Javale McGee and Alex Len expected to compete for backup minutes

James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to a league source, barring something unforeseen, both JaVale McGee and Alex Len are expected to make the Kings’ final roster and compete for backup center minutes. – 4:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 166 of The Kings Beat Podcast:
Explaining the center overload in Sacramento, where does JaVale McGee fit in? With @BrendenNunesNBA kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/explaining-c… – 3:45 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors were ‘pursuing’ a reunion with JaVale McGee before he signed with the Sacramento Kings warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/08/war… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
JaVale McGee is in the building and the kicks are fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OCLSFzqkZ5 – 10:52 PM
Terms of the deal were not disclosed per team policy, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Kings gave McGee a one-year guaranteed contract for the veteran minimum. A minimum contract for a player with 10 or more years of NBA service is nearly $3.2 million. Under the minimum salary exception, only about $2 million counts against the team’s salary cap. The guaranteed contract doesn’t guarantee McGee a spot on the roster, but it might give him an inside track. The Kings have six centers under contract: Sabonis, McGee, Alex Len, Nerlens Noel, Neemias Queta and Skal Labissiere. -via Sacramento Bee / September 4, 2023
Only Sabonis, Len and McGee have guaranteed contracts. Sources have told The Sacramento Bee the Kings plan to assign Labissiere to the G League Stockton Kings, so that will likely leave McGee, Len, Noel and Queta to compete for two roster spots. -via Sacramento Bee / September 4, 2023
Alex Len also waived his right to veto a trade as part of his new one-year deal with the Kings, Hoops Rumors has learned. -via Hoops Rumors / July 11, 2023
The Kings added a 7-foot big man to bolster their center depth ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. Sacramento announced the signing of three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee on Saturday. -via NBC Sports Bay Area / September 2, 2023