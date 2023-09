Steve Kerr after Team USA loss to Germany: This is not 1992 anymore

New Zealand opened its preliminary matchup building a surprising lead over the heavily favored Americans. Greece opened its preliminary matchup with a surprising lead over the heavily favored Americans. Montenegro and All-Star center Nikola Vučević took a first-quarter lead against the heavily favored Americans during Team USA’s initial second-round matchup Friday. “We’ve gotten down in the first quarter every game,” said reserve forward Bobby Portis. “I think that’s been a trend.” “That’s on me,” said starting point guard Jalen Brunson, Team USA’s captain. “I gotta come ready to play, and I gotta have everybody else ready to play.” -via Yahoo! Sports / September 3, 2023