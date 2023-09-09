Javale McGee and Alex Len expected to compete for backup minutes

Javale McGee and Alex Len expected to compete for backup minutes

Main Rumors

Javale McGee and Alex Len expected to compete for backup minutes

September 9, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to a league source, barring something unforeseen, both JaVale McGee and Alex Len are expected to make the Kings’ final roster and compete for backup center minutes. – 4:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 166 of The Kings Beat Podcast:
Explaining the center overload in Sacramento, where does JaVale McGee fit in? With @BrendenNunesNBA kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/explaining-c…3:45 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors were ‘pursuing’ a reunion with JaVale McGee before he signed with the Sacramento Kings warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/08/war…7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors were ‘pursuing’ a reunion with JaVale McGee before he signed with the Sacramento Kings warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/08/war…8:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
JaVale McGee is in the building and the kicks are fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OCLSFzqkZ510:52 PM

More on this storyline

Terms of the deal were not disclosed per team policy, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Kings gave McGee a one-year guaranteed contract for the veteran minimum. A minimum contract for a player with 10 or more years of NBA service is nearly $3.2 million. Under the minimum salary exception, only about $2 million counts against the team’s salary cap. The guaranteed contract doesn’t guarantee McGee a spot on the roster, but it might give him an inside track. The Kings have six centers under contract: Sabonis, McGee, Alex Len, Nerlens Noel, Neemias Queta and Skal Labissiere. -via Sacramento Bee / September 4, 2023
Only Sabonis, Len and McGee have guaranteed contracts. Sources have told The Sacramento Bee the Kings plan to assign Labissiere to the G League Stockton Kings, so that will likely leave McGee, Len, Noel and Queta to compete for two roster spots. -via Sacramento Bee / September 4, 2023
The Kings added a 7-foot big man to bolster their center depth ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. Sacramento announced the signing of three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee on Saturday. -via NBC Sports Bay Area / September 2, 2023

Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home