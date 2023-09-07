Trey Murphy III undergoes surgery, out 10-12 weeks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 40+ 3P% and 90+ FT% last season (minimum 150 3PA, 150 FTA):
— Trey Murphy III
— Steph Curry
— Kevin Durant
Trey Murphy is also the only active player not named Steph Curry with a career 90+ FT% pic.twitter.com/Vm83OLo6r3 – 6:56 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans already didn’t have a lot of shooting depth. Last season, CJ McCollum made 211 3s. Trey Murphy made 202. After that? Jose Alvarado with 83. pic.twitter.com/1ujAsnWmOq – 6:51 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Trey Murphy will be sidelined for 10-12 weeks, per Pelicans pic.twitter.com/kAa7MXkHFD – 6:40 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans say Trey Murphy had a meniscectomy to repair meniscus in left knee and is expected to resume basketball activities in 10 to 12 weeks. – 6:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy underwent a partial meniscectomy and received a biologic injection in his left knee today, per the Pelicans.
He’s expected to return to basketball activities in 10-to-12 weeks. – 6:31 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
LIVE episode of Locked On Pelicans at 7 pm central tonight. Let’s talk about the Trey Murphy injury and answer your questions. See you at 7!
youtube.com/watch?v=JT6LHt… pic.twitter.com/Tszyypzp90 – 9:55 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
From Trey Murphy’s Instagram this morning: pic.twitter.com/UEOq1xZEjh – 8:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Steph Curry
Trey Murphy III
Damian Lillard
Kevin Durant
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/H5hayJsJ1Z – 7:42 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
With Trey Murphy’s injury today, Kira Lewis Jr. could be the one to watch among reserves. The Pelicans will likely need solid scorer off the bench to start the season. KLJr’s athleticism, skill set and glimpses last year feel best for the role.
Praying he gets a legitimate shot. – 12:25 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Trey Murphy III injures meniscus | Timetable to return for the New Orleans Pelicans
youtube.com/watch?v=ogT0X-… pic.twitter.com/7ozbkFHFT5 – 11:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
A reminder that this is what Trey Murphy’s shot chart looked like last season. Pels were so dependent on his outside shooting. He gained a lot of confidence attacking off the dribble as the season went along too. pic.twitter.com/wtSlKxXD8z – 4:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III suffers meniscus injury during workout, undergoing testing
nbcsports.com/nba/news/pelic… – 4:24 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Trey Murphy III suffers meniscus injury, further evaluation required sportando.basketball/en/trey-murphy… – 4:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
More ESPN details on Pelicans G Trey Murphy III’s left meniscus injury espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III suffers meniscus tear during workout, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-i… – 3:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Can confirm the @wojespn report that Trey Murphy suffered a meniscus injury while working out today. Still unclear whether it’ll require surgery or not.
Pels play their first preseason game on Oct. 10. – 3:14 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy suffered a left meniscus injury during a workout, as Woj first reported. Severity is still unclear. Pelicans have about a month until training camp starts. – 3:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Breaking: Trey Murphy III suffered a meniscus injury to his left knee during a workout today and will undergo further testing, sources tell @wojespn.
It is immediately unclear whether he’ll require surgery. pic.twitter.com/AR0c0WVHOr – 3:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: New Orleans Pelicans G Trey Murphy III suffered a meniscus injury to his left knee during a workout today and will undergo further testing. It is immediately unclear whether he’ll require surgery. pic.twitter.com/34kB1sb4vk – 3:05 PM
More on this storyline
After suffering a left knee injury during a routine workout on Tuesday, Murphy underwent further evaluation that revealed “at least a slight tear” in his meniscus, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “There’s certainly significant concern…I’m told that there is at least a slight tear in that meniscus, and now he’s gonna undergo further evaluation to see what would be necessary. If you do a full repair on a meniscus, that’s at least a few months. There’s also a scenario where they snip that meniscus and he could be back much, much sooner—maybe around the start of the season.” -via Clutch Points / September 7, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting on the latest with Trey Murphy III’s left knee injury for NBA Today with @Malika_Andrews: pic.twitter.com/ZkWBSZwykW -via Twitter @wojespn / September 6, 2023
Trey Murphy III, who showed the promise of a future All-Star in his second season, injured the knee in a workout at the team’s practice facility. Further evaluation will determine the recovery route, sources said. A surgical procedure on the meniscus would likely sideline Murphy for the first few months of the season. A non-surgical alternative would likely cause him to miss significantly less time out of the lineup — perhaps as short as six-to-eight weeks. -via ESPN / September 5, 2023