it. But I can teach young guys.”
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Lithuania prevails over disappointed Slovenia and Doncic #FIBAWC #WinForAll
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇱🇹 Lithuania secure a win over Luka Doncic & 🇸🇮 Slovenia and will fight for the 5⃣th place in the World Cup
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka is still in the game with Slovenia down 20 in the 4th. Looks exhausted. Not shooting well. Please Coach Sekulic…GET HIM OUT OF THERE – 10:13 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Luka Doncic has already attempted 82 free throws in this FIBA World Cup 2023. Only 1 player has had more attempts in a single tournament over the last 30 years (Dirk Nowitzki, 2002).
However, Nowitzki needed 9 games to do it, while Doncic has done it in 7 games.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“I’m the best perimeter defender in this tournament, in the world, in the NBA!”
Dillon Brooks opened up on his mindset going to the FIBA World Cup semifinal, the match-up with Luka Doncic, his defensive effort and more. #FIBAWC #Canada #Rockets
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
The Dallas Mavericks have once again compiled a team that will be hard for even a #MFFL to love, betting heavily on an unprecedented season from Kyrie Irving to bring it all together. #DallasMavericks #NBA #Luka
StatMuse @statmuse
Who wins this 5v5?
Team over 30:
G — Steph Curry
G — Jimmy Butler
F — Kevin Durant
F — LeBron James
C — Anthony Davis
Team under 30:
G — Luka Doncic
G — Devin Booker
F — Jayson Tatum
F — Giannis Antetokounmpo
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Lithuania leads Slovenia 53-43 at halftime. Luka 19-5. He played 17 consecutive minutes before being taken out. – 9:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Despite only playing for 5⃣th-8⃣th places, 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic is going ALL OUT versus 🇱🇹 Lithuania 😳
19 PTS
5 REB
6/11 FG
16 EFF
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic dances his way past Lithuania’s defense with style 🕺
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Lithuania leads 33-21 after one. Luka tried to go behind his back through a double team and takes another shot on that thigh. Please…now that fans got to see him, sit him. Save him from himself and for the Mavericks – 8:51 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic in action against Lithuania #FIBAWC #WinForAll
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jordi Fernandez singles out Dillon Brooks from Canada’s defensive effort against Slovenia
“It should be in a FIBA museum at some point”
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about the most important skill for Luka to develop to reach his true potential, and how Shai is on the precipice of entering the conversation Luka’s been in. open.substack.com/pub/ziller/p/l… pic.twitter.com/R89d0PurmP – 7:41 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
URBONUS crew @Urbodo, @Ryxa41, @augis04 are back with another episode! 🍿
▪️ World Cup semi-final predictions
▪️ How Serbia exposed Lithuania
▪️ Canada’s way of stopping Luka Doncic
▪️ Is Zagars a EuroLeague player?
and more.. ⬇️
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dillon Brooks and Lu Dort knocked down some corner 3s through Canada’s practice in Manila. #FIBAWC #Canada #ThunderUp #Rockets pic.twitter.com/6HQaIlSDiV – 6:23 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
New URBONUS w/ @augis04 & @Ryxa41
– the issue with Luka Doncic & Slovenia
– Dillon Brooks & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
– a weird feeling watching Dennis Schroder
– Zagars EuroLeague material?
– How Serbia exposed Lithuania
– World Cup semifinal predictions
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I’m at USA practice. There’s a coffee shop in the lobby. A lady, unprompted, sees my credential and revealed that she booed Dillon Brooks last night.
“And I did it because I love LeBron.”
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Luka Doncic packed the Mall of Asia Arena and the press conference room.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander packed the mixed zone.
BUT, Dillon Brooks gave us extra sauce in such an unforgettable night.
Daily diary from Manila on @SportalgrG. #FIBAWC #Canada #MojTim
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SG: Dillon Brooks
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Kelly Olynyk
C: Dwight Powell
Sixth Man: Lu Dort
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
World Cup roundup: Germany beats Latvia, advances to face USA in semis; Canada knocks off Slovenia, Doncic ejected for arguing calls
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best players in the world sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 2:28 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Refereeing was a big talk after Slovenia’s loss against Canada.
After getting ejected, Luka Doncic said that it wasn’t fair. Zoran Dragic went even further 👀
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Jordi Fernandez: “I think Dillon Brooks and Lu Dort are the best perimeter defenders in this competition.”
“Today, it was a defensive clinic, leading with his chest, showing his hands, and pressuring full court. And if you don’t think that way, you don’t like basketball.” – 11:56 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Jordi Fernandez on Dillon Brooks’ ejection:
“He has to be better. We need him on the court. You can’t get disqualified.” – 11:54 AM
Jordi Fernandez on Dillon Brooks’ ejection:
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jordi Fernandez on Dillon Brooks: “I think he’s the best defender… in this competition. I think today it was a defensive clinic of leading with his chest, showing his hands, pressuring full court. If you don’t think that way, you don’t like basketball.” pic.twitter.com/innOekIseH – 11:53 AM
Jordi Fernandez on Dillon Brooks: “I think he’s the best defender… in this competition. I think today it was a defensive clinic of leading with his chest, showing his hands, pressuring full court. If you don’t think that way, you don’t like basketball.” pic.twitter.com/innOekIseH – 11:53 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jordi Fernandez on Dillon Brooks: “…The best perimeter defender in this competition. I think today it was a defensive clinic of leading with his chest, showing his hands, pressuring full court. If you don’t think that way, then you don’t like basketball.”pic.twitter.com/innOekIseH – 11:44 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jordin Hernandez on Dillon Brooks.”He has to be better. We need him on the court. He has to have better composure. Him and Lu Dort are the best perimeter defenders in this competition. Today was a defensive clinic” #FIBAWC #Canada #Rockets pic.twitter.com/fpW1wSmYjh – 11:17 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks was waiting for 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic in the tunnel? 😆
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/bM5BJwE2zW – 11:15 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Appropriate facial expression when you realize you’re being doubled by Lu Dort and Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/wXtHR2pGZt – 11:10 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dillon Brooks had the boxing gloves ready for his teammates after being ejected vs. Slovenia 🥊🤣
(via @Sportsnet)
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Canada/Slovenia was hilarious — just a heroic battle between Luka and Dillon Brooks to see who would get kicked out first. Also, SGA was the best guy on the court. Yeah I said it. – 10:52 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Luka Doncic when asked about Dillon Brooks:
“I think Dillon played great, he was very physical like he always does. A lot of people don’t like him but I respect him for what he does and he does that stuff really good.” – 10:51 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Luka Doncic on Dillon Brooks:
“A lot of people don’t like him, but I respect him for what he does. And he does that really good.” – 10:51 AM
Luka Doncic on Dillon Brooks:
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dillon Brooks Dons Boxing Gloves in Tunnel After Ejection sportando.basketball/en/dillon-broo… – 10:45 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dillon Brooks (also disqualified in the game) making a point #FIBAWC
pic.twitter.com/QD9HZeNrOn – 10:42 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Luka Dončić and Dillon Brooks BOTH ejected from Canada vs. Slovenia
Dončić picked up two technical fouls while Brooks was ejected for taunting 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FbMMvFrul3 – 10:21 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dillon Brooks and Luka Doncic both ejected over the span of 30 seconds in the 4th quarter of a quarterfinals game. FIBA officials, man. Come on. – 10:07 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Dillon Brooks got ejected for taunting after this made 3. pic.twitter.com/XPYW5u3XRP – 10:07 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dillon Brooks, who has been outstanding on both ends (and really, throughout the tournament,) ejected for taunting after sinking a 3. Canada up 15. – 10:05 AM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Dillon Brooks ejected with 7:06 to go. Canada up 15.
This could be huge. Brooks was on Luka. Dort now drawing the assignment but he just picked up his 4th foul.
Hang tight, 🇨🇦. – 10:05 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Where would this Canadian team be if not for Dillon Brooks? They’d be watching the quarterfinals from home. He saved their tails against Spain the other day and, now, his defensive work on Luka in this 3rd quarter has completely turned the game. What a tournament for him. – 9:47 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Watch Dillon Brooks before and after Luka Doncic catches the basketball. Moves Luka away from his spot in the low post towards the perimeter. Later, he stays in front and recovers. Makes it difficult. pic.twitter.com/Pelbof4Ufz – 9:41 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Dillon Brooks responded to the Filipino crowd by booing back after sinking his second 3-pointer.
In the last two crucial do-or-die games against Spain and Slovenia, he has been 5/7 from beyond the arc. – 9:37 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Dillon Brooks wants your hate. He is blowing kisses to the booing Mall of Asia Arena crowd after every made bucket. – 9:37 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Dillon Brooks in the huddle talking about defending Luka Doncic and team defense pic.twitter.com/CCqEKaZO8t – 9:25 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Late in the half, Team Canada went to a small lineup (to switch everything) where Dillon Brooks was essentially the 5. Interesting. – 9:18 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Great half of World Cup hoops. Canada 50, Slovenia 50. As entertaining as it’s been close. Luka and Shai do their thing. Strong play from Dillon Brooks, but Slovenia screening to get switches and get him off Luka. – 9:18 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The match-up we dreamt for. Luka Doncic vs. Dillon Brooks. #FIBAWC #MojTim #Canada pic.twitter.com/dp11sEok3y – 9:07 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks blowing kisses to the 🇵🇭 Filipino crowd after getting booed in the game introduction 👀
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/JRjBnDbr8M – 9:05 AM
🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks blowing kisses to the 🇵🇭 Filipino crowd after getting booed in the game introduction 👀
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Dillon Brooks in three minutes of the Canada vs. Slovenia game:
– booed by the local fans
– unsportsmanlike foul for elbowing Zoran Dragic
– blowing kisses to the Filipino crowd after a 3-pointer
– under Luka Doncic’s skin from the tip-off – 8:39 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dillon Brooks is off to a fine start: getting booed by fans, gets called for an unsportsmanlike foul, makes a 3 and blows a kiss to the crowd. All in 3 minutes. – 8:37 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Philippines welcomed Dillon Brooks with huge boos! #FIBAWC #Canada #Rockets pic.twitter.com/AsPsmd8Hfs – 8:23 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Right before the big game between Canada and Slovenia, I wrote about Dillon Brooks and his effectiveness at the FIBA World Cup.
The player who love to hate, makes the game better for Canada, proving how good two-way player he is. #FIBAWC #Canada #Rockets
sportal.gr/basket/article… – 6:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic is arguably encountering the toughest perimeter defense he has ever faced in FIBA national team competitions 👀
Mavericks superstar is about to face Dillon Brooks and Canada in the upcoming #FIBAWC quarterfinal matchup:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dillon Brooks feels refreshed playing for Canada with ‘guys who believe in me’
Alas, that chapter for Brooks has closed. Receiving $86 million guaranteed from Houston will certainly aid his adjustment, leaving the only organization he’s known in six years as a professional. Brooks feels primed for a leadership role in his new scenery. “Just having a positive mindset, knowing that it’s gonna be a transition day by day,” Brooks said. “Getting better day by day and finding ways to believe in the details and believe in the little things that get you to where you need to get to, whether it’s playoffs, whether it’s winning the in-season tournament, each game getting better and better.” -via Yahoo! Sports / September 7, 2023
Dillon Brooks on defense: “I feel like I’m the best perimeter defender in the tournament, the NBA, the world. I feel like I can play different types of defenses, through my basketball IQ and the discipline I have when I’m on the court.” -via sportal.gr / September 7, 2023
On how many kisses he’ll blow: “It depends on how many threes I’m making. 3,5,7… I don’t know to be honest. It depends on the open shots I take and I’m able to make.” -via sportal.gr / September 7, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: “I’m the best perimeter defender in this tournament, in the world, in the NBA!” Dillon Brooks opened up on his mindset going to the FIBA World Cup semifinal, the match-up with Luka Doncic, his defensive effort and more. #FIBAWC #Canada #Rockets Exclusive:sportal.gr/basket/article… -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / September 7, 2023
Luka Doncic and Slovenia competed against Jonas Valanciunas’ Lithuania squad for the chance to compete for fifth place at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. It was Lithuania that achieved the victory, 100-84. After Bine Prepelic converted from beyond the arc at the 8:49 mark of the first quarter, Slovenia’s 3-2 lead was the only advantage the team held for the remainder of the contest. Lithuania quickly answered back with a made 3-pointer of its own, then led for the reminder of the game. -via Sports Illustrated / September 7, 2023
“it’s difficult to play a game you get hit constantly, all game on,” Sekulic said of Doncic. “It is difficult to control the emotions and we work a lot on this, but it’s very difficult and he has the ball a lot in his hands. It’s frustrating to look up and you get tired from this, it’s very difficult. “I don’t know if you could be in this situation and to understand this, but it’s very difficult,” Sekulic explained to a reporter. “That’s why the emotions come up. I know it’s not great, it doesn’t look good, but it’s very, very difficult and that’s why it makes Luka so special because he’s a great player and it’s tough to guard him in a legal way.” -via Sports Illustrated / September 7, 2023