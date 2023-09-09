Carmelo Anthony on USA's loss to Germany: 'It's an upset'

Moving more particularly on the United States’ defeat against the German national team, Carmelo Anthony kept it clear. “It was an upset”, he commented. “When you have that gold standard, anything other than that was an upset. You have to take your hat off to Germany, and for Serbia as well. That’s good for the sport, everybody has to think differently when approaching these competitions. The game has grown globally. Everybody has an opportunity to go there and win a gold medal”, he then added.
Source: EuroHoops.net
More on this storyline
“Those guys are gonna come to play, they know how to compete. I don’t think they came here thinking this was a clear shot. Everybody has their own thing and decision, with their reasons why. We’re developing these young guys to be able to compete around the world. My advice to Team USA is that we have to find ways to come together. This is a different style of game: slower, half-court. When you get a team like Germany that beat the USA at their pace, at their style, it’s a different game”, the former New York Knicks player also commented on the American players’ attitude. -via EuroHoops.net / September 9, 2023
Donatas Urbonas: Carmelo Anthony on whether this USA loss will inspire another Redeem Team: “We have 450 NBA players. You don’t know the injuries or what guys are going through. I understand what it means to put that jersey on, but everybody has their reasons why they decide to come or not.” -via Twitter @Urbodo / September 9, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: Asked Carmelo Anthony on his advice to Team USA’s players after the loss vs. Germany last night, getting better through their careers. “You have to dig deep, you have to find ways to come together and win basketball games.” #USABMNT #STAYME7O @SportalgrG Full soundibite below: pic.twitter.com/327Ud2WtbD -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / September 9, 2023