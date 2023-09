Carmelo Anthony on USA's loss to Germany: 'It's an upset'

Moving more particularly on the United States’ defeat against the German national team, Carmelo Anthony kept it clear. “It was an upset”, he commented. “When you have that gold standard, anything other than that was an upset. You have to take your hat off to Germany, and for Serbia as well. That’s good for the sport, everybody has to think differently when approaching these competitions. The game has grown globally. Everybody has an opportunity to go there and win a gold medal”, he then added.Source: EuroHoops.net