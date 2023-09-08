NBA execs no longer expect Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to ask out of OKC

In terms of the possibilities that lie ahead, there’s this massive factor too: OKC still has all those draft picks that Presti piled up in recent years (details here). Come trade deadline time, having that sort of asset haul tends to open up all kinds of tantalizing conversations. It all starts with SGA, though. And yes, in case anyone wondered, all those rival executives who were hoping he would want out of Oklahoma City less than a year ago appear to have given up hope on that front.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Svetislav Pesic on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
“He’s one of the best players I’ve seen in my career. He was an additional motivation for our team to take him out of the game.”
Pesic had played professionally from 1964 to 1979 before transitioning into coaching in 1982. – 7:59 AM
Svetislav Pesic on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
“He’s one of the best players I’ve seen in my career. He was an additional motivation for our team to take him out of the game.”
Pesic had played professionally from 1964 to 1979 before transitioning into coaching in 1982. – 7:59 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bogdan Bogdanovic revealed why he wants to face Team USA in #FIBAWC final 🧐
He also talked about incredible Aleksa Avramovic’s preparation against Canada’s star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
basketnews.com/news-194423-bo… – 7:38 AM
Bogdan Bogdanovic revealed why he wants to face Team USA in #FIBAWC final 🧐
He also talked about incredible Aleksa Avramovic’s preparation against Canada’s star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
basketnews.com/news-194423-bo… – 7:38 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Serbia 95, Canada 86
SGA – 15 points on 4/8 shooting, 9 assists, 2 rebounds, 7/9 FTs
Dort – 3 points on 1/4 shooting, 3 rebounds – 6:37 AM
FINAL: Serbia 95, Canada 86
SGA – 15 points on 4/8 shooting, 9 assists, 2 rebounds, 7/9 FTs
Dort – 3 points on 1/4 shooting, 3 rebounds – 6:37 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Serbia
15 PTS
4-8 FG
2 REB
11 AST
3 STL
1 BLK
SGA, Lu Dort and Canada’s run falls one game short of the World Cup Finals. pic.twitter.com/NR7m9JIIbu – 6:36 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Serbia
15 PTS
4-8 FG
2 REB
11 AST
3 STL
1 BLK
SGA, Lu Dort and Canada’s run falls one game short of the World Cup Finals. pic.twitter.com/NR7m9JIIbu – 6:36 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is fighting his guts out, but others on Team Canada have to step up. It sounds crazy, but there are still five minutes left. – 6:27 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is fighting his guts out, but others on Team Canada have to step up. It sounds crazy, but there are still five minutes left. – 6:27 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks so lonely offensively for Canada. He tries to keep his team alive, but he needs reinforcement asap. Serbia makes an amazing game on defense. AMAZING! #FIBAWC #SRBCAN – 6:25 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks so lonely offensively for Canada. He tries to keep his team alive, but he needs reinforcement asap. Serbia makes an amazing game on defense. AMAZING! #FIBAWC #SRBCAN – 6:25 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Couple huge threes for Serbia around a mini SGA surge means Canada only reduce the halftime deficit by 1 heading into the 4th Q. 75-63 Serbia. – 6:16 AM
Couple huge threes for Serbia around a mini SGA surge means Canada only reduce the halftime deficit by 1 heading into the 4th Q. 75-63 Serbia. – 6:16 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Serbia 75, Canada 63
SGA – 14 points on 4/8 shooting, 6 assists, 6/7 FTs
Dort – 3 points on 1/4 shooting, 1 rebound – 6:16 AM
End of 3Q: Serbia 75, Canada 63
SGA – 14 points on 4/8 shooting, 6 assists, 6/7 FTs
Dort – 3 points on 1/4 shooting, 1 rebound – 6:16 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA hits on a post-up fadeaway for his first points of the second half
He then drives to the basket and gets to the FT line in the immediate Canada possession
Perhaps building up some rhythm after a quiet game thus far – 6:06 AM
SGA hits on a post-up fadeaway for his first points of the second half
He then drives to the basket and gets to the FT line in the immediate Canada possession
Perhaps building up some rhythm after a quiet game thus far – 6:06 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Canada in foul trouble vs. Serbia with 5:43 to play in the 3Q:
Dillon Brooks 4 🚨
Kelly Olynyk 4 🚨
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 3 – 6:01 AM
Canada in foul trouble vs. Serbia with 5:43 to play in the 3Q:
Dillon Brooks 4 🚨
Kelly Olynyk 4 🚨
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 3 – 6:01 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
All Serbia in that 1st half. Surgical offensively, tough/physical on D. SGA, the NBA leader in 3rd-quarter scoring last season, has sparked a few game-changing 2nd-half runs in this tourney. He’ll need to do it again. He’s got 5 points on 1-4 FG with 3 fouls. Canada’s down 52-39 – 5:47 AM
All Serbia in that 1st half. Surgical offensively, tough/physical on D. SGA, the NBA leader in 3rd-quarter scoring last season, has sparked a few game-changing 2nd-half runs in this tourney. He’ll need to do it again. He’s got 5 points on 1-4 FG with 3 fouls. Canada’s down 52-39 – 5:47 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Canada down 52-39 to Serbia at the half.
Canada needs a trademark Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 3rd quarter to get back into this one.
FIBA World Cup Finals berth is on the line. – 5:41 AM
Canada down 52-39 to Serbia at the half.
Canada needs a trademark Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 3rd quarter to get back into this one.
FIBA World Cup Finals berth is on the line. – 5:41 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Serbia 52, Canada 39
SGA – 5 points on 1/4 shooting, 4 assists, 3/4 FTs
Dort – 3 points on 1/3 shooting – 5:39 AM
HALF: Serbia 52, Canada 39
SGA – 5 points on 1/4 shooting, 4 assists, 3/4 FTs
Dort – 3 points on 1/3 shooting – 5:39 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 🇨🇦 has been averaging 10.2 points per 1st half throughout his 6 World Cup games. Serbia kept him with his lowest-scoring half and put him in foul trouble:
5 PTS
1/4 FG
4 AST
1 TO
3 PF 🚨
16 MIN
🇷🇸 v 🇨🇦 52-39 – 5:39 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 🇨🇦 has been averaging 10.2 points per 1st half throughout his 6 World Cup games. Serbia kept him with his lowest-scoring half and put him in foul trouble:
5 PTS
1/4 FG
4 AST
1 TO
3 PF 🚨
16 MIN
🇷🇸 v 🇨🇦 52-39 – 5:39 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
SGA has three fouls at the half, Team Canada is down 52-39. Going to take a strong second half to get to the Finals. Serbia is playing some really good basketball, but a lot of the errors can be cleaned up by Canada. Rebound better, stop silly fouls, protect the ball. – 5:38 AM
SGA has three fouls at the half, Team Canada is down 52-39. Going to take a strong second half to get to the Finals. Serbia is playing some really good basketball, but a lot of the errors can be cleaned up by Canada. Rebound better, stop silly fouls, protect the ball. – 5:38 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 🇨🇦 has been averaging 10.2 points per 1st half throughout his 6 World Cup games. Serbia kept him with his lowest-scoring half and put him in foul trouble:
5 PTS
1/4 FG
4 AST
1 TO
3 PF 🚨
16 MIN – 5:38 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 🇨🇦 has been averaging 10.2 points per 1st half throughout his 6 World Cup games. Serbia kept him with his lowest-scoring half and put him in foul trouble:
5 PTS
1/4 FG
4 AST
1 TO
3 PF 🚨
16 MIN – 5:38 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after the first half vs 🇷🇸 Serbia:
3 FOULS 😳
5 PTS
4 AST
1/4 FG
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/BLR83OC4mX – 5:36 AM
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after the first half vs 🇷🇸 Serbia:
3 FOULS 😳
5 PTS
4 AST
1/4 FG
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/BLR83OC4mX – 5:36 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after the first half:
3 FOULS 😳
5 PTS
4 AST
1/4 FG
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/HAIoLCEWLF – 5:35 AM
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after the first half:
3 FOULS 😳
5 PTS
4 AST
1/4 FG
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/HAIoLCEWLF – 5:35 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
SGA’s third PF, Jordi gets T’d up, halftime can’t come fast enough for Canada – 5:34 AM
SGA’s third PF, Jordi gets T’d up, halftime can’t come fast enough for Canada – 5:34 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA missed his first FT attempt
It’s been that type of 1st half for him – 5:23 AM
SGA missed his first FT attempt
It’s been that type of 1st half for him – 5:23 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA scores his first points on a spinning layup at the 5:49 mark of the 2Q – 5:20 AM
SGA scores his first points on a spinning layup at the 5:49 mark of the 2Q – 5:20 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needed 14 minutes to score his first points in the semifinal. The way Serbia guards him is exceptional so far. #FIBAWC #KSS – 5:20 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needed 14 minutes to score his first points in the semifinal. The way Serbia guards him is exceptional so far. #FIBAWC #KSS – 5:20 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Huge three to start the third Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Lu Dort, Team Canada down 23-18. – 5:13 AM
Huge three to start the third Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Lu Dort, Team Canada down 23-18. – 5:13 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Serbia 23, Canada 15
SGA – 0/1 shooting, 1 assist
Dort – 0/1 shooting – 5:11 AM
End of 1Q: Serbia 23, Canada 15
SGA – 0/1 shooting, 1 assist
Dort – 0/1 shooting – 5:11 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Canada fouled too much, turned it over too much, SGA has 2 PFs and didn’t score. Being down 8 to Serbia after a quarter doesn’t seem all that surprising
Coffee time! – 5:11 AM
Canada fouled too much, turned it over too much, SGA has 2 PFs and didn’t score. Being down 8 to Serbia after a quarter doesn’t seem all that surprising
Coffee time! – 5:11 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
SGA got his 2nd foul 90 seconds ago.
9-0 Serbia run since. They’re up 21-13, 1:59 left 1Q. – 5:02 AM
SGA got his 2nd foul 90 seconds ago.
9-0 Serbia run since. They’re up 21-13, 1:59 left 1Q. – 5:02 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
So now it’s SGA, Brooks, and Powell all with two fouls each. Serbia making a big push here with a 9-0 run, lead 19-13 with 2:18 left 1Q. – 5:02 AM
So now it’s SGA, Brooks, and Powell all with two fouls each. Serbia making a big push here with a 9-0 run, lead 19-13 with 2:18 left 1Q. – 5:02 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Serbia is fighting hard and taking advantage of their chances, stuff like letting up a put-back and-one on a missed free throw has to get cleaned up. Serbia is doing the absolute best you can defending SGA right now. This is how you pull off an upset. – 5:00 AM
Serbia is fighting hard and taking advantage of their chances, stuff like letting up a put-back and-one on a missed free throw has to get cleaned up. Serbia is doing the absolute best you can defending SGA right now. This is how you pull off an upset. – 5:00 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Serbia has done an excellent job on SGA, who just picked up his 2nd foul and will go to the bench, scoreless on 0-for-1 shooting in nearly 7 minutes. Canada trails by 2 late in the opening Q. – 4:59 AM
Serbia has done an excellent job on SGA, who just picked up his 2nd foul and will go to the bench, scoreless on 0-for-1 shooting in nearly 7 minutes. Canada trails by 2 late in the opening Q. – 4:59 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Pretty tough start for SGA — Serbia has defended him as well as any other team during this entire World Cup – 4:58 AM
Pretty tough start for SGA — Serbia has defended him as well as any other team during this entire World Cup – 4:58 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Big moment here, SGA picks up his second foul with 3:27 to go 1Q. Canada leading 13-12.
#FIBAWC – 4:58 AM
Big moment here, SGA picks up his second foul with 3:27 to go 1Q. Canada leading 13-12.
#FIBAWC – 4:58 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Brooks doing a great job on Bogdanovic, Dobric making life difficult for SGA… both coaches have said anyone but that guy
#FIBAWC – 4:54 AM
Brooks doing a great job on Bogdanovic, Dobric making life difficult for SGA… both coaches have said anyone but that guy
#FIBAWC – 4:54 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
After the first 4 minutes of the game, Canada leads 9-8 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still scoreless. #FIBAWC #Canada – 4:53 AM
After the first 4 minutes of the game, Canada leads 9-8 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still scoreless. #FIBAWC #Canada – 4:53 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
A closer look at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 5-star showcase at the FIBA World Cup. Probably the best scorer in the world right now impacts on the game in multiple ways. One of them? His passing ability!
Story on @SportalgrG. #FIBAWC #Canada #ThunderUp
sportal.gr/basket/article… – 3:36 AM
A closer look at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 5-star showcase at the FIBA World Cup. Probably the best scorer in the world right now impacts on the game in multiple ways. One of them? His passing ability!
Story on @SportalgrG. #FIBAWC #Canada #ThunderUp
sportal.gr/basket/article… – 3:36 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Could anyone stop the best performing BasketNews Fantasy Starting 5 of the quarter-finals? 🤔
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic
🇺🇸 Mikal Bridges
🇩🇪 Moritz Wagner
🇷🇸 Filip Petrusev pic.twitter.com/eZY2mGyiZQ – 3:09 AM
Could anyone stop the best performing BasketNews Fantasy Starting 5 of the quarter-finals? 🤔
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic
🇺🇸 Mikal Bridges
🇩🇪 Moritz Wagner
🇷🇸 Filip Petrusev pic.twitter.com/eZY2mGyiZQ – 3:09 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the classic sleeved jersey’s in #NBA2K24. Should the Thunder bring these back? pic.twitter.com/yfqV8bf6cu – 12:26 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the classic sleeved jersey’s in #NBA2K24. Should the Thunder bring these back? pic.twitter.com/yfqV8bf6cu – 12:26 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Oklahoma City #Thunder #NBA2K24 Ratings:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander- 93
Josh Giddey- 83
Lu Dort- 78
Jalen Williams- 82
Chet Holmgren- 77
Kenrich Williams- 76
Isaiah Joe- 76
Aleksej Pokusevski- 76
Jaylin Williams- 75
Victor Oladipo- 75
Tre Mann- 75
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl- 75… pic.twitter.com/eBYjBPNZPL – 12:13 AM
Oklahoma City #Thunder #NBA2K24 Ratings:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander- 93
Josh Giddey- 83
Lu Dort- 78
Jalen Williams- 82
Chet Holmgren- 77
Kenrich Williams- 76
Isaiah Joe- 76
Aleksej Pokusevski- 76
Jaylin Williams- 75
Victor Oladipo- 75
Tre Mann- 75
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl- 75… pic.twitter.com/eBYjBPNZPL – 12:13 AM
More on this storyline
Game recognizes game, so it was no surprise that when Sportsnet’s Sherman Hamilton asked his old Olympic teammate Steve Nash about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — the best player to wear a Canadian jersey since the two-time MVP himself was doing his floppy-haired thing for Canada at the turn of the millennium — Nash’s eyes lit up. “I mean, he’s got it, right?” Nash said on an early morning Zoom call from his home in California before Canada took on Slovenia in the quarterfinals. “He [Gilgeous-Alexander] has the game, the feel, the understanding of his responsibility in the moment. It’s just a beautiful thing when you have a player like that in your arsenal.” -via SportsNet / September 6, 2023
It won’t be any easier for anyone else, Team USA included. “Watching him do it gave me goosebumps,” said Nash of Gilgeous-Alexander’s showing against Spain and before he dominated against Doncic and Slovenia. “It takes a team, and I think the whole team played their part and had their moments, but he took them over the line. He’s one of my favourite players and keeps getting better. It’s going to be fun to watch him play the rest of his career and continue to play in a Canada jersey as long as possible.” -via SportsNet / September 6, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: Asked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander about the historic advance to the FIBA World Cup semis for a very first time in Canada history. “I will be satisfied when we win the gold.” #FIBAWC #Canada #ThunderUp @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/OYHCEnjIAM -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / September 6, 2023