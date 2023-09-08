Nick Young: Anthony Edwards is the new Michael Jordan

Landon Buford: Anthony Edwards is the New MJ, Says NBA Champion Nick Young: “The league is about to be @theantedwards_ . This is Anthony Edwards league now, the new MJ. That boy looks just like MJ out there,” says @NickSwagyPYoung . “They should have gave it to Anthony Edwards. They would have never lost to Lithuania.” He also added, “Anthony Edwards is looking like a star.” #RaisedbyWolves #NBATwitter
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Team USA’s leading scorer is Anthony Edwards, but he’s been asked by coaches and players to pass. With the medal round upon them, what will they ask of Edwards now @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4841150/2023/0… – 10:14 AM
Team USA’s leading scorer is Anthony Edwards, but he’s been asked by coaches and players to pass. With the medal round upon them, what will they ask of Edwards now @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4841150/2023/0… – 10:14 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Team USA’s Anthony Edwards previews Germany and Dennis Schroder, and also takes a peek at Serbia and Bogdan Bogdanovic #FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1550… – 4:06 AM
Team USA’s Anthony Edwards previews Germany and Dennis Schroder, and also takes a peek at Serbia and Bogdan Bogdanovic #FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1550… – 4:06 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Edwards is getting ready for the FIBA World Cup semifinal vs. Germany. He will face Dennis Schroder tomorrow night. #FIBAWC #USABMNT #Timberwolves @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/HI6wbQtvDh – 1:19 AM
Anthony Edwards is getting ready for the FIBA World Cup semifinal vs. Germany. He will face Dennis Schroder tomorrow night. #FIBAWC #USABMNT #Timberwolves @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/HI6wbQtvDh – 1:19 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The rebuttal: Anthony Edwards doesn’t need a bigger pond. But the kind of discourse that surrounds stars in non-glamour markets is taking its toll on the NBA theathletic.com/4827727/2023/0… – 1:14 PM
The rebuttal: Anthony Edwards doesn’t need a bigger pond. But the kind of discourse that surrounds stars in non-glamour markets is taking its toll on the NBA theathletic.com/4827727/2023/0… – 1:14 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
USA-Germany in @FIBAWC semis on Fri, they played less than 3 wks ago in Abu Dhabi. USA needed a herculean effort from Anthony Edwards (34 pts) to overcome an 18 pt deficit. Germans have the requisite interior toughness that gives USA fits. Should be a helluva game. – 6:41 AM
USA-Germany in @FIBAWC semis on Fri, they played less than 3 wks ago in Abu Dhabi. USA needed a herculean effort from Anthony Edwards (34 pts) to overcome an 18 pt deficit. Germans have the requisite interior toughness that gives USA fits. Should be a helluva game. – 6:41 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Who’s the leader of Team USA at the World Cup?
🔊 @adaniels33 has been impressed with Anthony Edwards #USABMNT #WinforUSA pic.twitter.com/MtMPmy5udu – 3:36 PM
Who’s the leader of Team USA at the World Cup?
🔊 @adaniels33 has been impressed with Anthony Edwards #USABMNT #WinforUSA pic.twitter.com/MtMPmy5udu – 3:36 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Discussed the Anthony Edwards discourse of last week with @SouhanStrib and how it’s one of the NBA’s biggest issues.
BTYB:
@TSRTIME
@Aquarius_Home
@allenergysolar
@manscaped podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:34 PM
Discussed the Anthony Edwards discourse of last week with @SouhanStrib and how it’s one of the NBA’s biggest issues.
BTYB:
@TSRTIME
@Aquarius_Home
@allenergysolar
@manscaped podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:34 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Anthony Edwards made a change at Team USA’s urging, and he’s ‘happiest guy in locker room’ after rout of Italy. Everything you need to know about Americans advancing to World Cup semis, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4834485/2023/0… – 12:49 PM
Anthony Edwards made a change at Team USA’s urging, and he’s ‘happiest guy in locker room’ after rout of Italy. Everything you need to know about Americans advancing to World Cup semis, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4834485/2023/0… – 12:49 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Impressive 100-63 win for @usabasketball to get to #FIBAWorldCup2023 semis after tough loss to Lithuania. Also great for USA that no one played extended minutes. Star Anthony Edwards only played 18 and only Paolo Banchero (24) surpassed 20. Germany-Latvia winner next on Friday. – 10:24 AM
Impressive 100-63 win for @usabasketball to get to #FIBAWorldCup2023 semis after tough loss to Lithuania. Also great for USA that no one played extended minutes. Star Anthony Edwards only played 18 and only Paolo Banchero (24) surpassed 20. Germany-Latvia winner next on Friday. – 10:24 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
An an aggressive Mikal Bridges along with Anthony Edwards make USA a VERY difficult out. Bridges brilliant today – 9:43 AM
An an aggressive Mikal Bridges along with Anthony Edwards make USA a VERY difficult out. Bridges brilliant today – 9:43 AM
More on this storyline
“He’s one of the most talented players on earth and still very young,” Kerr said. “So, the challenge — and I’ve talked to him about this — the challenge is to figure out when to attack and when to make the pass. And we’re gonna need both. The last time we played Germany, he completely took over the game. But, as you saw the other night, when we throw the ball ahead, um, whether it’s him or anybody else, we’re really lethal.” -via The Athletic / September 8, 2023
No, Anthony Edwards does not need a bigger pond. Anthony Edwards is a shark. The size of the body of water matters little to a shark. He will wreak havoc wherever he swims, locally, nationally, and now globally. What Edwards needs from the Minnesota Timberwolves has nothing to do with how much water he has at his disposal. The Twin Cities have plenty of it, literally and figuratively. What Edwards will need over the long haul of his career is not volume, it is clarity. It is something the NBA as a league could use as well. The discourse that Edwards’ former teammate, Patrick Beverley, thrust upon him last week was illustrative of the onerous cloud that hangs over stars in cities that are not considered glamour markets in the NBA. It is never enough in this league for a team to feel good about acquiring the kind of dynamic, popular player that can sell tickets and drive winning. The Minnesotas and Milwaukees and Portlands of the world seemingly have to fend off the sneering machine set up to push stars to the biggest markets as soon as those players show themselves to be special. -via The Athletic / September 6, 2023
The constant dismissing or discounting of half of the league’s teams muddies the waters for everyone, alienates fans of some of the league’s long-suffering franchises who already believe the deck is stacked against them, takes the focus away from what is happening on the court and redirects it to what could happen down the road, sometimes years in advance. And the gossip mill no longer waits for a player to be one or two years away from free agency. That is particularly important when examining Edwards’ situation. What Beverley did not mention in his answer to Brandon Jennings during Gilbert Arenas’s podcast, and what a tweet from The Athletic’s NBA account that linked to Marcus Thompson II and Shams Charania’s recent edition of The Athletic’s NBA newsletter The Bounce that delved into the issue that irked many a Wolves fan failed to mention, was that Edwards just signed a five-year contract worth up to $260 million in July. That contract does not even begin until October 2024, 13 months from now. Even in a league that fetishizes transactions and feasts on the intrigue that kind of drama can generate, it still can be damaging. -via The Athletic / September 6, 2023