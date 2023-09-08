Usman Garuba returning to Spain?

Usman Garuba left Real Madrid in 2021 when the Houston Rockets selected him as the 23rd overall pick in the NBA Draft. Now, two years later, the 21-year-old center is on the brink of returning to the Spanish capital, according to Carlos Sánchez Blas.
Spanish national team center, Usman Garuba, is reportedly on the verge of returning to Europe from the NBA and re-joining Real Madrid #Euroleague
The Eurobasket 2022 MVP Willy Hernangomez with 22 points led the charge, his brother Juancho Hernangomez added 11 points, Usman Garuba got 12 and they led a solid team effort, as it usually happens with the Spaniards. -via EuroHoops.net / August 26, 2023
Keith Smith: Usman Garuba cleared waivers today and is now a free agent. The Thunder will have $2.6M in dead money on their books for this season for Garuba. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / August 24, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived forward Usman Garuba, team says. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / August 21, 2023