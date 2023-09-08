Steve Kerr after Team USA loss to Germany: This is not 1992 anymore

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr and point guard Jalen Brunson praised Germany after the FIBA World Cup semifinal loss, 111-113. “The game has been globalized over the last 30 years. These games are difficult. This is not 1992 anymore. Players are better all over the world. Teams are better. It’s not easy to win the World Cup or the Olympics,” Steve Kerr responded when asked what the fact that Team USA hasn’t won back-to-back World Cup tournaments says about international basketball.
Steve Kerr on Team USA losing 2 straight World Cups: “The game has been globalized over the last 30 years or so and these games are difficult. This is not 1992 anymore. Players are better all over the world. Teams are better. It’s not easy to win a World Cup or an Olympic Games.” – 11:59 AM
Steve Kerr on the cross-matches: “They got a lot of big strong guys in there on the switches. They put a lot of stress on your defense. Give them credit. They out-played us.” – 11:48 AM
Steve Kerr on giving up 113 to Germany: “That was the main point of the loss: We weren’t ever able to make them feel us defensively. I give Dennis Schroder a ton of credit.” – 11:47 AM
Steve Kerr: "This is not 1992 anymore"
Steve Kerr on Team USA's FIBA Loss: "Not 1992 Anymore"
USA coach Steve Kerr on Germany/Raptors guard Dennis Schroeder:
“I give Dennis Schroeder a ton of credit. I think he’s a really tough guard to handle, he’s quick, he can get the ball and penetrate constantly and that really threatens your defence and compromises the defence.” – 11:22 AM
Steve Kerr asked about an advice for Serbia to beat Germany:
“They don’t need my advice, they’re doing great.” – 11:15 AM
USA Basketball coach Steve Kerr after FIBA World Cup semifinal loss to Germany: “This team is very worthy of winning a championship. We just didn’t get it done.” – 11:03 AM
Steve Kerr needs to make a very important phone call for Paris. pic.twitter.com/FKVaNOo1f5 – 10:57 AM
Team USA has brought four different head coaches to the FIBA World Cup in the 21st century. All four failed to win gold at least once:
– George Karl (2002)
– Mike Krzyzewski (2006)
– Gregg Popovich (2019)
– Steve Kerr (2023)
Team USA has won gold in two out of six tries. – 10:36 AM
No gold for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra at World Cup, where he is serving as a Steve Kerr assistant, as Team USA falls 113-111 to Germany in semis. Next up bronze game Sunday vs. Canada. Serbia (Nikola Jovic) vs. Germany for gold. – 10:34 AM
Grant Hill and Steve Kerr are really going to want to sit down and strongly consider what they bring to Paris next summer, because there’s just no way you can show up at the Olympics with this team. – 9:48 AM
“Congrats to Germany. Much respect for them. They played great from the start to the finish. They stuck to the game plan and won the game. Much credit,” Jalen Brunson said. “Terrible. Plain and simple,” he evaluated his own performance. -via BasketNews / September 8, 2023
Don’t let his gangly arms, his hands hanging at his knees, his reputation as a defensive stalwart fool you. Mikal Bridges, the 27-year-old centerpiece of Phoenix’s and Brooklyn’s negotiations for the Kevin Durant blockbuster — he who hung 45 points in his second home game at Barclays Center — has the extra gear that separates main characters from ancillary actors. “It’s the same Mikal, every night. He has that mindset, no matter what,” said Jalen Brunson, Team USA’s starting point guard and Bridges’ collegiate teammate at Villanova. “He’s able to do it all. I’ve seen it since the first day I met him.” -via Yahoo! Sports / September 5, 2023
New Zealand opened its preliminary matchup building a surprising lead over the heavily favored Americans. Greece opened its preliminary matchup with a surprising lead over the heavily favored Americans. Montenegro and All-Star center Nikola Vučević took a first-quarter lead against the heavily favored Americans during Team USA’s initial second-round matchup Friday. “We’ve gotten down in the first quarter every game,” said reserve forward Bobby Portis. “I think that’s been a trend.” “That’s on me,” said starting point guard Jalen Brunson, Team USA’s captain. “I gotta come ready to play, and I gotta have everybody else ready to play.” -via Yahoo! Sports / September 3, 2023
