Nick Young: Anthony Edwards is the new Michael Jordan

No, Anthony Edwards does not need a bigger pond. Anthony Edwards is a shark. The size of the body of water matters little to a shark. He will wreak havoc wherever he swims, locally, nationally, and now globally. What Edwards needs from the Minnesota Timberwolves has nothing to do with how much water he has at his disposal. The Twin Cities have plenty of it, literally and figuratively. What Edwards will need over the long haul of his career is not volume, it is clarity. It is something the NBA as a league could use as well . The discourse that Edwards’ former teammate, Patrick Beverley, thrust upon him last week was illustrative of the onerous cloud that hangs over stars in cities that are not considered glamour markets in the NBA. It is never enough in this league for a team to feel good about acquiring the kind of dynamic, popular player that can sell tickets and drive winning. The Minnesotas and Milwaukees and Portlands of the world seemingly have to fend off the sneering machine set up to push stars to the biggest markets as soon as those players show themselves to be special. -via The Athletic / September 6, 2023