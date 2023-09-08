Moritz Wagner on beating USA: 'This is the biggest win in German basketball history'

Moritz Wagner was one of the guys that had a huge role in a historic victory. “We have to play with no fear, play hungry, play aggressive. This is the biggest win in German basketball history”
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Moritz Wagner wants to enjoy the celebration after beating Team USA #FIBAWC #WinForAll eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1551… – 1:40 PM
Moritz Wagner wants to enjoy the celebration after beating Team USA #FIBAWC #WinForAll eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1551… – 1:40 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Could anyone stop the best performing BasketNews Fantasy Starting 5 of the quarter-finals? 🤔
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic
🇺🇸 Mikal Bridges
🇩🇪 Moritz Wagner
🇷🇸 Filip Petrusev pic.twitter.com/eZY2mGyiZQ – 3:09 AM
Could anyone stop the best performing BasketNews Fantasy Starting 5 of the quarter-finals? 🤔
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic
🇺🇸 Mikal Bridges
🇩🇪 Moritz Wagner
🇷🇸 Filip Petrusev pic.twitter.com/eZY2mGyiZQ – 3:09 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Moritz Wagner showed on court how much it meant to him to reach the semifinals of the #FIBAWC with Germany.
“I’m always like that, a little crazy. It does mean a lot,” #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1550… – 10:07 AM
Moritz Wagner showed on court how much it meant to him to reach the semifinals of the #FIBAWC with Germany.
“I’m always like that, a little crazy. It does mean a lot,” #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1550… – 10:07 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Love the energy of Moritz Wagner. And it’s such a joy to see Franz Wagner back.
pic.twitter.com/DLkXZsieoy – 8:03 AM
Love the energy of Moritz Wagner. And it’s such a joy to see Franz Wagner back.
pic.twitter.com/DLkXZsieoy – 8:03 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇩🇪 Moritz Wagner told @Urbodo that he was excited to have with his ‘BAD MAN’ brother Franz back on the court while fighting for the semifinal ticket 🗣️
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/7iPqTZZj02 – 7:41 AM
🇩🇪 Moritz Wagner told @Urbodo that he was excited to have with his ‘BAD MAN’ brother Franz back on the court while fighting for the semifinal ticket 🗣️
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/7iPqTZZj02 – 7:41 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Moritz Wagner’s energy is unmatched. He brings so many things on the floor for Gemrany and gives the much-needed extra effort. Big-time presence. #FIBAWC #KoerbeFuerD #MagicTogether – 6:21 AM
Moritz Wagner’s energy is unmatched. He brings so many things on the floor for Gemrany and gives the much-needed extra effort. Big-time presence. #FIBAWC #KoerbeFuerD #MagicTogether – 6:21 AM
More on this storyline
When asked how he coped with the challenge of a poor shooting night, Schroder revealed that he focused on maintaining a positive mentality to support his teammates. “I just tried to stay positive. At the end of the day, if you make or miss shots, you can’t control that. But what you can control is to be positive. Still, talk to your teammates as a leader and captain. I can’t fall into a bad mood. I’m just happy for everybody else stepping up, and happily, we won the game.” -via BasketNews / September 6, 2023
The situation would have been much different if Davis Bertans made the last shot of the game, a three that would have completed a true Cinderella story after a comeback from being down by nine in the closing two minutes. However, the ball didn’t go in. Sharp-shooter Andreas Obst added 13 points for Germany, Mo Wagner had 12, and Johannes Thiemann 10, covering the off-shooting night of Dennis Schroder who had nine points on 4/26 FG, including 0/8 threes. -via EuroHoops.net / September 6, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: Moritz Wagner at @SportalgrG on if Franz Wagner will play vs. Latvia. “If you had $1M, I give you an answer and it would be a guess. I have no clue. He looks good tho. He’s making shots, he’s smiling. That’s all thst matters.” #KoerbeFuerD #FIBAWC #MagicTogether -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / September 4, 2023