Tracy McGrady: Kevin Durant is the best one-on-one forward in the NBA

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady considers Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant the best “1v1” or 1-on-1 forward in the NBA. “I’ve got to go with KD,” McGrady said during an interview from his OBL league DUNK posted on Instagram. “I don’t think nobody is better than KD. His shooting ability, 7-foot. KD reminds me of myself being able to get to your spots in three, four dribbles.”
Source: Arizona Republic
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Team USA’s projected starting lineup for the 2024 Olympics
PG. Steph Curry
SG: Devin Booker
SF: Jayson Tatum
PF: Kevin Durant
C: Bam Adebayo
No vacation for the superstars next summer. #USABMNT #Paris2024 – 12:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My dream Team USA starting lineup for the Olympics.
PG: Stephen Curry
SG: Klay Thompson
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Draymond Green
C: Kevin Looney
Just let the greatest NBA team of all time roll over the world, but with All-Stars coming off the bench. I’m only here for the content. – 10:44 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady says Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant best ‘1v1’ forward in #NBA, names new Suns addition Bradley Beal one of the best ‘1v1’ guards in the league (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/PB20cJ9EH7 – 10:44 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Pretty clear we need the old guard (Steph, LeBron, KD, AD) to play one more Olympics. – 10:39 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Thursday:
Who starts for Phoenix Suns with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton?
Here’s what coach Frank Vogel says (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:12 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 40+ 3P% and 90+ FT% last season (minimum 150 3PA, 150 FTA):
— Trey Murphy III
— Steph Curry
— Kevin Durant
Trey Murphy is also the only active player not named Steph Curry with a career 90+ FT% pic.twitter.com/Vm83OLo6r3 – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Frank Vogel Q&A Part 2:
1. Kevin Young.
2. Offense.
3. 5th starter with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton.
4. Matchup with teams or teams matchup with Phoenix Suns?
5. Bigger impact: In-game flopping or 2nd coach’s challenge #Suns tinyurl.com/y78r7fvu pic.twitter.com/rVtBBoA1xk – 3:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Who wins this 5v5?
Team over 30:
G — Steph Curry
G — Jimmy Butler
F — Kevin Durant
F — LeBron James
C — Anthony Davis
Team under 30:
G — Luka Doncic
G — Devin Booker
F — Jayson Tatum
F — Giannis Antetokounmpo
C — Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/t7dwi5Cvl0 – 9:59 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Steph Curry
Trey Murphy III
Damian Lillard
Kevin Durant
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/H5hayJsJ1Z – 7:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40-point game leader by season (last 10 seasons):
’14 — Kevin Durant
’15 — James Harden
’16 — Steph Curry
’17 — Russell Westbrook
’18 — James Harden
’19 — James Harden
’20 — James Harden
’21 — Steph Curry
’22 — Joel Embiid
’23 — Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/HqDrC7DqtL – 4:53 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
KD and Draymond know what it’s like to bring that gold home 🥇🤝 pic.twitter.com/HNFJpm3JpP – 4:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
Harden
LeBron
Embiid
Beal
Curry
Durant
Who will join the list next? pic.twitter.com/CIuDyNwPXT – 3:08 PM
More on this storyline
“KD doesn’t need 10 dribbles to get his rhythm to rise up,” said McGrady, who is considered one of the best players ever at playing 1-on-1 in scoring 18,381 points in 15 NBA seasons. “KD needs about three to four dribbles, and he is in his spot. He gets where he wants to go in less dribbles and he is efficient. So I got to go with KD.” -via Arizona Republic / September 8, 2023
With what you have in Devin, Kevin, Bradley and Deandre, what are you looking for in that fifth starter? Frank Vogel: “I think the one that is going to fit the best, really. We’ll have a lot of guys that have an opportunity to be that fifth guy. The versatility of maybe being able to guard multiple positions or maybe it’s an elite shooter. Maybe it’s just another playmaker. I think we have a lot of guys with a lot of different skill sets and we’ll put a lot of different combinations throughout the year, but I think all of those skill sets would fit the four guys you mentioned. We’ll see how it plays out.” -via Arizona Republic / September 7, 2023
Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Deandre Ayton, and Bol Bol spotted leaving a workout at UCLA 🔥 New Suns roster building chemistry 👀 (via joy.of.everything/TT) -via Twitter / September 7, 2023
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Michael Jordan talked no trash to Tracy McGrady during T-Mac’s rookie year with the Toronto Raptors @Tmac_213 on MJ: “We weren’t a very good team at that time so I’m sure he was like, ‘There’s no need to even waste my trash talking on this sorry ass team.’” McGrady did say that MJ saved his best smsck talk for All-Star Weekend: “I don’t recall him talking any trash when he was with the Wizards but I didn’t have any run ins. Now on All-Star Weekend? Of course Mike talked shit because we’re all there together. There’s a lot of locker room sidebar conversations and chattin’ about certain things but I can’t really pinpoint what those conversations were about but, you DO hear the chatter with Mike and him talking shit to guys.” -via Twitter / August 11, 2023
On if he ever bought the ‘smoke’ that James Harden would find his way to the Houston Rockets… McGrady: No. It didn’t make basketball sense and I know James wants to win a championship; coming to Houston is NOT winning a ‘chip. Coming to Houston will not win you a championship! [laughs]. Him getting out of Philly… again, and I’ve said this on record, I really don’t understand it because you are a championship contending team that’s playing alongside the MVP of last year’s season. However, with him wanting to get out of that situation there has to be something that we don’t know about because again, IT DOESN’T MAKE BASKETBALL SENSE. -via Apple Podcasts / August 10, 2023