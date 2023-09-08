Chris Paul to start for Warriors?

Clutch Points: “I do expect [Chris Paul] to start. I think it’s like 5 minute spurts… I think they’re gonna try it… This isn’t an opinion, this is just what I’m hearing.” @MarcJSpears on CP3 possibly being a starter on the Warriors (via “Good Word with Goodwill”) pic.twitter.com/OnrVDbZYBM
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Marc Spears expects Chris Paul to be part of the Golden State Warriors starting unit next season. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/08/chr… – 4:05 PM
Marc Spears expects Chris Paul to be part of the Golden State Warriors starting unit next season. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/08/chr… – 4:05 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Joe Lacob squashes talk of a Chris Paul trade warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/06/joe… – 10:00 AM
Joe Lacob squashes talk of a Chris Paul trade warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/06/joe… – 10:00 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Todays Ep of the #GoodWord is live with the great @MarcJSpears! We talk about his story on Ben Simmons, how Chris Paul fits in with the Dubs and…
The conversations project!
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/VY6PY7bN3us
APPLE: apple.co/3R8JY8l
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3PcOBeO – 5:39 PM
Todays Ep of the #GoodWord is live with the great @MarcJSpears! We talk about his story on Ben Simmons, how Chris Paul fits in with the Dubs and…
The conversations project!
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/VY6PY7bN3us
APPLE: apple.co/3R8JY8l
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3PcOBeO – 5:39 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Joe Lacob squashes talk of a Chris Paul trade warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/06/joe… – 7:00 AM
Joe Lacob squashes talk of a Chris Paul trade warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/06/joe… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Joe Lacob squashes talk of a Chris Paul trade warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/06/joe… – 2:05 PM
Joe Lacob squashes talk of a Chris Paul trade warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/06/joe… – 2:05 PM
More on this storyline
Drew Brees on when Anthony Davis left the Pelicans and is he happy with AD’s success on the Los Angeles Lakers: “I’m really happy for Anthony Davis. I hate that it wasn’t with the Pelicans; it would’ve been nice to have him here. I hated when CP3 left and that was back in the Hornets days, you know? But bottom line I think those guys were great for the organization and I think that they left a mark in a positive way, and we just have to continue to find ways to build with young talent and veteran leadership and see if we can put together a winning formula.“ -via YouTube / September 6, 2023
Even Joe Lacob had to scratch his head when the topic of trading for CP3 was broached. “Chris Paul? When I first heard that and thought about it, was like, ‘Really?’” Lacob said. “It seemed highly unlikely we would do that. But the more we thought about it and considered our options, we thought, ‘Hey, he’s a great player. He’s always made other people better.’ He hasn’t won a championship yet, but maybe he can do that with our group. It would be a hell of a storybook ending to his career or year-ending, if he was able to do it with us. We kinda warmed to the idea.” -via Audacy / September 1, 2023
Marc J. Spears: The @CP3 Family Foundation and the @Hoophall are hosting the HBCU Tip-Off at Nov. 18-19 in Uncasville, Conn., and the HBCU Challenge on Dec. 16-17 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/WSXcjpwmkR -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / August 30, 2023