LeBron James hints at possibility of playing in Paris Olympics?

StatMuse @statmuse
Three years ago today, these duos went off in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals:
LeBron — Harden —
36 PTS 33 PTS
7 REB 9 REB
5 AST 9 AST
AD — Russ —
26 PTS… pic.twitter.com/836GvOgm0u – 4:40 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
… that one time Austin accidentally bopped LeBron on the head with the basketball pic.twitter.com/8CkD2F1qsl – 3:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Should the Lakers extend Jarred Vanderbilt, and how will Darvin Ham juggle minutes for this now-very deep rotation? Is the solution just playing LeBron and AD less? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/who… – 12:23 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Pretty clear we need the old guard (Steph, LeBron, KD, AD) to play one more Olympics. – 10:39 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Reacting to Rich Paul’s comments on Steph Curry, LeBron James and 2020 NBA championship – NBC Sports Bay Area & California nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 4:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron and Steph head-to-head in the Finals:
Bron — Curry —
33.0 PPG 25.4 PPG
11.5 RPG 5.9 RPG
9.3 APG 6.3 APG
7 Wins 15 Wins pic.twitter.com/28qKVnfZPn – 3:19 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The popular NBA agent namedropped Steph Curry to prove a point about LeBron James. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/05/ric… – 1:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Who wins this 5v5?
Team over 30:
G — Steph Curry
G — Jimmy Butler
F — Kevin Durant
F — LeBron James
C — Anthony Davis
Team under 30:
G — Luka Doncic
G — Devin Booker
F — Jayson Tatum
F — Giannis Antetokounmpo
C — Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/t7dwi5Cvl0 – 9:59 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I’m at USA practice. There’s a coffee shop in the lobby. A lady, unprompted, sees my credential and revealed that she booed Dillon Brooks last night.
“And I did it because I love LeBron.”
With that, she walked away. – 12:24 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I have no problem with what Rich Paul said, in that regard”.
@JumpShot8 tells @DarthAmin why he agrees with Paul’s belief that LeBron deals with more media scrutiny than MJ did. pic.twitter.com/YWkWvlFOvz – 11:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
There’s nothing wrong with Rich Paul standing up for his guy. It’s what he should do.
But he missed the point. Like LeBron James, a bubble championship for Steph Curry would have been debated, too. This is the LeBron-Steph era, and the price of greatness nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 9:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The way Hov looked at Bron after this shot lives rent free in my head 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/r8RDPKuPL4 – 4:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
New Dubs Talk
We talk Rich Paul’s LeBron-Steph comments, FIBA World Cup, Klay vs. Kerr extensions and more @MontePooleNBCS podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dub… – 11:49 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Maybe I’m pessimistic but Dallas absolutely NEEDED an athletic rim-protecting center to help Luka Doncic, and Christian Wood was not the answer, so now he’s supposed to be the answer next to LeBron and AD?
I guess we’ll see just how much better LeBron can make you this season. – 10:46 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The popular NBA agent namedropped Steph Curry to prove a point about LeBron James. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/05/ric… – 7:00 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This Lakers roster is deep enough to allow LeBron to relatively coast through the regular season, and conserve energy until the playoffs – 12:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers depth:
Christian Wood
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Cam Reddish
Taurean Prince
Austin Reaves
Gabe Vincent
D’Angelo Russell
Max Christie
Jaxson Hayes
Top __ team out west. pic.twitter.com/MEkvfRGYCJ – 11:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We can safely assume LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves are starting. Competition everywhere else gonna be wild.
Russell, Vincent, Christie and JHS fighting at guard.
Rui, Vando, Prince and Reddish fighting at forward.
Wood and Hayes fighting at center. – 11:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My favorite part of the Christian Wood signing is that it probably means the end of LeBron James, small-ball center.
Those lineups just asked way too much of him on both ends of the floor. Between Wood and Hayes, the Lakers should always have a usable big even when AD is hurt. – 11:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron was seen in Saudi Arabia watching some hoops 👀
(via @KSAbasket)
pic.twitter.com/LXruUYBKgp – 8:45 PM
More on this storyline
The early expectation is that Wood will come off the bench with Rui Hachimura the likely frontcourt starter next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, according to team sources. At a minimum, Wood will be the primary backup center behind Davis while occasionally teaming with him in two-big lineups. He should average around 20 minutes per game when everyone is healthy. -via The Athletic / September 7, 2023
“I got [LeBron James] as the second best player in the history of basketball,” Smith said on Podcast P. “I got him, ahead of Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]. I got him behind no one but [Michael] Jordan. And I said to Mr. Chirper himself, Rich Paul, my boy, and I said, ‘You act like that’s an insult.’ This dude [says], ‘It is an insult.’ I said, ‘Get the f-ck out of my face.’ Exactly what I said. I don’t want to talk to you no more.” When shown this clip during his Gil’s Arenas appearance, Rich Paul said, “Cap… Come on, man. Anybody in the world who know me, [knows] he’s not going to say that to me.” -via Sports Illustrated / September 7, 2023
Clutch Points: “If anybody know him, he gets bored fast… Now, you have to go [to Los Angeles] with a respect for the organization, the legacy & all the championships and the players.” Rich Paul on why LeBron James left the Cavs for the Lakers. (via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/eWIXeiDB70 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 6, 2023