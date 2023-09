NBA execs no longer expect Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to ask out of OKC

In terms of the possibilities that lie ahead, there’s this massive factor too: OKC still has all those draft picks that Presti piled up in recent years (details here). Come trade deadline time, having that sort of asset haul tends to open up all kinds of tantalizing conversations. It all starts with SGA, though. And yes, in case anyone wondered, all those rival executives who were hoping he would want out of Oklahoma City less than a year ago appear to have given up hope on that front Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic