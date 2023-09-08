Knicks optimistic about extending Immanuel Quickley?

Something worth noting: In the middle of the 2022-23 season, some members of the organization felt strongly that the Knicks would end up extending Immanuel Quickley, per SNY sources. Of course, things can go sideways during contract negotiations. But I assume that the Knicks will do what they need to in order to extend a player who has exceeded all expectations based on his draft position
Source: SportsNet New York
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Covered Knicks’ in-season optimism about Immanuel Quickley extension, more support for Josh Hart filling backup PF role & other topics in this week’s Mailbag. Thanks @doinkstarr, @sthegTV & @btruetolife for the questions: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Immanuel Quickley getting in some work with legendary shooter Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf pic.twitter.com/VCGIIujY9l – 3:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Immanuel Quickley last season:
As a starter — Off the bench —
22.6 PPG 12.3 PPG
5.4 RPG 3.7 RPG
5.1 APG 2.9 APG
47/40/85% 44/35/80% pic.twitter.com/Y7Kn0m1avK – 8:09 PM
Immanuel Quickley is eligible for a rookie extension. The deadline to reach an agreement is Oct. 24 – one day before the regular season. Traditionally, negotiations with players in Quickley’s situation (mid to late first-round picks who have played well enough to earn a significant extension) start to pick up in earnest prior to training camp. Teams generally don’t want these young, important players unhappy as they enter camp. We’ll find out in a few weeks whether the Knicks and Quickley can reach an extension agreement. I would be a bit surprised if they didn’t get a deal done. -via SportsNet New York / September 2, 2023
Dating back to early last season, members of the organization felt that New York was unlikely to extend both Quickley and Obi Toppin. Plenty has happened since then. But Toppin, obviously, was moved to Indiana for two future second-round picks. And Quickley is coming off of a phenomenal season. So he should command a significant extension and the Knicks have the resources to offer him one. A Quickley extension will likely push the Knicks over the luxury tax threshold. Let’s say the Knicks extend Quickley on a deal that starts at $18 million in Year 1. This would leave them roughly $4.5 million shy of the luxury tax with other roster spots to fill. -via SportsNet New York / September 2, 2023
With Josh Hart officially in the Knicks’ fold for at least the next four seasons, they can turn their attention to signing another key member of their second unit — Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley — to a new deal before the start of the regular season. Quickley can become the Knicks’ in-house focus after they inked Hart to a four-year extension worth up to $81 million, with $58 million guaranteed. -via New York Post / August 11, 2023