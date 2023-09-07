Luka Doncic to make $80 million per season soon?

During an appearance on The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN’s Bobby Marks speculated that Doncic could make an astronomical annual salary when he signs his next contract. “Luka’s gonna be probably the first 80-million-dollar guy,” Marks said at the 1:17:15 mark.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Luka Doncic packed the Mall of Asia Arena and the press conference room.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander packed the mixed zone.
BUT, Dillon Brooks gave us extra sauce in such an unforgettable night.
Daily diary from Manila on @SportalgrG. #FIBAWC #Canada #MojTim
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
World Cup roundup: Germany beats Latvia, advances to face USA in semis; Canada knocks off Slovenia, Doncic ejected for arguing calls
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Refereeing was a big talk after Slovenia’s loss against Canada.
After getting ejected, Luka Doncic said that it wasn’t fair. Zoran Dragic went even further 👀
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Luka Doncic lived a unique time in Manila. Despite the outcome vs. Canada, the fans treated him like a rock star in every step on the floor.
A closer look at Doncic game and actions at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Story on @SportalgrG. #FIBAWC #MojTim #MFFL
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Slovenia’s Klemen Prepelic on the tech that got Luka Doncic ejected: “Unacceptable”
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic accusing refs of not wanting to call fouls on him:
“The refs told one of the guys, ‘We’re not going to call a foul on him because he’s coming at us.’ I know I complain a lot, but I don’t think this is fair.” #FIBAWC #WinForAll
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks was waiting for 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic in the tunnel? 😆
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Sekulic on Luka Doncic’s emotions:
“It’s difficult to play and control emotions when you get hit constantly all game long. I know it’s not great, it doesn’t look good, but it’s very difficult & frustrating. He is a great player & it’s tough to guard him in a legal way.” – 11:02 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic admitted that the refereeing vs 🇨🇦 Canada wasn’t fair 🗣️
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic admitted that the refereeing vs 🇨🇦 Canada wasn’t fair 🗣️
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Strong, deep Canadian team knocks Luka Doncic and Slovenia out of medal contention at the FIBA World Cup. Details here:
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Luka Doncic when asked about Dillon Brooks:
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Luka Doncic on Dillon Brooks:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Maybe I’m pessimistic but Dallas absolutely NEEDED an athletic rim-protecting center to help Luka Doncic, and Christian Wood was not the answer, so now he’s supposed to be the answer next to LeBron and AD?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The duet of dreams overcame Luka & Slovenia 🤯👏
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
31 PTS
10 REB
4 AST
40 EFF
🇨🇦 RJ Barrett:
24 PTS
9 REB
8/16 2PT
21 EFF
Joe Vardon @joevardon
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The duet of dreams overcame Luka & Slovenia 🤯👏
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
31 PTS
10 REB
4 AST
40 EFF
🇨🇦 RJ Barrett:
24 PTS
9 REB
8/16 2PT
21 EFF
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
After being eliminated & ejected 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic didn’t want to talk with the media 👀
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Thinking about this after seeing Luka get ejected this morning: I would like to read an article/study that explores the why behind certain players complaining to refs/getting technicals so much more than others.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic and Slovenia are OUT from the World Cup 😱❌
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Luka Doncic score card today:
Points: SGA
Rebounds: SGA
Assists: Luka
Wins: SGA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The moment when 🇸🇮 Luka Doncic got ejected from the game versus 🇨🇦 Canada 👀
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA was the best player on the floor today as Canada advance to the semifinals, taking down Luka Doncic and Slovenia.
– SGA: 31 points on 8-12 shooting, 10 rebounds, 4 assists
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander today
31 PTS
10 REB
4 AST
2 STL
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
FINAL: Canada 100, Slovenia 89
SGA: 31 points (8-of-12 FG, 14-of-16 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one turnover
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Luka Dončić and Dillon Brooks BOTH ejected from Canada vs. Slovenia
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka Doncic picks up 2nd technical foul, ejected.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic is EJECTED from the do or die game as he exits clapping to the referees 😬
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
And Luka just got a technical and got ejected
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic DISQUALIFIED with a second “T”
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Dillon Brooks ejected with 7:06 to go. Canada up 15.
This could be huge. Brooks was on Luka. Dort now drawing the assignment but he just picked up his 4th foul.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Canada takes an 80-71 lead into the fourth quarter, SGA continues to dominate with 22 and RJ right there with him with 19. Brooks playing his role to a T again. Luka looms with 25.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
SGA through 3 quarters: 22 points on 10 shots (6-for-7 from inside the arc, 7-for-7 from the line).
Luka: 25-4-4
Those 2 have been every bit as good as advertised.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka Doncic 3.
R.J. Barrett 3.
Slovenia 3 off Doncic assist.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 3.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic is responsible for some baby names in Manila 😅
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Watch Dillon Brooks before and after Luka Doncic catches the basketball. Moves Luka away from his spot in the low post towards the perimeter. Later, he stays in front and recovers. Makes it difficult. pic.twitter.com/Pelbof4Ufz – 9:41 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Canada 50
Slovenia 50
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Luka Doncic living up to the hype at halftime.
SGA
13 PTS
5-7 FG
Luka
17 PTS
5-12 FG
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Luka Doncic at halftime vs. potentially the best perimeter defenders (Brooks, Dort) he faced in national teams basketball:
17 PTS
5/12 FG
2 REB
3 AST
1 STL
1 TO
14 EFF
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Tied at 50 heading into halftime. Plenty of lead changes in a tight game, SGA (13pts) and Luka (17pts) have gone back and forth, Slovenia shooting the lights out with 10-of-15 from deep.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fun half. 18 lead changes. Both teams shooting over 50%, including a combined 16-for-31 from 3-point range.
The cousins, Shai (13) and Nickeil (10), have combined for 23 points. Brooks and Dort with 8 apiece. Luka leads all scorers with 17 points.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Luka Doncic complains the most out of every basketball player in the world.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Canada leads Slovenia by 2 after 1Q.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 8 points, 4-5 FG, 1 assist. Has scored or assisted on 11 of Canada’s 26 points.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Safe to say 🇵🇭 Philippines fan are routing for Luka Doncic & 🇸🇮 Slovenia ☺️
#FIBAWC #WInForAll
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Luka stepback over Mavs teammate Dwight Powell 😮💨
(via @FIBAWC)
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Manila LOVES Luka
#FIBAWC #WinforSlovenia
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Dillon Brooks in three minutes of the Canada vs. Slovenia game:
– booed by the local fans
– unsportsmanlike foul for elbowing Zoran Dragic
– blowing kisses to the Filipino crowd after a 3-pointer
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic’s father loved the attention from the fans in 🇵🇭 Philippines 😁
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
3 key Canada questions:
Can they guard Luka without fouling?
Can they handle 7-foot Mike Tobey on the glass?
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic is arguably encountering the toughest perimeter defense he has ever faced in FIBA national team competitions 👀
Mavericks superstar is about to face Dillon Brooks and Canada in the upcoming #FIBAWC quarterfinal matchup:
Donatas Urbonas: Luka Doncic made a money sign gesture toward the VIP tribune where the FIBA executives were seated. This gesture followed a highly emotional reaction from the crowd and the Slovenia team due to a foul call on RJ Barrett. -via Twitter @Urbodo / September 7, 2023
Jorge Sierra: Luka Doncic after losing to Canada: “There’s a lot of emotions. A lot of times I don’t control myself, which I’ve been having problems with. But, you know, the referees told one of the guys we’re not gonna call a foul on him because he’s coming at us. I think this is not fair.” pic.twitter.com/dRhEsm16Tw -via Twitter @hoopshype / September 6, 2023
Vivek Jacob: Luka Doncic’s opening statement post-game: “Congratulations to Canada, they played great. They have one of the best players in the world and it was really tough to guard him.” #FIBAWC -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / September 6, 2023