Bogdan Bogdanovic leads Serbia to World Cup final

Playing inspired basketball for 40 minutes of action, Serbia is back in the FIBA World Cup final. Despite missing NBA champion Nikola Jokic and starting point guard Vasilje Micic, the Serbs beat ambitious Canada 95-86 with Bogdan Bogdanovic scoring 23 points and Ognen Dobric proving to be the x-factor with 16. Nikola Milutinov dominated the paint with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Marko Guduric added 12 points, and Aleksa Avramovic scored 10 and had some key defensive plays.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
We don’t talk enough about FIBA Bogi.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (427 points in three World Cups) has climbed 36 spots on the World Cup all-time scoring list this summer, and today passed Dirk Nowitzki for 16th on that list.
He’ll likely climb two or three more spots Sunday. – 8:19 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bogdan Bogdanovic revealed why he wants to face Team USA in #FIBAWC final 🧐
He also talked about incredible Aleksa Avramovic’s preparation against Canada’s star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
basketnews.com/news-194423-bo… – 7:38 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’s on to Sunday’s World Cup championship game for Heat’s Nikola Jovic after Serbia’s 95-86 victory today over Canada. Jovic closed with 8 points on 4-of-4 shooting, 1 rebound, 1 assist in 18:38. Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic led Serbia with 23 points. RJ Barrett 23 for Canada. – 7:36 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic has had his 11th game with 20+ points in the #FIBAWC, third best tally in the 21st century, only behind Luis Scola (16) and Dirk Nowitzki (12).
Additionally, Bogdanovic has now made 70 shots from behind the arc in the FIBA World Cup, the most 3- pointers… pic.twitter.com/rMouodMPEM – 7:33 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic. Leader. Baller. Killer. Master. MVP 🥵
23 PTS
8/12 FG
3/4 3PT
4 REB
3 AST
28 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/r8w7ViJcFT – 6:58 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Serbia advances to the World Cup finals vs. winner of Germany-USA with a 95-86 win over Canada.
Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 23 points (8/12 FG), 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block. – 6:38 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bogdan Bogdanovic today:
23 PTS
3 STL
8-12 FG
3-4 3P
Serbia is heading to the Final. pic.twitter.com/ibRRlp9R6Y – 6:37 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
11th game with 20+ points for Bogdan Bogdanovic in the FIBA World Cup, 3rd best in the 21st century, only behind Luis Scola (16) and Dirk Nowitzki (12).
📊 Opta Stats – 6:33 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Bogdan Bogdanovic 🇷🇸 has now 427 points in the FIBA World Cup, the 5th best in the competition in the 21st century, surpassing Dirk Nowitzki (425).
📊 Opta Stats – 6:33 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Big first half from Bogdan Bogdanovic in the World Cup semifinal vs. Canada:
15 points in 14 minutes, 5/6 FG, 3 assists on drives where he pulled in the help defenders, only 1 TO.
Serbia leads at half, 52-39. – 5:40 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Halftime 52-39 lead for Serbia over Canada
BOGdan BOGdanovic with 15 points
#FIBAWC #WinforAll
Credit: Ciamillo-Castoria pic.twitter.com/UN27AEtyhk – 5:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
CALMA Bogdan Bogdanovic is leading 🇷🇸 Serbia to a World Cup medal 🥵
15 PTS
5/6 FG
3 AST
19 EFF
✅ 13 point lead vs 🇨🇦 at HT
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/7mNJlvGyRk – 5:39 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Bogdan Bogdanovic in the first half of the FIBA World Cup semifinal vs. Canada:
15 points
5/6 FG
2/2 3FG
2 rebounds
3 assists
Serbia up 52-39. – 5:37 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bogdan Bogdanovic had an amazing 1st half vs. Canada, leading Serbia offensively.
15 points
5-6 FG
3 assists
Bogi felt good from the very beginning. #FIBAWC #KSS #TrueToAtlanta – 5:31 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Bogdan Bogdanovic 🇷🇸 has now made 69 threes in the World Cup, the most 3-pointers made for a player in the competition over the last 30 years.
📊 Opta Stats – 5:20 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Need Bogdan Bogdanovic to have a bigger role in the NBA. – 5:03 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
THE ULTIMATE THIEF 🥷
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic has now made 14 steals in this FIBA World Cup 2023, the most for a player with Serbia in a single edition of the tournament 👋
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/eCdDjKQxFg – 4:59 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Could anyone stop the best performing BasketNews Fantasy Starting 5 of the quarter-finals? 🤔
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic
🇺🇸 Mikal Bridges
🇩🇪 Moritz Wagner
🇷🇸 Filip Petrusev pic.twitter.com/eZY2mGyiZQ – 3:09 AM
Lithuania beat the U.S. at the 1998 world championships, then failed to medal. Lithuania then beat the U.S. again at the 2004 Olympics, then failed to medal. And history will repeat itself at this World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half and Serbia — motivated by a serious injury endured by one of its players — topped previously unbeaten Lithuania 87-68 in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals Tuesday in a result that denies Lithuania the chance at a medal in Manila this weekend. The best Lithuania can do is take fifth place. “The game against the United States, as you can see now, it’s nothing,” said Lithuania’s Tadas Sedekerskis, who led his team with 14 points. “It’s just history. We don’t have any chances to fight for the medal.” -via ESPN / September 5, 2023
Clutch Points: “He united us…this is for him as well.” Bogdan Bogdanovic on how Borisa Simanic, who lost a kidney after catching an elbow in previous game, inspired the team for their Quarterfinal match against Lithuania 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Ja2wMbtVGV -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 5, 2023
Clutch Points: Serbia DOMINATES South Sudan in the 115-83 #FIBAWC matchup win 😤 Nikola Jovic: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 9-of-9 FG, 5-of-5 3PT Bogdan Bogdanovic: 23 PTS, 9 AST, 8-of-13 FG, 6-of-9 3PT Nikola Milutinov: 17 PTS, 10 REB, 8-of-10 FG pic.twitter.com/jIFvaI5Loc -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 30, 2023
