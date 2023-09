Tracy McGrady: Kevin Durant is the best one-on-one forward in the NBA

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: Michael Jordan talked no trash to Tracy McGrady during T-Mac’s rookie year with the Toronto Raptors @Tmac_213 on MJ: “We weren’t a very good team at that time so I’m sure he was like, ‘There’s no need to even waste my trash talking on this sorry ass team.’” McGrady did say that MJ saved his best smsck talk for All-Star Weekend: “I don’t recall him talking any trash when he was with the Wizards but I didn’t have any run ins. Now on All-Star Weekend? Of course Mike talked shit because we’re all there together. There’s a lot of locker room sidebar conversations and chattin’ about certain things but I can’t really pinpoint what those conversations were about but, you DO hear the chatter with Mike and him talking shit to guys.” -via Twitter / August 11, 2023