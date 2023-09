Chris Paul to start for Warriors?

Drew Brees on when Anthony Davis left the Pelicans and is he happy with AD’s success on the Los Angeles Lakers: “I’m really happy for Anthony Davis. I hate that it wasn’t with the Pelicans; it would’ve been nice to have him here. I hated when CP3 left and that was back in the Hornets days, you know? But bottom line I think those guys were great for the organization and I think that they left a mark in a positive way, and we just have to continue to find ways to build with young talent and veteran leadership and see if we can put together a winning formula.“ -via YouTube / September 6, 2023